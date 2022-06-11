Recent Post
56 comments
The opportunity to secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.
Sun Tzu
RED TSUNAMI
He’s dead.
He’s a good Russian man.
This poor guy’s families are still in Moscow. God bless.
@Venus ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ , gas prices in Moscow are nice)
Back in the U.S.S.R….
On Putin’s list there is whole Ukraine. I see this “journalist” first time in my life.🤓
Do you know Anna Politkovskaya?
Wow… little Puties’ trolls are doing overtime in this comment column!
I guess they’re either saving up to buy a potato or a ticket out of Russia.
“An appeaser is someone who feeds crocodiles, hoping to be the last to be eaten.” Winston Churchill
“Unlimited power in the hands of limited men always leads to cruelty.” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn/Prominent Russian Dissident and Author of A Gulag Archipelago
True
Hi pro 😭
“Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
That is a true thing, and we don’t have to look abroad!
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes 👀and ears. it was their Final, most essential COMMAND.” George Orwell 1984
my guy chill with the quotes
“What you’re seeing 👀and what you’re reading is not whats happening.” Donald tRump Quote very similar to George Orwells “What you are seeing…..is not whats happening.”
Despite the relevance and effectiveness of the U.S. education system in earlier years, it is currently outdated and needs to be modernized as it does not apply to the diverse learning styles of today and does not prepare students for the real world.Aug 26, 2020
Sorry for talking about unrelated stuff but recently I noticed when I saw some images in my mind, the similar images are very likely to show up in the news in the near future. I don’t know why but in case it can be helpful, I would like to share it. I truly hope nothing will happen and Im ready to be misunderstood 😃
I saw an image of something like a virus microscope and the thing looks round and with bubbles in it. Kind of reminds me the mysterious circle of light spotted hovering over Beijing.
Please try your best to follow what CDC experts suggest so the seriousness of pandemic can be mitigated and people can avoid suffering.
Please be careful and prepare in advance if possible. Hope Im totally wrong and everyone is safe and sound 😃
We are not done with pandemics. A lot of us know that, it doesn’t take a crystal ball. No offense meant, it could be a vision of the next one coming, maybe soon. I’m keeping my mask on out in public. There are risks with family. I guess I’m willing to take that risk at this time.
give us a break, Mr. March.
Journalists on Putin’s wanted list are doing the right thing.
Paranoia has really set into Putin’s feeble mind ..
Imagine what Putin could have achieved if he’d wielded his powers for good rather than evil.
Putin has a totally different mindset from most of us.
World War III Has Begun; How It Unfolds Depends on Us
We think of the Russia-Ukraine war as a local conflict, but it is much more than that; it is a global war on multiple fronts. The war is not only a military conflict; it is also an economic war of attrition. With skyrocketing gas prices and shortage of staples, people all over the world are feeling the consequences of the war.
This war is transforming the entire modus operandi of humanity. Since the dawn of time, we have been accustomed to living by the motto, “survival of the fittest.” By and large, the rule was that the strong determined the rules, and the rules were often abusive toward the weak. Now, it seems like a new mindset has set in: Wanting something and being strong enough to take it does not mean that the world will accept it.
The war, therefore, is being fought on the inside no less, and perhaps more than on the outside. Our very makeup is changing from abusive to cooperative, from narcissistic to altruistic.
It hurts, and it will not happen without a struggle, but it is irreversible. This is the path of our evolution toward the purpose of our creation—to encompass within us all of creation. To do that, we must come to care for it, just as a mother encompasses her child through her maternal love.
The struggle to transition from our current uncaring and mean approach to all creations but ourselves, into wise and compassionate beings is called “the war of Gog and Magog” or Armageddon.
Since the war is about our inner makeup, we can fight it within us. If we object to struggling with ourselves over who will rule—the ego or love—the physical reality will force us to choose love nonetheless. However, it will do so by hurting us in a very physical way.
The war in Eastern Europe is nothing compared to what we might have to endure if we resist the process. The horrific descriptions of our sages and prophets hint at it, and we would not want to live through it.
Alternatively, we can fight this war within us without firing a single bullet. The choice is in our hands. All we need is to continue in the same direction that nature is already leading us: toward connection. If we make an effort to care for one another, even though initially we don’t, then we are moving in the right direction. If we try to resolve conflicts not with guns or even legal battles, but by strengthening the care and friendship between us, then we are saving lives and sparing torments from countless people.
In conclusion, let us try to rise above the hatred and see the human on the other side, who suffers too. Let us think that this war was given to us so we would think about each other more than we have so far. After all, were it not for this war, we would not notice one another. Now that it is here, we are no longer indifferent. Although our feelings our currently negative, now that we are aware of them, we can work on them together and turn them around. These are the wars of the Messiah who moshech [Hebrew: pulls] us out of the ego, and into mutual love.
“I can guarantee freedom of speech, I can’t guarantee freedom after speech” – Idi Amin
What sort of person quotes Idi Amin? What’s the matter, you couldn’t think of any Shakespeare?
Great quote. At least he’s honest. Forest Whitaker did a great job.
He’s a good Russian man.
The Enemy’s List is a sure tell tale sign of a good DICTATOR.
I support the current thing. 👏👏👏
Hope you and your family stay safe