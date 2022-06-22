Recent Post
- ‘This isn’t an isolated event’: How election lies hurt poll worker recruitment
- ‘I lost it’: Georgia election official on threatening tweet that led him to address Trump
- Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
- Watch Brad Raffensperger explain why Trump lost Georgia
- Staunch Trump ally now running for Senate without his endorsement
60 comments
What saddens and baffles me more than any of this stuff is why do good people who do the right thing always have to or decide to resign? Why not challenge legally the the ones who are doing wrong???!! By your leaving how is that helping anyone? Are you just running from the problem and enabling the people who didnt do the right thing in the 1st place to commit more bad offenses? Because facts are your everyday citizen is powerless to make change and can only do so voting YEARS after whatever in most cases. Why is it when someone gets elected they can break any law but the citizenship who fund EVERYTHING must follow them? Or I ask why is it that certain powers that be seem so scared to challenge their counterparts and put a stop to the wrongdoings? I mean is that not why we have people who decide who is right and wrong? Dont they do it to regular people everyday? Yes, We have the perfect system, in theory but not in reality. All we do is just continue to kick the can down the road. Geez, when you have a broken anything thats important…you either throw it out and replace it OR fix it. Just Imagine your cell phone (or pick anything important to you) working only 20 percent of the time or just broken….would you keep it, try to fix it or replace it? Why dont we fix it or replace it with something better? My goodness is everything that was relevant in the 1700’s relevant today? Just be fair. Thats all people want and guess what? I still haven’t heard anyone argue about something being too fair.
@Jorgen dahl I’m not
@Charles L Jones 4 legs good 2 legs baaaaaaaahaaaaaaaad!
@DougDimmaDooDahDaay your doggy just ran into traffic!! Hurry after him!!
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent”.
Isaac Asimov.
During the coup in Cambodia anyone who could read was arrested and executed. If you wore glasses or had the imprint of glasses across your nose it was also assumed that you could read and you were summarily arrested, tortured and then executed.
@ZOLTORE yeah buddy is spinning out in here😂🤣😂🤣
True
Just listening to Trump talk makes any sane person wonder how anyone in the slightest bit of in their right mind’s could listen to and take seriously anything Donald Trump says is more detached from reality than Trump himself is.
@Jimmy Young What did you believe was going to happen to the border, electricity and grocery shelves if the insurrection had been successful?
The more you listen to him the more you know that he doesn’t have the sense to lead a country. For 4 years our country was in the hands of the people who worked around him. He’s in his own little fantasy world and had no clue about anything important.
@Jimmy Young If Trump tried to ride a bicycle they’d have to remove it surgically.
Trump’s comments are not surprising. What IS surprising is that so many americans still believe and support him. I guess that’s consistent, after all so many oppose workable gun control.
@R Wags I would rather tax the billionaires and keep our military, thank you very much.
To this day, I’ll still play this whole 1+ hour long call in the background to entertain myself hearing Trump pathetically beg and threaten and achieve nothing in the end 😂
@La Rhonda Odom, Ph.D. …don’t you wanna talk about the call 😂😂😂😂
I THOUGHT THAT I WAS THE ONLY ONE TWISTED ENOUGH TO SAVOR THIS PATHETIC BEG-A-THON.
Trump was about two minutes away from saying that he hopes that Raspfenberger doesn’t find a “horse’s head in his bed.” Trump totally sounds like he’s shaking that man down!😬
@James James trumps legacy.. dont worry we will fix your mistakes
TRUMP WOULD NEVER DO THAT, OH YEAH, I ALMOST FORGOT ABOUT PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY ✌😁
The most frightening thing about all this is: millions of people still support the man. He sounds like a rambling, madman. This country has a big problem.
@CL
They’ll f*** that up too
A dangerous twelve year old who’s never known where the boundaries are. I just hope the American justice system hasn’t left this too late.
Are you talking about AOC or Biden?
@Gangster 404 get lost troll
We dont have a “justice” system. We have a legal system. There is a difference. Even in this day and age, Americans are not able to rely on a fair and rational legal system to protect them from people with money and power.
Honestly, he just comes across as totally pathetic. I think, he was hoping for 4 more years of immunity from prosecution for all of his crimes.
BUT OF COURSE PLUS HE HAD TO MAKE SURE THEY COULD PROFIT OF HIS BEING IN OFFICE FOR AS LONG AS THEY COULD TOO SINCE PUTIN WILL WANT HIS INVESTMENT 💰 MONEY BACK SOONER OR LATER 😂😂😂
@SNOOPY SNOOP one of the poorly educated?
@Pietro Jenkins Unfortunately… that doesn’t entirely remove him from being able to influence “the Trump faithful”, or – more importantly – to move them towards some sort of genuine awareness of the world around them.
he will not be prosecuted or charged with anything dummy
If this con man is not prosecuted for his many crimes against our Country, then we are doomed !!
https://youtu.be/hEMR154fNpM
It’s Finally here
YUP YUP 💯💯
the insane part is I’ve gotten in more trouble with driving without a license then this man has ever gotten into
Received , Thanks !😀
@Pietro Jenkins a million bucks wasn’t small last century…
HELL, I’VE GOTTEN INTO MORE TROUBLE 🚶♂️ WALKING DOWN THE STREET DRINKING A 🍺 BEER THAN HE EVER HAS FOR COUNTLESS AMOUNT OF CRIMES ✊😎😂😅🤣
You should have told them you didn’t know you were breaking the law. Oh wait are you not extremely wealthy? Nevermind.
Trump “I don’t understand why Kevin didn’t put anyone on the committee,” Good one LOL 😂
My appreciation , i read this daily !😀
My best wishes to you ..😀
OOOPSY 😅🤣😂🤣😅
Every single person he lied on needs to file a defamation suit.
Over 300million of us need to sue him
There’s no question that Trump is guilty! The only question is, what is the DOJ going to do about it!
Current administrations don’t go after past administrations. It’s the norm and maintains political stability.
F-all.
So proud of our Secretary of State!!!
I just hope & pray people are paying attention. Our democracy is on the line.
@Paul Clissold See you at the pumps Paul.
Putin should have done more to help Trump into office like in 2016. Cant belive he betrayed Trump like that
Two things drumpf can never admit to.
1: he’s not a billioniare
2: he lost the 2020 election
Raffensberger: “Trump lost because Republicans wouldn’t vote for him.”
BINGO
It’s so gratifying to listen to how Trump is getting increasingly angry and desperate. The recording of that phone call will live forever and be the never ending source of laughter around the world.
Raffensperger: “The numbers don’t lie.” Leave the lying to Trump.
Well done to the committee and those testifying, so well layed out and presented! It’s just baffling how all the criminals thought they could get away with it!!! I really hope they are held to account.
@scott shannon Treason is what is being implied.
laid
@scott shannon Do you think there is ‘nothing to see here’?