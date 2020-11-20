Watch the top news stories and highlights from The Rachel Maddow Show, airing weeknights at 9 p.m. on MSNBC.
Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: November 18 | MSNBC
Barr has NEVER RELEASED the FULL MUELLER REPORT!!!
His day in court is ALSO coming!!!💪👏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Like it or not Snowden had courage Do you in gov and tech have courage to blowthewhistle …Dominion, Smartmatic, and the others? This is your time.
@marilyn mills sounds like a good plan. Did you catch that the traitor in chief has made us totally vulnerable to cyber attacks?
@Patrick Leahey He is soooooo sickening!!! All we hear is FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD!!! But we won’t hear it after 01/20/21!!!! It’s incredible that 250,000 ppl have as a result of his negligence and he doesn’t GAF!!! He literally is a RABID 🐕!!!
@marilyn mills We have not seen this degree of Malignant narcissism since Hitler and Stalin
LOL Kathy!!!! I remember you…..You were such a “good girl”…I see you’re still feasting on the fruit of your…..Master….WELL DONE!!!!
Let NYC’s AG have at him first!
Yayyyyyy
NYS was about to when he announced that he was running for President, they put it on hold because NOBODY ever believed he would win.
It looks like a lot of people are wanting a piece of orangutang for dinner. They`re gonna have to stand in line. I hope they can run at least 4 trials at once.
I am for simultaneous federal and NY court cases.
Innocent until he’s proven guilty. That’s what the rest of us do,why should former Presidents be immune? If he,and his alleged accomplices, have broken the law,his supporters should watch the trials, and see for themselves. If they don’t except the results, they can try voting in another Republican president in 4 years. As long as Joe Biden doesn’t, and I’ve never heard him, start chanting Lock them up, as we’ve seen for 5 years, that’s our system. If you can’t except the laws. Look for alternatives.
I really think no Republican will run for president next year OTHER than Donald Trump. I think they’ll all stand aside as Trump walks up to get “what was stolen from him.”
45 committed crimes and he should be held accountable if not ,then the President is above the law and you open pandoras box and there is no law.
I think things should wait till Jan 20th. Also our gov. Offices can bring up charges without Biden instigating them. We have a Judicial system and trump will just keep firing people if they bring lawsuits at present.
CAN YOU HANDLE THIS TRUTH?
The Act of 1871: The “United States” Is a Corporation – There are Two Constitutions
act-of-1871
(POPEYE) Since the Act of 1871 which established the District of Columbia, we have been living under the UNITED STATES CORPORATION which is owned by certain international bankers and aristocracy of Europe and Britain.
In 1871 the Congress changed the name of the original Constitution by changing ONE WORD — and that was very significant as you will read.
Some people do not understand that ONE WORD or TWO WORDS difference in any “legal” document DO make the critical difference. But, Congress has known, and does know, this.
1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.
With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see, Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).
The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests (international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the coffers and neck of America.
Congress cut a deal with the international bankers (specifically Rothschilds of London) to incur a DEBT to said bankers. Because the bankers were not about to lend money to a floundering nation without serious stipulations, they devised a way to get their foot in the door of the United States.
The Act of 1871 formed a corporation called THE UNITED STATES. The corporation, OWNED by foreign interests, moved in and shoved the original Constitution into a dustbin. With the Act of 1871, the organic Constitution was defaced — in effect vandalized and sabotage — when the title was capitalized and the word “for” was changed to “of” in the title.
THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the constitution of the incorporated UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
It operates in an economic capacity and has been used to fool the People into thinking it governs the Republic. It does is not!
Capitalization is NOT insignificant when one is referring to a legal document. This seemingly “minor” alteration has had a major impact on every subsequent generation of Americans.
What Congress did by passing the Act of 1871 was create an entirely new document, a constitution for the government of the District of Columbia, an INCORPORATED government. This newly altered Constitution was not intended to benefit the Republic. It benefits only the corporation of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and operates entirely outside the original (organic) Constitution.
Instead of having absolute and unalienable rights guaranteed under the organic Constitution, we the people now have “relative” rights or privileges. One example is the Sovereign’s right to travel, which has now been transformed (under corporate government policy) into a “privilege” that requires citizens to be licensed.
By passing the Act of 1871, Congress committed TREASON against the People who were Sovereign under the grants and decrees of the Declaration of Independence and the organic Constitution.
The Act of 1871 became the FOUNDATION of all the treason since committed by government officials.
YOU SEE… the attorneys and Lawyers created this fraudulent system apart from the real United States. They the attorneys are in every aspect of this system to keep the bind Servents – Second class Citizens- Slaves or American Citizens in check and accounted for as you are property that belongs to the federal government which is why they think they can tell you that you can only have three people at your Thanksgiving meal. This is why the federal government can take your children from your home and tried to take your guns because the contractually on you through your birth certificate that is why the hospital as well not really let you leave until you signed up for those documents at the hospital. Hospitals are not innocent in this matter their for-profit corporation that work very closely with the federal government, the media, and of course the lawyers and IRS you are an investment. You are owned by many countries. You are a Gamble as so how much money you will make in a given year and how much money the fraudulent IRS made possibly collect. I’ve been asked over and over again how do we get out of the system? You can go down to the Embassy pay the $2,500 let them know you want to be a u.s. National as our forefathers intended. You are no longer under the jurisdiction of the federal and state governments you are no longer in that the jurisdiction of their fraudulent court system, THE FRAUDULENT GOVERMENT, POLICE, THE ILLEGAL IRS, ALL RAN BY LAWYERS AND ATTORNEY S THAT USE LEGALESE TO HIDE THE TRUTH. TH
DTRH w/ POPEYE FULL ARCHIVE PAGE
THE OCCULT ASPECTS OF 9/11
FREE DOWNLOADABLE INFO ARCHIVE
Callise Allysea 725 500 1987
[CB]7255001987
He’s impeached Forever.Should have been Removed by the House Republicans.Now they will all go to prison. TRUTH🕊…
@Callise Allysea Artemis write a book; why don’t you?
