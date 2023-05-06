66 comments

  2. Love Harry. Just like his mother. Full of life, independent, rebellious, mischievous and capable. 😊

    Reply

    1. @Roe Jogan why try? You are set in your ways. If you don’t think questioning the complexion of an unborn child isn’t racist, I don’t know what is. I have black and white family members; therefore, I despise racist people.

      Reply

    2. ​@Roe Jogan Are you kidding? No problem asking what skin color…? Do you ask a white woman what her baby’s skin color would be?

      Reply

    3. @TOLULOPE AKINRINMADE Sure. Just like eye color, skin color, gender. Especially if it’s someone in your family

      Reply

    5. @MJ  I’m sure he is a wonderful Man…but sometimes better halves can dictate perceptions .

      Reply

  3. A father cannot forget about his son regardless his stubbornness…King Charles still loves his son.

    Reply

    1. @Roe Jogan I have a feeling it might have been Camila who asked those racial questions.

      Reply

    2. @Roe Jogan if you belong to an aristocrat or royal family and say this kind of opinion especially when he knew that she has a black family background…then yes you can say it’s racist.

      Reply

    3. @lisa dun Seems a bit of a generalization. ive been married for 8 years next month, been with my wife for 4 years before that. never once cheated on her.

      Reply

    1. ​@Donar Thiazi From someone who presumes he knows Harry. Mate he is living his life in America. He is happy.

      Reply

    2. @Donar Thiazi what Camilla have to do with Harry? Let alone the old lady! Now she is Queen, whatever you like her or not! You HAVE to honor her!😂😂😂😂😂😂 en

      Reply

    3. @Xxx YZ
      That’s fine. Good for Harry. I know little about the guy other than he served admirably as a helicopter gunner in the British army. That and it seems like he enjoys telling others to stay out of his life… while constantly telling the world about the bad royals(i think?). But maybe there’s more to it than that.. I really don’t know.
      What I DO know is there are TONS of people that get upset over anything going on with that family. When I see a new video pop up then of course I click and post a comment to see if anyone will respond… and they ALWAYS do lmao… I just love it.
      But good luck to Harry, sincerely, and even to his ummm let’s just be nice and say _wife._

      Reply

    3. 😂😂😂 Harry not a phony. He has become a phony since marrying Meghan. Today was the 1st time since he married meghan I saw a true smile on his face..

      Reply

    4. ​@Clare G The channel i was watching was filming from the front of Harry. He was nodding his head & smiling to people, and not one person nodded or smiled back😂
      People looked at him after he past them, but they didn’t acknowledge him😂
      He was working the crowd & failed 😂

      Reply

    1. I remember a lot of women making catty remarks on Quora, British women.
      They didn’t like Meghan, and I was sad that they were being so hideously unkind. It seems that they literally drove the couple out of England. It must have been very hard for them to have to listen to that. I think Meghan didn’t want to risk an incident that would detract from the coronation. 😢

      Reply

    3. Give it 3yrs…. The king of simps will be back by his fathers side wondering how it all went wrong.

      Reply

  9. Prince Harry truly the heir to his mother’s grace, secure in his place in the world, standing up for himself but still being supportive of his father.

    Reply

    4. ​@Emily RandallHe has had a job for 2 years now. He is Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp.

      Reply

  10. Respect to your genuineness Prince Harry, it takes courage to stand up for your integrity and principles. New Zealand ❤️

    Reply

    2. I love Harry ❤ the rest are all sanctimonious.
      What a charade, that Money of this day, should have gone to CHARITY…. it was too much!!!

      Reply

    3. @Vlinder 🦋 mate if you like him that much go and live with him and don’t disrespect our king you prat

      Reply

  13. ❤…Prince Harry is a Compassionate Prince….Extraordinary Gentleman….He Reminds me of his mom, Princess Diana, who loved to greet everyone!

    Reply

  16. My heart goes out to Harry and William, they’ve been through so much with the death of their mother years ago and now they don’t have each other. 😢

    Reply

    3. Harry is the true Prince. Integrity, family First, and unfortunately William is all about the stardom over a close relationship with his brother. Dianna would be horrified to see what has happened to her sons.

      Megan is the best thing to happen to Harry. The two are so much in love and so close. He will enjoy a wonderful life with her & their children.

      Reply

    1. These comments are a bit fishy. Someone on Megan’s team got in quickly. They don’t even make sense

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.