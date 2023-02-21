Recent Post
This guy needs to go. Fast. No one should accept his lies as a reason to feel sorry for him. Bye, bye, George. (or Anthony or whatever.)
IKR he could be lying right now as he speaks 😳
Santos only regrets people figured it out!
He is a disgrace
Santos loves this attention.
In a studio, with sympathetic host is fine.
Answering to his enraged constituents and he runs and hides in his office.
This guy is a blight on democracy.
The fact that he has no shame about it, kind of make him a dangerous person.
Edit: He is not just a liar. he is a con artist
Where’s all the LGBTQ love for George? Oh that’s right, he’s a Republican.
@Joboygbp Edwards
Exactly. No “d” in the alphabet soup.
@Mary Lamb Unless you’re an R.
Wait… are you talking a out Liz POCAHONTAS Warren…???
So is Trump , did not stop him .
He sat down with him 🤣💀👏🏼 I’ve gotta go see this.
0:37 “I didn’t think”. The first true words he has ever spoken. Then, he screws it up by adding: ” If you’re going to lie, do you think about what you are going to say?”. Yes moron…smart liers do!🙃
Santos has just summed up the Republican party in one sentence:
“If you’re going to make up a lie, are you thinking at all?”
You were saying about GOP and lying?
“The price of gas is down over $5 when I took office”
“When I took office there was no vaccine available”
“I’ve been in and out of Afghanistan over 40 times”
“I was arrested for protesting for civil rights”
“I used to drive a tractor trailer…I only did it for part of the summer”
“Al-Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan”
“I’ve been against the war in Afghanistan since the very beginning”
“My son Beau lost his life in Iraq”
-Joe Biden
The sad reality is that many politicians lie on both sides of the aisle. Look at Binen lying in the 90s about having 3 degrees, graduated top of his class, plagiarisedand the speeches of other prominent people and was caught out in congress. Besides many other lies, he recently also said he was arrested with Mandela during Apartheid. Unfortunately it’s the public who gets bamboozled. Here’s the original footage. https://youtu.be/wA-lQEYaulc
Right? Just who anyone needs in Congress.
Explain your approval of biden.
@Mary Lamb Explain your disapproval of Biden.
Santos probably went back and told his friends he did a big interview with Larry king tonight about how honest he is
Lol yes 🤣 RIP Larry King 🙏
His mother wasn’t even in the US during 9/11 according to immigration records! Disgusting how he then tries to claim sensitivity around the issue
If he will lie about his own mother, he will lie about anything. I also agree with the remark that it is particularly disrespectful to those that lost their lives that day and their family members.
I am gonna lie a whole lot too so I can get a government job. Thanks for being a role model Santos.
Agree and Kevin complicit with it
You’ve gotta go through the Party of Trump. You’ll be welcome with open arms.
@Charles A Smith Which is horrible
Fact that he says he built a credible business is hilarious
@Sheila Boston Lol. Surely not more BS?
He was there confessing that he lied. And yet, he lied during that confession (that he built a credible business).
Cashing blank checks is a very credible business…
@Sheila Boston12 YO And living in Rio.
@Sheila Boston I found the business, Devolder Org, online. It existed for only 2 years and was inactive for most of that time. The sole director and staff member was George Anthony Devolder Santos. It was established in 2018.
In the beginning he stated that he will serve only one term. Him considering running for another term should not even be thought of. He needs to be removed soon!! CONVICT ASAP!
Agree Santos needs to go 💯
Convict? In a court of law, for lying?
You’ll have to convict biden first, he’s been at it longer and harder.
He has to run for president of the united states in 2024.
Why would anybody do 4 DNA tests??? why can’t he stop lying it’s so weird it’s freaking me out😂
And what’s the point of a DNA testing in the first place? Proving that his parents are from Ukraine and not from Brazil?
He can’t help it. DeSantis is a pathological liar. He continued to lie over and over in this video. Yes, why are we giving him airtime?
Lying is how he breathes
If anyone still doubted Santos is a sociopath, his continuing to do interviews should convince them he is. Only a sociopath could still lie and deny at this point.
I am honestly baffled that everyone here is so shocked, have you all listened to politics since 2015? I’d be surprised if sociopaths weren’t in the majority in nearly any high political office in any country around the world at least by now.
The one thing about Santos that stands out is that he made it so blatantly obvious and virtually no one seemed to realize it.
Ding, ding, ding! Ive felt the same thing for a while now after he showed no shame or remorse and continued to lie after being exposed. I truly believe the guy is a clinical sociopath.
Personality disorder. He could be either narcissist, sociopath or psychopath! He is a classic case!
He is not denying it anymore, he have accepted that he lied and explain why he lied…now the correct thing to do is to step out of office since he is no longer a trustable person…but he is shameless and he is not gonna resign
What about biden? He lies. Has been a liar all his life. Does being a democrat absolve that?
The fact that he continues to lie shows that the he does NOT regret it and has no remorse for his serial lying. The first step in remorse is not saying “sorry”, the first step is to STOP doing what is wrong. These are empty and hollow “apologies”
Biden lies. Is that ok?
@Mary Lamb hi ruZZki
@byteresistor
Personal attacks. What a surprise!
Explain the left’s approval of biden.
So Santos just said he’s stupid. He fits in well with his caucus. This has got to be rectified.
George Santos is a disgrace for respect. no respect for his position or what it means to be in his position. Lies to get in and now “I am here”. I am disgusted by him. I am frustrated why is he still there and not removed?!?
If tfg could tell literally thousands of lies, and get elected president of the USA, George Anthony, Kiara figured he’d try it and see if it could work for him.
This sorta reminds me of an old PSA about a father catching his kid with drugs and asking him about it, and the kid responded by telling the dad, “I learned it by watching you”.
“So you’re calling my mother a liar.”
“Well, she did raise you, so is it such a stretch?”