The Republican led Senate Intelligence committee found Russia interfered in our election, release the full unredacted Mueller Report and investigate the 10x unindicted co conspirator Individual one.
No, you can’t just release the private information of people. Also, you didn’t even read the full report so I don’t want to hear it.
The set of republicans in power are American tragedy.
They should all be held to account for failure to uphold their oath to the constitution.
“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses. The press is so powerful in its image-making role, it can make the criminal look like he’s a the victim and make the victim look like he’s the criminal. This is the press, an irresponsible press. It will make the criminal look like he’s the victim and make the victim look like he’s the criminal. If you aren’t careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”
― Malcom X
@Hot Pocket There was no internet when Malcolm X was around. Anything the media says can be fact-checked. Turns out the vast majority of lies and misleading claims come from the Trump side.
@Eve AgainMalcom X’s black life doesn’t matter to you?? You are doubting that was a quote from him? If so, you are a very sad, gaslit, MSM/mockingbird press brainwashed victim and should be ashamed of yourself.
@Eve Again And I suppose Carl Bernstein did’t write this article either: “CIA And The Media” http://www.carlbernstein.com/magazine_cia_and_media.php
The way I see it, 72 million either got suckered or benefit from authoritarian rule…somehow.
Wide spread cognitive dissonance is the bedrock of fascism
No is just the rest of the world just how ignorant, stupid and racist half your country is. It is going to take at least a life time to earn any respect or trust back. Even with Biden in, there are still all those millions of Americans sliding back into the swamp.
James Fox
Benefited bc they are the priviledged whites who many deny that fact bc it was instilled at birth…so naturally.
@Cindy Pomerleau I’m not white and I stand against you a bit diagonal to Trumps side.
@꧁Cat G꧂ Ironically Biden supported segregation and said not voting for him means your not black.
There must be consequences for bad actions. This will send a strong message to aspiring presidents. This man played a game of chess with the cabinet. He fired or moved friends into positions of power for which they had no experience. He’s crippled the 3 branches of government. He removed our systems of checks and balances, making himself & his friends above the law!! Jan. 20th can’t arrive soon enough!! 🤣😆😳
Chess is too complicated for this imbecile. He has a lot of help from his cronies. 😂
@Marion Pritchard You are so right! I think that I gave the dictatorship too much credit. Thanks for sharing 👍 😄
You must be referring to the Obamas when they planted a spy in opposition campaign and hired dimwits as advisors just so they could pack courts and ruin the economy.
Why does that guy always wear such girly clothes and no tie?
For no experience, his presidency sure did do a whole lot for this country that you refuse to look at.
The Biden administration should be busy with their new roles! The justice department are the only ones that can make the decision to prosecute tRump.( I pray that they will!)😷💙
Do you wash your brain every night? I do! With MSM Shampoo and Conditioner. It leaves my brain looking soft and manageable…
Come on the people of Georgia, as you heard from Stacy Adam the US Senate is just just as important as voting for the president,the lizard Mitch McConnell is just as a bad and evil person , help elect John eifler Georgia to the state senate please to people in Georgia? Pleases🙏100%
The current 45 needs to to be held accountable for the sake of Law and Justice for all to mean anything in the US.
Trump & Co. is an International Crime Syndicate. LOCK ‘EM UP.
He was found not guilty of abuse of power and colluding with Russia back in February. The media is the enemy of the people. Keep resisting, losers.
Absolutely true. If we don’t hold him accountable, then there is ZERO (0) incentive for any future miscreants to follow the law.
Love this woman. I wish the Dems had a few hundred more just like her and Katy Porter. Biden better find her a good job in his cabinet.
hoping like everything, that the two runoffs in Georgia succeed for Democratic seats in the Senate.
Isn’t it a wonderful thing to hear all this “talking”, while at the very same time, allowing America government to show it’s *real* colours.
The actions of dictatorial leaders were usually hidden by the constitution.
The only difference is thump is doing it *in your face*. While most of the others do it behind your back, and with a smile.
It’s SOP in the government. What some government officials have a problem with is…
Thump is *being blatant with it*
If a person supports a criminal they need to know if that person is a criminal.
The WH is under siege by Trump and his gang of dictators
Last I checked it wasn’t a dictatorship. Congress can override the president and congress holds a lot more power than the president. Your civics class should of taught you that in school if you had paid attention. If there is something going on in government that you do not like then look to your senators and representatives, because they can pass a bill into law without Trumps consent. Although yes he does hold the power to veto the bill. Yet congress can over ride that if they get enough votes.
@volconis Congress is going through a prolonged period of “non-functioning”. Trump has done to Congress what he did to the USPS, i.e., he has co-opted it to serve his own corrupt ends rather than the interests of the American people.
This country is in as much, or more, danger today as it was during World War II.
Why are these people giving him thier game plan?..imagine the NY Giants telling the Dalas Cowboys their game playbook.. with?!!
Fun fact: you can’t breath while smiling
Joking, just wanted to make you smile 😃
Biden won 306 electoral votes or as Trump said the biggest landslide in US history!
The US will not have fully redeemed itself in the eyes of the World, unless Trump and his cronies face justice for their crimes.