Watch The 11th Hour With Brian Williams Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC
*—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* ….
@AllNiteLemonade I can get you started on this. It shows ballot evidence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsPkUwIvi_c
@stray fiftynine take it to court and try your best to sway a judge. Until then, STFU you nut.
@Stuart Duel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsPkUwIvi_c
TRUMP THINKS HE IS, “THE EVANGELICAL CULT LEADER”…. DONATIONS ALWAYS COME FIRST.
Everyone: why haven’t we seen this great healthcare plan ?
Donald *:Because it’s broken up into eight horcruxes* .
That’s some scary sh$$.
Why can’t you come up with an original line, man? You keep posting the same stuff, over and over.
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh wow
@AllNiteLemonade Meh.
Mark Kelly sworn in by Pence, flipping Senate seat in key battleground State of Arizona blue. 😂😂😂
Well Trump can’t fire Pence and he needs Pence to pardon him so what’s he gonna do?
Yea. Watch my videos ❤️ lol
I can’t wait to see the Saturday Night Live skit of this.
TRUMP THREW A 46 MINUTE TEMPER TANTRUM BECAUSE HE’S NOT GETTING WHAT HE WANTS.
@Oracle Of Delphi The Obama/Biden administration is what led to Trump landing in the White House.
@Mary Halverson – ohh he’s been yakking about that for years!
@Jayanna Kelley If SNL still had a scrap of any of the relevancy they lost long ago, they’d do a skit showing why public opinion swayed toward Trump after 8 years of Obama.
“They have NOT earned your vote; don’t give it to them.” … Brian … shut up and let the lawyer convince the cult to stay home.
America 2020, state run propaganda directly from the whitehouse.
How can so many vote for this filth?
Trumpism is a CULT !!!
@Amelinda TOEIC I might have known it would be from China. Just like Biden. What you drink is your business. Don’t think it’s for me. But thanks.
@Robert Smith The is no Proof of that. Or no evidence. Me thinks your TDS is showing.
Hey when he held up the chart what happened to the Sharpie markings LOL Sharpie -gate??? LOL
That was his signature 😂
@Annie I thought you used a crayon for a signature? LOL
Oh! He posted it on Facebook so it has to be all true. Right guys?
Cause you know everything is “true” on FB when it comes to Trumpidiots. That speech was for his base so he can continue fleecing his blind sheep for money.
Instead of talking about something that matters. He spent 46 minutes trying to convince us of something we already know, that hes nuttier then squirrel s***.
@Annie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keANzinHWUA
@stray fiftynine There is no voter fraud. The votes have been checked and rechecked. These people just want their 15 min of fame and they are getting it by making stuff up.
@Glenda Graves https://youtu.be/i4iX_AMC3YQ
@Glenda Graves Sure. But cases like this will be going to court and you or me won’t be deciding.
LOL.
So you could say it was Trump’s Hail Mary pass I mean sorry hail Satan pass NFL incomplete as usual LOL
Trump wouldn’t know a Hail Mary from a golden shower.
TRUMP THREW A 46 MINUTE TEMPER TANTRUM BECAUSE HE’S NOT GETTING WHAT HE WANTS.
@Nick Cordoba Sr. funny, I hear his tantrum only lasted 30 minutes when he had Tiffany.
I just cant stand to hear his voice anymore.
Suzanne Karfiol it’s because you can’t stand the truth! There was massive voter fraud! Trump will be a 2 term president. Biden hasn’t won anything!
@Free Speech “Let it be known that Suzanne Karfiol can’t stand the truth!!!”😂😁😂
Every one of your sentences…is today Opposite Day? Again? 😉😁😂😂
Or look at his face or listen to the sounds he makes just breathing. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr, make him go away 🙄
Tell trump to justify breaking his inauguration vows. This is so like an addict trying to make his condition everybody else’s fault.
Lolz yeah….
They need to put a bell in CONGRESS that rings EVERY 35 SECONDS and a voice that says, “another family grieves their loss”. Maybe THEN someone will fkg DO SOMETHING.
House Dems propose action, Senate Republicans refuse all
Good idea, Amy. Especially in the senate. Amy, you have actually done more with that statement than pence has done since trump put him in charge of the Covid pandemic. Thank you.
We should have all American flags at half mast to remind EVERYONE EVERYDAY out of respect for all the lives lost to Covid 19. To remind them of how Trump failed us. To SHAME anybody who refuses to take personal precautions.
I feel like Congress wouldn’t give a crap unless McConnell suddenly keeled over from Covid. And even then, they’d probably just keep their blindfolds on.
I don’t want to hear one Republican talk about inner city crime, nothing compares to the deaths of Covid 45 😠
So you believe no one has died of anything other that the wooflu? You sheep are dummer that we thought. The bigger the lie the more fools believe it.
“Covid 45” Sadly clever. I hope more people start referring to it that way.
Having read through the other replies to your comment, I love how Trumpists refer to people who believe in science, instead of joining their cult, as sheep. Oh, the irony. I would have responded to that person directly, but you know what it’s like trying to talk to people like that.
It’s not even an infomercial. It’s just propaganda.
Worse…pure lies and disgusting disinformation
Goebbels would be proud of the despicably evil criminal dumpf
The president doesn’t even say nothing about all dead
@Nick Cordoba Sr. Shut up, Nick. You’re posting the same thing in every thread. It’s lame.
death is fake.
He simply doesn’t care. He never did.
@s You need help.
@omi god Why should he shut up? Truth hurts, doesn’t it? Grow a pair.
Individual 1 administration, such a disgrace. Sad
Trump, you lost. Concede and apologize to President Elect Biden. Go out with some dignity.
He has none, nor did he ever. We should be blaming ABC in part though, had they never given him a television show where he gets to play tough guy boss, maybe no one would have heeded him any unworthy attention. We should all just chant…….”Donnie Boy………..You’re FIRED!”
We need to stop giving 45 any airtime.
We too, need to move on from 45s rhetoric.
46 is greater. Moooovin’ on uuuup…. 😊
Within democracy you have your opinion and your say it loud so all can hear
THE FIRING OF BARR IS ORCHESTRATED….DONT BE FOOLISH, THESE TWO SLEEP TOGETHER NIGHTLY
Ironic. “This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb.”
Uhuh.
😂😂😂 if that wasn’t DUMB then I hope his listeners paid close attention and do just what demanded and not vote.
@Carol McKenzie I don’t give free views Carol
Joan Christopher Rodriguez you’re so dumb that you actually believe this was a free and fair election. Notice how the F a k e news is dismissing election fraud when it’s there in plane sight! Wake Up!
@Free Speech okay, sheep 🐑. Keep getting corralled into OAN and Newsmax. After all, they’re not financed by big money… only the sponsors who cater to individuals such as yourself. Products from China. 🤣🤣🤣
But let’s leave it at that. I’ll be the better person; I’m the dumb one. 🙄
