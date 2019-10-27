2020 Democratic hopefuls participate in a bipartisan forum focused on criminal justice reform on the campus of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 1) | MSNBC
It sounds like we are getting bleed-over from another broadcast. It is very good to hear from Bernie.
Top comment read
@Josie Tetreault None of them 2020
Anyone for Bernie . where do i start? Losers is to kind of a word
So most blacks cannot co exist with others thats what they show.
I only liked this video cause of Bernie #Bernie2020
I Love That She Mentioned The Late Great Kalief Browder!
What’s up with all the sports and ads in the background??!?!?
Why is looking at Joe Biden is so sad?
He is like the old people you meet at rest homes..stammering along. Its a larf to watch
Klobuchar is evil.
They’re all evil.
Whoever has the sports playing while filming during Bernie’s speech should be fired!
I agree… DNC sycophants
Fire your audio guy and tell him to stop watching sports on the job. A highschooler in a tech class could have done a better job lol 😂.
Screaming make me angry haha
Bernie Sanders #2020
The best choice for the country and the world.
@Josie Tetreault hehehe yeah he’s running from life
@Josie Tetreault Hehehehe yeah, he/she arrogantly assumes he/she speaks for you. What a p*ssy haha
Trump-Pence MAGA 2020
@TheSquad plus1 *Keep drinking the Koolaid…Damian haha! :* https://i.imgur.com/s1hkBCn.jpg 🤣
#Bernie2020 was the only person to NOT sound like a politician.. Can’t wait to call him my president
Only a hero is named Bernie!
Only came here to see bernie. 4:57:00
pinche pato Thabk you for that! I’ve been scrolling through videos for about an hour now & I haven’t been able to get to JUST Bernie! I’m having a “civil debate” 🙄😑 with a Trumper & I’m beginning to lose my sanity! 🤦♀️ #MVPRightHere
MSNBC, I’m searching for Rachel Maddow’s coverage of Hillary Clinton accusing Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein of being Russian assets. Surely she did? Either she didn’t or I wasn’t searching in the right way. And if she didn’t cover it, what does that say about her obsession with Russiagate for 2 years?
Can anyone explain to me how the audio for Bernie’s time was messed up from the start?
Speaker comes out to announce Sanders – microphone is barely audible. Sanders comes out to speak – sportscasters talking underneath. Sanders is in the middle of his opening speech – Microphone has feedback issues several times.
Funny that Bernie got harder cheers from the HBCU than Kamala. Yet Centrists will do nothing but attack Bernie for out of context quotes.
The corporate world trying to hide Bernie. Note how seldom he’s on corporate TV channels. They are afraid of him. If you can’t find him on TV – find him on YouTube and spread the word that he’s as strong as ever and the only honest one out there.
THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF NAMES THAT NEED TO BE SAID INCLUDING LIVING PEOPLE THAT SURVIVED BEING KILLED BY THESE ANIMALS
Bernie gets it!
Hardly anyone there. Imagine that
YangGang2020
Harris/Gabbard 2020