  1. I visited America in 2002. I saved as much money as i could but not enough for tourist attraction’s. It was the People i met from all walks of life that made it a wonderful experience I’ll never forget. Remember who you were, don’t go down that divided path, your better than that. God Bless from Australia

    1. @Smiley Sun You are absolutely wrong. Trump has no inclination of saving our country. His mission has always been to create infighting and divisisons. Trump would welcome your alternative to our democracy

    4. @Joe I don’t know how you could say that he is the president mad of the red or the blue but of the people

  2. You can’t love your country only if you win…….pretty simple logic …….our football team wins…..great…..our football team loses, the other team and the referees cheated……..same mentality …… we don’t teach our children this argument ….be an honorable winner and lose gracefully….to try again as we all do in life….we all win some and lose some in our lives…..we just try harder and smarter….not a complicated thing to understand.

  3. The free world need the United States to stay strong and fend off those wishing to destroy her democracy. ❤🇨🇦

    1. Proven by whom? Concerning a lawsuit, if it is before an Obama or Biden judge, you may be right. But I was at the Comdex Convention in Las Vegas when they challenged anyone who wanted to try to hack into the Dominion Machine and a regular, non-degreed computer geek that couldn’t be over twenty years old hacked into it in less than ten minutes. I saw it with my own eyes. Should I believe you, or my “lying eyes?”🤔

    2. @Brianna M. Thank you, yes. “Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.” 🙂

    4. @Mike Thompson
      Maybe I was a bit harsh Mike. Sorry, I just left a job I hate early because I just can’t cope. Have a good day.

    3. There’s a standing five year ban on lobbying in the Democratic Party.

      Don’t use the term “revolving door” in regard to Dems.

    2. @Marsha Parrish I would think a quote from a french philosopher would be acceptable to those who have great experience with democracy.or do you even read beyond the preschool level like a history book?

    3. @L.A. Thorne Democracy alone? Like many other ideologies, it’s just an idea. I’m pretty sure the French philosopher wasn’t preferring to a certain idea

      Edit: even defenders of democracy can believe absurdities (aka mob rule)

    1. @Boaz V it allowed the issue of “bodily autonomy” to be determined by the state government instead of the fed, exactly as prescribed by the Constitution. The dems had five decades to ammend the constitution to codify that mess, and the never even bothered to try once. If that makes you unhappy, take it up with them, not the justices.
      As for the states that have refuse to perpetuate those legal provisions, that’s what real EQUALITY looks like: both men and women are now EQUALLY culpable of infanticide. That’s what EQUALITY means; inequality (in this case, sexism) is a system where a woman could get away with it because of her sex while a man could not.

    4. @Jill Featherman really, so if u and a man make the same exact choices, you are now equally entitled to your bodily health? So the man is also going to be forced to go through a 9month ordeal where he gains weight, hemorrhoids, incontinence, constipation morning sickness and hours of agonizing pain during labor and post pregnancy symptoms like incontinence, vaginal tearing, post partum depression, prolapsed vagina, etc?

  9. As a polish guy living in Germany who suffered under Russian order I used to look down on USA for 20 years. But although it’s far from perfect, the world needs a decent democracy in us. If Russia China and USA would go nuts, there’s no to very little chance for Europe to keep the light on fire.

    1. @Susan Wojcicki the Bolshevik Ya, fighting is not how we do it in the U.S. We do it via due process. That’s why you should either love it (and engage in the process) or leave it (if you cannot accept the democratic process.)

    2. The Democrats tras hed democracy two years ago when they ill ig it im ate ly sei Zed power. He doesn’t get to complain.

  10. Go be outrageous, but set your default on
    “well mannered, and kind”
    👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

    2. ​@NewLife Patrick pride and self-righetousness is extremely important for preserving norms. It’s important to look at what we have with sanctity and inviolability in order to not to not let others undermine it

    2. @Peter Kefalas he think he sounds like a big manly patriot.

      But that would require him to a) not be a traitor and b) have actual balls.

  15. *”E Pluribus Unum”* — Our great nation’s motto says it all… Out of many (countries, races, religions) comes one (people) in unity and in quest for liberty, freedom and democracy!

    2. Yes but which definition of democracy as the liberals have changed it’s meaning freedom to have only one belief. Or individual autonomy to achieve goals by mutual debate to seek a oneness concept.

  16. “A turtle only makes progress when it sticks its neck out!”…….Anonymous

    I want to be the turtle who sticks its neck out as opposed to one who hides in its shell…..

    I like Presidents who accept responsibility for thier actions instead of crying like hell and blaming everyone else
    for their failures when caught with their hand in the cookie jar!

    Mr.Dunn – respect for you.

    4. @Susan Wojcicki the Bolshevik the fact that you can’t tell it’s a spam post with botlikes, that’s somewhat telling too

  19. I’m working on making sure that people are registered to vote and encouraging them to exercise their right to vote.

