December 4, 2020

 

Get the latest news and commentary from Brian Williams weeknights on The 11th Hour.
91 Comments on "Watch The 11th Hour With Brian Williams Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC"

  1. AllNiteLemonade | December 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    *—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* ….

  2. AllNiteLemonade | December 3, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Everyone: why haven’t we seen this great healthcare plan ?

    Donald *:Because it’s broken up into eight horcruxes* .

  3. Rob Liston | December 3, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Mark Kelly sworn in by Pence, flipping Senate seat in key battleground State of Arizona blue. 😂😂😂

  4. BidenWins | December 3, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait to see the Saturday Night Live skit of this.

    • Nick Cordoba Sr. | December 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      TRUMP THREW A 46 MINUTE TEMPER TANTRUM BECAUSE HE’S NOT GETTING WHAT HE WANTS.

    • Mary Halverson | December 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Oracle Of Delphi The Obama/Biden administration is what led to Trump landing in the White House.

    • Jayanna Kelley | December 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Mary Halverson – ohh he’s been yakking about that for years!

    • Mary Halverson | December 3, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Jayanna Kelley If SNL still had a scrap of any of the relevancy they lost long ago, they’d do a skit showing why public opinion swayed toward Trump after 8 years of Obama.

    • Jony Ah | December 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM | Reply

      “They have NOT earned your vote; don’t give it to them.” … Brian … shut up and let the lawyer convince the cult to stay home.

  5. Resinpro | December 3, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    America 2020, state run propaganda directly from the whitehouse.

    How can so many vote for this filth?

  6. Alex Reyes | December 3, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Hey when he held up the chart what happened to the Sharpie markings LOL Sharpie -gate??? LOL

  7. Dave Kegley | December 3, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Oh! He posted it on Facebook so it has to be all true. Right guys?

    • Annie | December 3, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      Cause you know everything is “true” on FB when it comes to Trumpidiots. That speech was for his base so he can continue fleecing his blind sheep for money.

  8. Rockie Hale | December 3, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Instead of talking about something that matters. He spent 46 minutes trying to convince us of something we already know, that hes nuttier then squirrel s***.

  9. Alex Reyes | December 3, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    So you could say it was Trump’s Hail Mary pass I mean sorry hail Satan pass NFL incomplete as usual LOL

  10. Suzanne Karfiol | December 3, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    I just cant stand to hear his voice anymore.

  11. Catherine Rogers | December 3, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Tell trump to justify breaking his inauguration vows. This is so like an addict trying to make his condition everybody else’s fault.

  12. Amy Davis | December 3, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    They need to put a bell in CONGRESS that rings EVERY 35 SECONDS and a voice that says, “another family grieves their loss”. Maybe THEN someone will fkg DO SOMETHING.

    • George Constanza | December 3, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      House Dems propose action, Senate Republicans refuse all

    • Ri Ma | December 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Good idea, Amy. Especially in the senate. Amy, you have actually done more with that statement than pence has done since trump put him in charge of the Covid pandemic. Thank you.

    • Karen Fitzpatrick | December 3, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      We should have all American flags at half mast to remind EVERYONE EVERYDAY out of respect for all the lives lost to Covid 19. To remind them of how Trump failed us. To SHAME anybody who refuses to take personal precautions.

    • Lia Ojendyk | December 4, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

      I feel like Congress wouldn’t give a crap unless McConnell suddenly keeled over from Covid. And even then, they’d probably just keep their blindfolds on.

    • Nick Cordoba Sr. | December 4, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      TRUMP THINKS HE IS, “THE EVANGELICAL CULT LEADER”…. DONATIONS ALWAYS COME FIRST.

  13. Kay | December 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    I don’t want to hear one Republican talk about inner city crime, nothing compares to the deaths of Covid 45 😠

  14. S C | December 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    It’s not even an infomercial. It’s just propaganda.

    • Martin Vickers | December 3, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      Worse…pure lies and disgusting disinformation
      Goebbels would be proud of the despicably evil criminal dumpf

  15. Pablo Preciado | December 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    The president doesn’t even say nothing about all dead

  16. Jose Leon | December 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Individual 1 administration, such a disgrace. Sad

  17. savana muddypaws | December 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    Trump, you lost. Concede and apologize to President Elect Biden. Go out with some dignity.

    • David Gilbert | December 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      He has none, nor did he ever. We should be blaming ABC in part though, had they never given him a television show where he gets to play tough guy boss, maybe no one would have heeded him any unworthy attention. We should all just chant…….”Donnie Boy………..You’re FIRED!”

    • Nick Cordoba Sr. | December 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM | Reply

      TRUMP THINKS HE IS, “THE EVANGELICAL CULT LEADER”…. DONATIONS ALWAYS COME FIRST.

  18. FijiLaural | December 3, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    We need to stop giving 45 any airtime.
    We too, need to move on from 45s rhetoric.

  19. Anthony Caro | December 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    THE FIRING OF BARR IS ORCHESTRATED….DONT BE FOOLISH, THESE TWO SLEEP TOGETHER NIGHTLY

  20. Joan Christopher Rodriguez | December 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Ironic. “This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb.”

    Uhuh.

    • Annie | December 3, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂 if that wasn’t DUMB then I hope his listeners paid close attention and do just what demanded and not vote.

    • Joan Christopher Rodriguez | December 3, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

      @Carol McKenzie I don’t give free views Carol

    • Free Speech | December 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      Joan Christopher Rodriguez you’re so dumb that you actually believe this was a free and fair election. Notice how the F a k e news is dismissing election fraud when it’s there in plane sight! Wake Up!

    • Joan Christopher Rodriguez | December 3, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

      @Free Speech okay, sheep 🐑. Keep getting corralled into OAN and Newsmax. After all, they’re not financed by big money… only the sponsors who cater to individuals such as yourself. Products from China. 🤣🤣🤣

      But let’s leave it at that. I’ll be the better person; I’m the dumb one. 🙄

    • Nick Cordoba Sr. | December 4, 2020 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      TRUMP THINKS HE IS, “THE EVANGELICAL CULT LEADER”…. DONATIONS ALWAYS COME FIRST.

