Recent Post
- CEO rents out room in his own home on Airbnb
- Military analyst says he is ‘concerned’ for Ukraine heading into winter
- Watch Pelosi announce she will not seek reelection to House leadership
- Woman killed while visiting husband’s grave in Ukraine
- Former Trump allies speak out against Trump running in 2024
72 comments
I wish all the politicians, remembered the oath they took, but sadly most do not.
@Tony Martinis Now you’re just over compensating for allyaalls homosexual tendencies. Are you a Catholic Priest?
@Basado Americano I’m
I guess we can expect nothing from republicons to help americans for the next two years. They will probabbly be obsessed with Hunter Biden 24/7
@Gustavo Deugarte 🤣😂and we just want democrats to get a brain.
‘I wish all the politicians, remembered the oath they took, but sadly most do not.’ She sure didn’t and that’s why she lead 2 UNCONSTITUTIONAL bogus impeachments. That blood-thirsty ghoul is pure evil and she needs to fly away on her broom.
We need term limits for congress and the supreme court.
@Stanley You’re clearly a young buck who’s just learning how to navigate the landscape. Maybe sit down and watch, grasshopper. If 65 is your cut off, maybe the cut off for minimum age should be 45. (God, I hope you think back to this conversation when you are 65 and are embarrassed by your ageism….which will undoubtedly be used against you, when you are a shriveled 65 yr old. Sweet Summer’s Child.
@Shane Gilreath lol exactly
Totally agree
@#YOUdon’thavetoreadthispost.
Depends on what the age limit is. And if we had term limits, then we really wouldn’t need age limits.
Ethics would be a welcomed policy standard for SCOTUS!!!
I have voted Republican most of my life excluding this past 2 cycles of elections. I have always had respect for Ms Pelosi and what she felt in her heart was right. It is possible to have different opinions and have civil discourse and she has lived that example. Political life is hard and can be mean so you’ve earned your rest. Best wishes and blessings be upon your family.
I would have rolled it up and beat the yellow abomination they sat upon his head supposed to for hair until it finally died and laid on the floor like it should have in the 90s. I think she showed Incredible class and restraint. That man was far more embarrassing in the office of president and she could ever wish to be. I can never remember in my lifetime seeing anyone bring more disgrace to our great nation
There goes one of the greatest stock pickers to have ever made it to Congress, a $100 million fortune there are none who even got close to Nancy’s uncanny ability to read the tealeaves.
Ok Ukraine troll farm worker
@bowerbird caring for her Bank account
@JMC Ranch I thought it was a class act from a classy lady.
she stood up for decency, fairness, the rule of law and democracy like an Iron Lady. I’m not political but I admired her.
And abortion and insider trading
She left on a high note with dignity to make room for the future of her party. This is leadership.
‘She left on a high note with dignity to make room for the future of her party. This is leadership.’ Nancy left on her broom while her husband is involved in homosexual entanglements that go rogue.
@marianne christensen ‘Great dignity…’ Great attempt at covering up her husband’s apparent h0m0sexual entanglement that went rogue; it didn’t work though. She’s a witch about to fly away on her broom.
@Doogie Bear ‘Why do you assume I want Trump back? Alot of people don’t want Trump or Biden in the white house’ A lot of people (including me and demoKKKrats) want President Trump back in the White House.
Seriously? Everything she says is a lie. Said the Catholic who loves abortion.
@ralemc1960 ‘Seriously? Everything she says is a lie. Said the Catholic who loves abortion.’ Exactly; Nancy is a blood-thirsty ghoul and a liar.
She is a class act and powerful leader. She accomplished a lot and was effective leader.
@Dale F. So was she a gamer and inside info on NVIDIA? LOL Yeah that was it!
Class act?!?!?!? More like class of the crooks act. She’s a damn crook just like the rest of the dems
@Roz Yue she solved her financial problems by padding her pockets just like the rest of them
Pelosi fooled everyone and she had the FAKE MSM believing her that she had a case against Trump this is what fooled all those that watch the Fake MSM.. Timothy Thieboult the Dirty FBI Cop who was fired because hid Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL during the Phone Call Impeachment..This confirmed Trump was 100% correct with his phone call to Zelinski that Joe Biden is corrupt and head of the Biden Crime Family..
