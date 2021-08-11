'Morning Joe' breaks down the day’s biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-9 a.m. ET.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: August 10 | MSNBC
55 comments
Mask it or casket?
@Danny O More than 600,000 in the US? No. You are stating a worldwide statistic. This is the US, where fewer than 400 people die of it per year (average). Since diarrhea kills more people worldwide than many diseases, that is an easy statistic to use. Not relevant, but easy.
@Nota Cent And hope that they never spend time around children, or those kids will be subject to that natural selection, as well.
@Jessica RaGE he has to brag, according to Stirmy its the only thing he has to brag about. Put me off mushrooms for life!!
@Dolores Reynolds That is how it works. Good luck.
@Dolores Reynolds is covid just in the US or its worldwide?
Isn’t threatening to take salaries coercion?
Yes it is.
More like criminal extortion and neglect of duty.
Yes.
It’s not pronounced ala-chew-uh but more like a-lach-uwa.
Has DeSantis just put a price on childrens lives?
@David Eby by your own math Biden has saved half a million lives in the last 6 months.good job I’d say,Trump killed 400 thousand of his own people, stalin and po pot would be proud of that record
@David Eby it’s CAPS lock dumy
to busy sending your money to Trump I guess, hahahaha keep sending your money to the orange con man billionaire, he needs it more than you,SEND YOUR$$$$ TO THE ORANGE SKID MARK,,,,,,,SEND MONEY SEND MONEY SEND MONEY SEND MONEY.
@scren99 Biden said he would “shut it down” Dummy. What part of that is a lie? ALL of it!! Hahahaha You voted for that goof!!! Hahahahhaa
YES!!
Folks like you must be thrilled with the unvaccinated just so they give you your good death statistics.
BTW 600k died under “you know who” and it didn’t disappear with warm weather.
Living Children ARE the future! Dead children are not.
OH THE CHILDREN! World population went UP by 80 million people last year. Your epidemic ain’t doing its job, and the children are just fine. This is a pageant of fear and control.
you do not understand, GOP is prolife, sorry pre-life.
@Norman Plombe Exactly! Same with gun control; if anything, we need MORE school shootings to keep the population in check. Freedom from fear can only be bought with the blood of the innocent!
@Norman Plombe Or perhaps, a pageant of Nero’s, fiddling around while hundreds die. Why are you spreading lies about COVID? It is not fearmongering to suggest that preventing the further spread of the Delta variant is a public health goal that we must attempt to achieve, preferably through vaccinations. The more people that get COVID, the more opportunities for a more serious variant than the Delta one to mutate into existence. This is science, it is warning us that things could get worse if we do not take heed and act. Stop spreading lies.
@a rose by the other name Ah, sarcasm. You have a very dry sense of humor, which I can appreciate.
Is it time to recall gov DeSantis? He is filling the slot if someone who must protect the citizens of his state. Yet he isn’t doing the job!!! Give rid of HIM!!!!
Ohhh, I so agree with you!!!!
IF FLORIDA VOTERS DON’T REBEL AGAINST THIS CLOWN, YOU’RE GONNA GET WHAT YOU DESERVE . I HAVE NO EMPATHY OR COMPASSION FOR YOU. DESANTIS MUST GO .
PLEASE SOME WHO KNOWS HOW TO DO IT NEEDS TO CREATE A GO FUND ME MOVEMENT FOR THESE BRAVE PUBLIC SERVANTS
politicians like DeSantis and abbot are gonna keep playing cheap political games until they break th health sy
Yes, it’s time
This is a no win situation for DeSantis. For some unknown reason, Republicans think not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks is going to help them in 2022.
But the math doesn’t play out that way. The number of deaths is going to increase geometrically. We all know that if you put a penny down one day, two pennies the next day, and keep doubling the number every day, it doesn’t take long before it adds up to a lot of money. Same with covid cases, except it is money, it is deaths.
The unknown reason is the disease affect more poor people the more poor people die the less votes their area gains them voter suppression by death
The game plan is to cause as much havoc and deaths as possible through misinformation and fear mongering, and then blaming the Democrats for it come election time. It’s an old game and people keep eating it up.
IMAGINE IF PANDEMIC MANAGEMENT WAS AN OLYMPIC SPORT.
New Zealand finished the Covid race with 26 deaths 1 year ago.
China finished the race on 14 January 2021 with 4,636 deaths.
America is still struggling mid way through the race with 634,608 Covid deaths with 700 more each day.
Mk mk NJ mk. N n
NOBODY has “finished” this race. The race is ON, my friend. It may never end.
@Larinda Nomikos But their point is still valid.
Money before people the american way now they blame immigrants so sad
Impeach Deathsantis
DeSantis is sounding more like a stubborn toddler.
… exactly, because he is one. I would also consider him a murderer as well at this point. Adults and children will die because of his disgusting antics.
I wonder if DeSantis or Abbott are reimbursing for medical bills because I know they aren’t cheap even with insurance.
Vaccines should be mandated, period.
Deathsantis needs to be recalled and sued.
People say ” Fouci lied!!” But when Trump lies its ” oh well, what he meant to say was..”” You’re taking what Trump said out of context. “
I would think parents would prefer masks over remote schooling, especially working parents. Why would you put your children’s lives in jeopardy over something as trivial as a mask?
Agreed
I totally agree with you. Those parents risking their children’s lives are purely just stupid, and possibly killing their own family members. The entire anti-mask-issue in the middle of dangerous pandemic is extremely disgusting, especially for innocent children who are subject to stupid decisions of their stupid parents. It’s a travesty actually.
And where is CPS in all of this?
Child endangerment, neglect… I’ve seen kids yanked from parents for less.
Excellent point.
Exactly!
Parents: PROTECT THE CHILDREN, by any means necessary!!
Keep them away from democrat perverts.
100% Monica. 100%.
Dr. Anthony Fauce you are my hero! I love men that are intelligent and know what they are talking about and that care for all people unconditionally.He values life .
I would like to know what test is there to determine the difference between the Wuhan strain and the delta strain.
Ron desantis is is a bully, nothing more. I hope everyone sees what kind of president he would prove to be if he ever runs for that office. Trump on steroids…