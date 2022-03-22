Recent Post
- New deal will see Liberal government maintain power until 2025 | Watch PM Trudeau’s full statement
- What we know about the Liberal-NDP confidence agreement | Breaking down the new deal
- WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlines Liberal-NDP confidence agreement
- Tom Mulcair: Canadians support ‘peace and quiet’ in federal politics
- Should Canada increase its support for Ukraine?
87 comments
Canadians didn’t vote for this. Most Canadians want Trudeau to resign.
Yes, Trudeau should resign!
@Anthony Romeo Lol No.
@Marcel Charette popular vote said otherwise
@Lionel Turgeon Just shows how disingenuous and out of touch you are.
Truel! WTF!!
Canadians shouldn’t be paying taxes to this government until we have a true government voted bye Canadians.
I think you meant to include the word “stop” somewhere?
You lost another election, get over it. You’re gonna lose the next one too. And the one after that probably too.
Disgusting. I bet they are hoping we will forget what he did in a few years…. Never forget! Never forget the stripping of our civil liberties, never forget the refusal of bail and seizing of bank accounts and all the other things.
@Jason Lusk Ask any immigrants that came from tyrannical countries if they share your humour.
Sooooo true
It’s going to get worse with him
Yes all.otjer things as well . Hide spending and make new laws to protect GOVERNMENT from ACCOUNTABILITY. Evil evil things he has done. We need an ELECTION NOW
Ok Gronk. Didn’t know they let you use the internet in prison 🤣
NDP just might as well not exist as a party now.
@Kellan Johnson room temperature IQ take
@Kellan Johnson half the country? Only 63% of the country voted last election lmao. Conservatives won popular vote so think again
@ThunderHockey TFL What does the popular vote mean exactly?
libs are the ndp now
@AC’s RC Adventures unfortunately, not much because Canada’s voting system is broken. This glue bag lisping his way to a dictatorship (JT) campaigned on a promise to change the system until he won
Friendly reminder that the Conservative party won the popular vote and that the Liberals abandoned the idea of voter reform when they figured out that our current system favors them heavily.
@Neil Peters Its the Liberals that called an early election….and that have threatened another election 2-3 times during votes happening during the covid crisis. I hate the current conservative party they are useless but the Liberals are awful as well.
@Jacob Cardinal they would have handed money over to their big business buddies and screwed over the workers. A short look at conservative history is enough of an indication of what they were going to do
@Jerry Janusz we dam near double the national debt in 2 years, how much worse could it have been? My unborn grandchildren will be paying for this.
@0H3353 now let’s double “defence” spending and we’ll be off to the races.
@Kellan Johnson Two parties have more votes than one does… That’s the best you can do?
The NDP are telling their supporters they might as well just vote for the Liberals…….
Let them devour each other.
Jack Layton would be rolling in his grave if he new what Singh did.
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
@Neil Peters Like TURDeau!?!?!?!?!?!? LOL.
@Neil Peters What other parties?? The Tories? Bloc? Greens……… great take there bud.
It is not what Canadians voted for. Period.
In case you havent noticed that’s been the theme for quite some time now
So now yall want another meaningless election?
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
@Neil Peters Copy, paste, repeat.
He’s pretty much stating that there is no possible way to work with other parties without becoming a dictator ah darn! Too bad we really want to work with other parties and there’s no other way to do it
lol he talked about “toxic polarization”. Isn’t the liberal motto that anyone who disagrees with me is a racist?
One would think wearing blackface would automatically stop you from calling others racist . Trudeau said We as Canadas need to learn from this …
So a vote for NDP is now a vote for the Liberal party. Got it.
Always was.
Always has been wtf are you talking about. You shouldn’t be voting if you’re that dumb
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
@Neil Peters copy & paste, nice
there should be a no-confidence vote soon, rally support from backbenchers and rogue NDP members needs to be done
@MapleBalls What do you think that will do, or do you have any clue what a non confidence vote even is. If not, why bother even talking about it.
@Mike W. Thank you for you Useless Input. The rest of the Country will take it into consideration…
@Bigbrisk bty. No confidence = USA NON Confidence = Canada
@MapleBalls same thing regardless also video about Canada lmfao
The NDP can’t afford another election. They are basically bankrupt
This shouldn’t be legal in any way, basically avoiding democracy. What the hell has our country become, it just gets worse and worse
Their idea of “democracy” is ukraine where all opposition has been thrown in jail for simply being the opposition! 🤣
This is literally democracy and allowed. Cry harder.
@Rohit what backwater poophole are you from?
@Rohit It is literally a dictatorship and illegal. Go educate yourself.
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
How many times has he had to say “during these hard times” during his time in office? There have been more hard times with him then anyone else so I don’t want to hear how he’s doing his best. Didn’t he just give himself a raise? Just because?
Of course for the inflation him and his buddy binden caused
Now we can see why Trudeau is Klaus Schwab’s “Star Pupil” of his young national leaders program for the World Economic Forum.
Didn’t he forget to mention the part where he won’t listen to anyone who doesn’t agree with him, because it’s an unacceptable opinion.
Welcome to the fringe my friend.
Cons are backwards thats why
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
@Neil Peters Win win for Conservatives. NDP collusion confirmed. Will Help Nuremburg prosecutors. Present government reduced from 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 years remaining. Yeh
…and a more centralized government!😶
If I were Trudeau I wouldn’t talk about housing like it’s something that’s going better under his government.
Wait, you don’t want affordable housing?
@ Neil Peters – I think they are getting at the fact that housing prices have inflated 100% since 2015 under Trudeau’s government.
He just crowned himself King n Freeland is the Queen
I THINK YOU GOT IT BACKWARDS
No – I think that’s actually two queens!
This is massively depressing. Canada won’t survive this.
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like
Nice try Libbys Win win for Conservatives. NDP collusion confirmed. Will Help Nuremburg prosecutors. Present government reduced from 3 1/2 to 2 1/2 years remaining. Yeh
@Rohit The collapse of the Canadian dollar…. likely an even stronger down turn in Canadian society as well.
@Rohit welcome to Klaus’s world.
@Neil Peters lol competence and Blackface? You’re hilarious
The NDP are morally and financially bankrupt, and JT has proven just how unethical he truly is.
We need to queen to step in and kick this dictator out of her country.
It’s wrong on so many levels, I’m speechless. There’s no justification for breaking laws and rules, especially from a leader, why is he getting away with this? Why is he getting so much cooperation from other Liberals and NDP? Canada was a free country, not anymore.
Your just shook because your parties can’t work together. This is what maturity and competence looks like.
@Neil Peters this is how dictators stay in power
Nobody is breaking any laws. Maybe study up on how parliament works.
@james noes Nope, it’s how parliamentary democracy works in most countries lol
😂😂😂😂😂