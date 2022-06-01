Watch Shanghai residents race to get out after months of lockdown June 1, 2022 57 comments Tagged with China, cnn, covid, Happening Now, jake tapper, latest News, lockdown, Selina Wang, shanghai, The Lead Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Yayyy so glad for you guys!!! Finally freee!!! Oh…I commented too soon guys, not everyone is out and lockdown is still being enforced. People suffered.
@निद्रालुजो SLEEPY JOE nice job throwing around a word you don’t know the meaning of. Guess no should wear clothes from any other countries by your definition.
Theoretically, and scientifically, Chinese just avoided an estimated 1.6 million deaths that would’ve occurred if Shanghai did not lock down and the pandemic wave was allowed to exponentially grow and spreads.
They should complain to their government, oh I’m sorry I forgot there could be several severe penalties for that.
You complain you disappear.
Now you know how animals feel like when we keep them locked in cages. Humans get depressed, it’s unhealthy, it’s not humanly
@Asian American Case Studies 中美 活動 yea i like lockdown, but 3 months is insane. Atleast the death gets really low so instead you dont die but you suffered to get out of a wave of covid. it is weird tho how china and north korea suddenly get a wave.. im talking about north korea 🤷
@Asian American Case Studies 中美 活動 Hey bot
Wonderful comment. We are so wicked toward animals. I wish we could change.
Well said!!!
I live in Zhengzhou. We had a lockdown until May 10 and were tested every day. I worry when I see these images of all these people crammed together traveling. That’s not good. It’s just going to reset the cycle.
@L Swen I’ve been doing it for four years. Also on Wa Post. But I don’t talk about internal Chinese affairs or politics, just life under the virus.
Why stay if you are afraid of it happening again?
Imagine one man has total control of 1.5 billion people?.
LEMMINGS! 🙁
Yep. scary 😮
What made the lockdown worse was the absence of people being able to get groceries. The food supplied to people by the Chinese government allegedly being in such poor quality it caused many to get sick.
@The Bigger Picture You are extremely naive.
That’s a real big problem when people are under these stresses for to long paranoia sets in the mind and these people are already in fear of government policies
Cherish and defend freedom and democracy guys
At least they don’t havre me gender identity calling women men and men women is sick
Hopefully enough people will wake up and it will bring the régime down…
It will through depopulation.
I wonder what’s going to happen to the city when it is fully abandoned.
I feel lucky that I left China since 2016 and escaped from the lockdown
Promise me: never never never go back cuz we don’t do garbage recycle.
Living under an authoritarian regime is like being drowned all the time. Occasionally you can gasp some air, then immediately drawn to the bottom again. You can’t cry for help, and there is no hope.
You’re right. We all have to gather in a free and democratic society of shootings and racism to breathe
You need to look outside the NYT-Wapo information bubble, man
Right under the surface is a crazy unstable housing and bond market. These lockdowns help them postpone or redirect the financial hardships that people should be facing in China right now.
This is so so sad my heart goes out to the Chinese people I am so sorry you’re going through this. It seems the whole world is upside down between China, Russia Ukraine the US it’s just hard to understand what has happened in the last 3 to 4 years. But my heart goes out to you I’m so sorry you’re going through this and I hope you will be free soon.
@Asian American Case Studies 中美 活動 People need to understand this. The easing of the lockdown means that it was effective. Covid cases dropped to negligible numbers, as predicted. All it took was two months of a disciplined lockdown. Given the population density and size of Shanghai, any alternative would’ve been a runaway disaster. I’m glad the central government stepped in and did the humane thing.
god damn it feels good to be an American.
I’m from Shanghai, I was so worried about my parents well-being during the lock down in Shanghai , cuz they told me they couldn’t go nowhere even walk inside the community where they live… The dynamic zero covid policy in China is ridiculous and inhumane…
What was the government afraid of? Can you make me understand why they would lock the entire city down? They had to feed these people with state funds, etc. People will be in financial ruin and so will the country because of lack of earnings etc.
So why would the state do it? Do you think they meant well? Do you think they were afraid it is much more deadly than it is?
Can’t imagine the psychological strain on those people. Time for a revolution. Get to it!
Is the country with 1 million deaths gloating about someone else’s lack of freedom from a pandemic lockdown? Choices choices – if you are alive.
oh my god that isolation ward footage at the end was the one I got sent to, that was the most fucked up 6 days I’ve ever been through my entire life. I nearly went insane and now I just couldn’t imagine how people back then were able to survive a holocaust.
This is why Americans can’t give up their weapons we need them to protect our freedom