Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 2) | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 2) | MSNBC 1

October 28, 2019

 

2020 Democratic hopefuls participate in a bipartisan forum focused on criminal justice reform on the campus of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 2) | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

48 Comments on "Watch Live: 2020 Democrats Speak At Justice Forum (Day 2) | MSNBC"

  1. NPC .000000beta | October 27, 2019 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Lmfao

  2. Batmeow v Supermeow Dawn Of Kitty | October 27, 2019 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    02:55:00

  3. WhiteNewDeal | October 27, 2019 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Muh justice

  4. Denae Nicole | October 27, 2019 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Tulsi 3 hour 9 min mark.

  5. Cicada Tubular | October 27, 2019 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Money is more important than physical matter only in a monetary system. That’s an ongoing problem.

    Can we put library computers with the internet in jail with marijuana?

    There’s no risk of harm because they are people locked up.

    There is Initiative to only learn both of the joys of reading and typing.
    Always be learning.

    Hey, they could play those games that have limits so they would maybe want to leave to keep playing it .. lol.

    I feel they definitely would be looking into real life challenges instead of a game to be released. But only if money didn’t separate us from learning freely about life and the planet.

    End the monetary system.
    End politics.
    Begin a resource based system.

    TheVenusProject.com

  6. Pat Busch | October 27, 2019 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Tulsi Gabbard @03:09:00

  7. Brian Walkup | October 27, 2019 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Warren is my hero! She is the one who can pick up Thor’s hammer. I love her idea that we need to follow the data and we never take our eyes off of the idea of justice for all of us.

  10. Alvin Lozada | October 27, 2019 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Time for a new America with Bernie Sanders for 2020

  11. Lu Shippey | October 27, 2019 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Warren got this.

    • GuitarZombie | October 28, 2019 at 7:40 AM | Reply

      @Lu Shippey Those items are for the individual States to operate, not the federal government.

    • GuitarZombie | October 28, 2019 at 7:45 AM | Reply

      Stop looking for handouts and get to work.

    • GuitarZombie | October 28, 2019 at 8:08 AM | Reply

      This government spends Trillions of dollars a year…………taking ALL of the Billionaires money would not touch the spending of this government. They can make way more from raising 250 million citizens taxes by $1000.
      Go ahead and vote for your taxes to go up.

    • Ілля Денисюк | October 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      whatappvideo.link/dMyHYGKGI44b

    • Lu Shippey | October 28, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @GuitarZombie moron. In a confederate government the states have more power and control than federal government. Start your succession now before the liberals force you to drink the rasberry koolaide. General “mad dog” Mattis is coming to bite you. And you get back to work and stop cheating on your taxes, thief.

  12. A Queen Stands Alone | October 27, 2019 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    *Look at Putin in this comment section* 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣

  13. Floyd Schneider | October 27, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    $400,000 to teach one course and she thinks college to expensive

    • Rockstarr Seven | October 27, 2019 at 11:39 PM | Reply

      Pocohontas the phony serpent lesbian SKANK in another Clinton style formality marriage is a tragic embarrassment

  14. Joseph Netti | October 27, 2019 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Tulsi’s message is so strong here!

  15. Adam Roper | October 27, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Help us Bernie Wan Kenobi, you’re our only hope.

  16. ghettoblastme94 | October 27, 2019 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Timestamp for when it starts?

  17. wayne casey | October 28, 2019 at 7:39 AM | Reply

    Q its time

  18. STATIC TV | October 28, 2019 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    #BleachBitHilary💻[20|20]
    Like with a cloth ? Duh 😜👈

  19. Torsten Maier | October 28, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    Good direction.

  20. ernest747 | October 28, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    “let’s talk about gun reform” lololololo

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.