Watch live: White House unveils official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama | USA TODAY

35 comments
God bless🙏 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐🙏
If for nothing else…positive energy in the air for a few mins…despite anyones feelings.
Thank God it was only for a few minutes!
@King ForADay Yes.. thank God can’t wait for the negative energy to come back 🤣 what says you ?
Michelle, Thank you for bringing a voice of NORMALCY to this great Nation.😀
Barack and Michelle Obama, great to see you back where you belong!
Fine portraits of fine human beings. Bravissimo.
Where!!!!! Please point them out. I dont see any fine ones.
Almost feels like home. 🕊🌎🕊
The best well-spoken President and First Lady the WH ever had!! Miss them so much!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Thanks for the laugh man, I needed it
I LOVE THIS MAN. I always will.
You’re not alone in that!
Which one?
@WhateverCast! you know, they ask the same thing about you
Im assuming you mean the one in the blue dress!
@King ForADay colorblind
The colors used in Michelle’s portrait are gorgeous and so are they in her dress. I would like to see Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot rendered in oil for Donald Trump’s portrait! The gesture would be Both fitting and deserved!
Do you even know at this point wat u are spewing out of your mouth he never wore the dress in the portrait
Beautiful ceremony and gathering of the legit. Nice portraits of honor. Glad the current president hosted this event. Sad that the crazies ones will come out as usual to voice their mean spirited silly comments. I guess they are the product of the negative pretender they previously voted for.
I was a dem and I can say this if you believe wat you are saying with a full heart then great I’ll pray for you but everything our party stands for now is crazy not the other side wake up
Well, this isnt a silly comment but an honest one. I liked the portrait where obummer is hiding in a green bush better! Its more “him”!
Thanks for putting this on in full. If this doesn’t make you emotional, there is something wrong inside.
❤🙏🙏🙏
It is a pleasure to have witnessed these fine people serving our country as POTUS and First Lady in such a noble and honorable way. Thank you so much President Obama and First Lady Michelle! This helps me feeling a little more normal again after all that we have suffered in this country in the last 4 years before POTUS Biden and First Lady Jill!
Hahaha you have pretty low expectations.
Great speeches. 👍
Such beautiful portraits!
The positive energy from this moment gives life 💯
Hell, you would inhale their fart energy if you could!
Class in the White House…such a joy.
Love seeing the Bidens & Obamas together…so much fun.
September 7, 2022, Independence Day of Brazil. Hello everybody, Today September Wednesday 7, 2022, My country celebrate 200 years by liberty, peace, family and others good things and the Brazilians people are very happy and together with my current president Jair Bolsonaro, celebrated the Freedom, faith in our God, family, honesty and others good things that all honest people should have. Long live Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilains citizens love you and all us will go vote in you for the next election again.
Again the Obamas has shown the world grace and intelligence. Their public conduct is always exemplary worthy of emulation by the world. Take it or leave it I see Mrs Obama in the white house one day as the president of united states. Her belief and love for America is unequaled. God bless Michelle and Barack. God bless president Biden and Jill for inviting them to the home they so much cherished. Mike oliti