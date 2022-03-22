87 comments

  2. Canadians shouldn’t be paying taxes to this government until we have a true government voted bye Canadians.

    2. You lost another election, get over it. You’re gonna lose the next one too. And the one after that probably too.

  3. Disgusting. I bet they are hoping we will forget what he did in a few years…. Never forget! Never forget the stripping of our civil liberties, never forget the refusal of bail and seizing of bank accounts and all the other things.

    4. Yes all.otjer things as well . Hide spending and make new laws to protect GOVERNMENT from ACCOUNTABILITY. Evil evil things he has done. We need an ELECTION NOW

    2. @Kellan Johnson half the country? Only 63% of the country voted last election lmao. Conservatives won popular vote so think again

    5. @AC’s RC Adventures unfortunately, not much because Canada’s voting system is broken. This glue bag lisping his way to a dictatorship (JT) campaigned on a promise to change the system until he won

  5. Friendly reminder that the Conservative party won the popular vote and that the Liberals abandoned the idea of voter reform when they figured out that our current system favors them heavily.

    1. @Neil Peters Its the Liberals that called an early election….and that have threatened another election 2-3 times during votes happening during the covid crisis. I hate the current conservative party they are useless but the Liberals are awful as well.

    2. @Jacob Cardinal they would have handed money over to their big business buddies and screwed over the workers. A short look at conservative history is enough of an indication of what they were going to do

    3. @Jerry Janusz we dam near double the national debt in 2 years, how much worse could it have been? My unborn grandchildren will be paying for this.

    3. Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like

  8. He’s pretty much stating that there is no possible way to work with other parties without becoming a dictator ah darn! Too bad we really want to work with other parties and there’s no other way to do it

    1. lol he talked about “toxic polarization”. Isn’t the liberal motto that anyone who disagrees with me is a racist?

    2. One would think wearing blackface would automatically stop you from calling others racist . Trudeau said We as Canadas need to learn from this …

  10. there should be a no-confidence vote soon, rally support from backbenchers and rogue NDP members needs to be done

    1. @MapleBalls What do you think that will do, or do you have any clue what a non confidence vote even is. If not, why bother even talking about it.

    2. @Mike W. Thank you for you Useless Input. The rest of the Country will take it into consideration…

  11. This shouldn’t be legal in any way, basically avoiding democracy. What the hell has our country become, it just gets worse and worse

    1. Their idea of “democracy” is ukraine where all opposition has been thrown in jail for simply being the opposition! 🤣

  12. How many times has he had to say “during these hard times” during his time in office? There have been more hard times with him then anyone else so I don’t want to hear how he’s doing his best. Didn’t he just give himself a raise? Just because?

  13. Now we can see why Trudeau is Klaus Schwab’s “Star Pupil” of his young national leaders program for the World Economic Forum.

  14. Didn’t he forget to mention the part where he won’t listen to anyone who doesn’t agree with him, because it’s an unacceptable opinion.

    4. @Neil Peters Win win for Conservatives. NDP collusion confirmed. Will Help Nuremburg prosecutors. Present government reduced from 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 years remaining. Yeh

  15. If I were Trudeau I wouldn’t talk about housing like it’s something that’s going better under his government.

    2. @ Neil Peters – I think they are getting at the fact that housing prices have inflated 100% since 2015 under Trudeau’s government.

    2. Nice try Libbys Win win for Conservatives. NDP collusion confirmed. Will Help Nuremburg prosecutors. Present government reduced from 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 years remaining. Yeh

    3. @Rohit The collapse of the Canadian dollar…. likely an even stronger down turn in Canadian society as well.

  20. It’s wrong on so many levels, I’m speechless. There’s no justification for breaking laws and rules, especially from a leader, why is he getting away with this? Why is he getting so much cooperation from other Liberals and NDP? Canada was a free country, not anymore.