Pelosi and Chris Wray colluded with the Jan 6 Riot and the Dirty FBI Cop RAY EPPS confirmed it…..Pelosi turned down the 20,000 National Guard offered to her 3 weeks before Jan 6 by Trump. This was a setup by Pelosi and Wray who refuses to answer questions …It is all documented..Pelosi ,Wray and Joe Biden are all toast..Nancy is going down and it is not on Paul his Court Case will be the final nail in her coffin
Piglosi
I can’t believe anyone would not be proud of this brave and great women serving our United States of America. Thank you Nancy Pelosi.
Be well Nancy. You’ve got balls and grit and stood for truth and service. It was a pleasure to watch as your partner in democracy, Canada! Thank you.
@xLordzz bahaha
Lol you’re funny she was horrible
@tobias and you need to grow up and see what’s right in front of you. Hopefully democracy is not behind you.
@Tay Show What?
She has gas’s the balls to make millions in her position by giving her husband insider trading tips. When asked, she replied “I don’t own any stock” with a grin of complete contempt for being asked such a question.
What an inspiring and classy lady Nancy is. Good luck to her!
Lady you have to be in your 60’s. This comment was very slow
You an alcoholic too?
Ughhhh…. gag me…. I need a bag, ’bout to puke.
I feel a profound admiration and respect for this lady, I wish with all my heart to present my respect to her in person.!!!
@Jo-anne Richardson 😂😂😂
@Jo-anne Richardson 🤣 what a joke ,if you only new.
She is a COMMUNIST ENEMY! WAKE UP! and educate yourself, get informed and stop stumbling backwards with a blindfold on your eyes and concrete in your ears.
#women_life_freedom
and I wish with all my heart she gave a damn for you and I and the rest of AMERICA!
A GREAT WOMAN AND PATRIOT TO AND FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. BLESSINGS TO SHE AND HER HUSBAND AND FAMILY. THANK YOU
Michelle said it best. “When they go low, we go high”. Thank you, Nancy, for your service. God bless Nancy and Paul in their new roles.
As a Canadian watching her over the years Nancy is an inspiration to all. Brought me to tears hearing her speech! She is truly an American patriot and an Icon! Wish her well!
@Moshe Levy I am sure , that he can take care of himself .
@Tony Garrett right bahaha, so you’re saying you’re racist?
It’s my pleasure meeting you here today dear friend
@Dale F. Canada is a race? All I can find is the country.
I felt a tug in my heart listening to this speech. This is one hell of a woman, and one hell of a patriot. She has served her country well, and during it’s darkest days was all that stood between Trumpty Dumpty and democracy itself! I applaud her career and extend the greatest of gratitude to her for being there for you, for me, for all of us. Thank you Speaker Pelosi, for everything!
This broke my heart. God Bless Nancy Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi is such a classy, strategically aware, capable person. I’ve never seen her act as an orator she does this as well.
Nancy has been so brave and courageous throughout her amazing career and should be a role model for all Americans. Thank you Nancy for everything you have done for protecting our democracy and rights.
She is a true patriot. A class act. Respect and blessings to her and her family.
Bot
Really? Are any of those even left in there on either side?
Patriot? Oh please. She would rip up the Constitution and start over again if she could.
And still a busy Ol sea hag!!! Paul has her covering him for inside trading, DUIs, and making up story’s when he’s caught with his lovers hammer in his hand both in their underwear!!!
Stunning speech packed with wisdom, right from the first sentence. Much respect to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from a Namibian who loves America. 💪✨
“Never would I have thought I’d go from homemaker to House Speaker…” She’s a pioneer who made history in countless ways. Respect.
I kind of have a hard time listening to this. I always wondered what happened to the beautician.
@Zamasu Black The only damage that ever happened to this country is the lunatic yellow hair buffoon number 45 ,glad she didn’t mention his name .
May God forbid his type in the White House again
Boy, I agree with that and much of it came out of your pocket… just look at her area where she lives. A dump and her husband hangs out with nudist and derelicts! That says a lot.
Got any Stock tips skeletor?
she was and is a nimbskull. she has done everything possible to screw up our country.