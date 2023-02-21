55 comments

  1. This guy needs to go. Fast. No one should accept his lies as a reason to feel sorry for him. Bye, bye, George. (or Anthony or whatever.)

    Reply

  3. Santos loves this attention.
    In a studio, with sympathetic host is fine.
    Answering to his enraged constituents and he runs and hides in his office.
    This guy is a blight on democracy.

    Reply

  4. The fact that he has no shame about it, kind of make him a dangerous person.
    Edit: He is not just a liar. he is a con artist

    Reply

  6. 0:37 “I didn’t think”. The first true words he has ever spoken. Then, he screws it up by adding: ” If you’re going to lie, do you think about what you are going to say?”. Yes moron…smart liers do!🙃

    Reply

  7. Santos has just summed up the Republican party in one sentence:
    “If you’re going to make up a lie, are you thinking at all?”

    Reply

    1. You were saying about GOP and lying?

      “The price of gas is down over $5 when I took office”

      “When I took office there was no vaccine available”

      “I’ve been in and out of Afghanistan over 40 times”

      “I was arrested for protesting for civil rights”

      “I used to drive a tractor trailer…I only did it for part of the summer”

      “Al-Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan”

      “I’ve been against the war in Afghanistan since the very beginning”

      “My son Beau lost his life in Iraq”

      -Joe Biden

      Reply

    2. The sad reality is that many politicians lie on both sides of the aisle. Look at Binen lying in the 90s about having 3 degrees, graduated top of his class, plagiarisedand the speeches of other prominent people and was caught out in congress. Besides many other lies, he recently also said he was arrested with Mandela during Apartheid. Unfortunately it’s the public who gets bamboozled. Here’s the original footage. https://youtu.be/wA-lQEYaulc

      Reply

  8. Santos probably went back and told his friends he did a big interview with Larry king tonight about how honest he is

    Reply

  9. His mother wasn’t even in the US during 9/11 according to immigration records! Disgusting how he then tries to claim sensitivity around the issue

    Reply

    1. If he will lie about his own mother, he will lie about anything. I also agree with the remark that it is particularly disrespectful to those that lost their lives that day and their family members.

      Reply

    2. He was there confessing that he lied. And yet, he lied during that confession (that he built a credible business).

      Reply

    5. @Sheila Boston I found the business, Devolder Org, online. It existed for only 2 years and was inactive for most of that time. The sole director and staff member was George Anthony Devolder Santos. It was established in 2018.

      Reply

  12. In the beginning he stated that he will serve only one term. Him considering running for another term should not even be thought of. He needs to be removed soon!! CONVICT ASAP!

    Reply

    2. Convict? In a court of law, for lying?

      You’ll have to convict biden first, he’s been at it longer and harder.

      Reply

    1. And what’s the point of a DNA testing in the first place? Proving that his parents are from Ukraine and not from Brazil?

      Reply

    2. He can’t help it. DeSantis is a pathological liar. He continued to lie over and over in this video. Yes, why are we giving him airtime?

      Reply

  15. If anyone still doubted Santos is a sociopath, his continuing to do interviews should convince them he is. Only a sociopath could still lie and deny at this point.

    Reply

    1. I am honestly baffled that everyone here is so shocked, have you all listened to politics since 2015? I’d be surprised if sociopaths weren’t in the majority in nearly any high political office in any country around the world at least by now.

      The one thing about Santos that stands out is that he made it so blatantly obvious and virtually no one seemed to realize it.

      Reply

    2. Ding, ding, ding! Ive felt the same thing for a while now after he showed no shame or remorse and continued to lie after being exposed. I truly believe the guy is a clinical sociopath.

      Reply

    4. He is not denying it anymore, he have accepted that he lied and explain why he lied…now the correct thing to do is to step out of office since he is no longer a trustable person…but he is shameless and he is not gonna resign

      Reply

  16. The fact that he continues to lie shows that the he does NOT regret it and has no remorse for his serial lying. The first step in remorse is not saying “sorry”, the first step is to STOP doing what is wrong. These are empty and hollow “apologies”

    Reply

  18. George Santos is a disgrace for respect. no respect for his position or what it means to be in his position. Lies to get in and now “I am here”. I am disgusted by him. I am frustrated why is he still there and not removed?!?

    Reply

  19. If tfg could tell literally thousands of lies, and get elected president of the USA, George Anthony, Kiara figured he’d try it and see if it could work for him.

    This sorta reminds me of an old PSA about a father catching his kid with drugs and asking him about it, and the kid responded by telling the dad, “I learned it by watching you”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.