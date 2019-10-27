Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 1) | MSNBC

Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 1) | MSNBC 1

October 27, 2019

 

2020 Democratic hopefuls participate in a bipartisan forum focused on criminal justice reform on the campus of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
33 Comments on "Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 1) | MSNBC"

  1. James Parker | October 26, 2019 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    It sounds like we are getting bleed-over from another broadcast. It is very good to hear from Bernie.

  2. Marcos Rocha Jr. | October 26, 2019 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    I only liked this video cause of Bernie #Bernie2020

  3. Marcos Rocha Jr. | October 26, 2019 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    I Love That She Mentioned The Late Great Kalief Browder!

  4. Gloworm Sparkle far | October 26, 2019 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    What’s up with all the sports and ads in the background??!?!?

  5. Computer Scientist | October 26, 2019 at 11:38 PM | Reply

    Why is looking at Joe Biden is so sad?

  6. ernest747 | October 27, 2019 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    Klobuchar is evil.

  7. Beautiful Rosemary | October 27, 2019 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Whoever has the sports playing while filming during Bernie’s speech should be fired!

  8. Bernie Sanders Interviews & Rallies | October 27, 2019 at 4:20 AM | Reply

    Fire your audio guy and tell him to stop watching sports on the job. A highschooler in a tech class could have done a better job lol 😂.

  9. 10,000 subscribes 0 videos | October 27, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    Screaming make me angry haha

  10. Michael Huziak | October 27, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders #2020
    The best choice for the country and the world.

  11. Deezy | October 27, 2019 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    #Bernie2020 was the only person to NOT sound like a politician.. Can’t wait to call him my president

  12. Shahriar Shams | October 27, 2019 at 7:17 AM | Reply

    Only a hero is named Bernie!

  13. pinche pato | October 27, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    Only came here to see bernie. 4:57:00

    • hmbrown1421 | October 27, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      pinche pato Thabk you for that! I’ve been scrolling through videos for about an hour now & I haven’t been able to get to JUST Bernie! I’m having a “civil debate” 🙄😑 with a Trumper & I’m beginning to lose my sanity! 🤦‍♀️ #MVPRightHere

  14. jaykay415 | October 27, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

    MSNBC, I’m searching for Rachel Maddow’s coverage of Hillary Clinton accusing Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein of being Russian assets. Surely she did? Either she didn’t or I wasn’t searching in the right way. And if she didn’t cover it, what does that say about her obsession with Russiagate for 2 years?

  15. Darkfusion280 | October 27, 2019 at 7:50 AM | Reply

    Can anyone explain to me how the audio for Bernie’s time was messed up from the start?
    Speaker comes out to announce Sanders – microphone is barely audible. Sanders comes out to speak – sportscasters talking underneath. Sanders is in the middle of his opening speech – Microphone has feedback issues several times.
    Funny that Bernie got harder cheers from the HBCU than Kamala. Yet Centrists will do nothing but attack Bernie for out of context quotes.

    • Margaret Nicol | October 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      The corporate world trying to hide Bernie. Note how seldom he’s on corporate TV channels. They are afraid of him. If you can’t find him on TV – find him on YouTube and spread the word that he’s as strong as ever and the only honest one out there.

  16. James Brown | October 27, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF NAMES THAT NEED TO BE SAID INCLUDING LIVING PEOPLE THAT SURVIVED BEING KILLED BY THESE ANIMALS

  17. Lauren Bray | October 27, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Bernie gets it!

  18. Si ms | October 27, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Hardly anyone there. Imagine that

  19. Kevin Jackson | October 27, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    YangGang2020

  20. Paul Litchfield | October 27, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Harris/Gabbard 2020

