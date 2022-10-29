Recent Post
- Chinese government operating illegal ‘police stations’ in Canada: RCMP report
- WATCH: Flames shoot from engine on passenger plane in India #shorts
- Leader of Russia’s Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war
- Tapper: This horrifying act of violence is not an outlier
- What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi’s husband
3 comments
Remain seated? F THAT!
I’m pulling the emergency exit and sliding down that slide thing!
🥳🥳🥳🤠🤠
🤣😂
Engine probably ate a bird. It happens. Nothing to panic over.