TOPICS:
February 9, 2021

 

The prime minister briefs Canadians on the governments COVID-19 response, including CERB repayments, 2020 tax debt relief, vaccine shipments and new border restrictions.

33 Comments on "Watch the full presser: PM Trudeau gives update on Canada’s pandemic response"

  1. canadian welder | February 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    A YEAR LATE,TRUST FUND BABY.

  2. Jim Johnson | February 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    If whistle blowers were able to do their due diligence Trudeau would face more back lash.

  3. Wes Vienneau | February 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    How come that juice bag says one thing in English and then says another thing in French must think we were not bilingual. And everything he saying should’ve been done like it last year what a fool

  4. Jim Johnson | February 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Sounds like work place harassment by Trudeau with Raybould and Philpott along with Caesar-Chavannes

  5. GCorp Strategies | February 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    Step down you failure of a leader

  6. wade oszust | February 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    He has no clue.

  7. C-rock 88 | February 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    Resign already your incompetent!

  8. century house games century house games | February 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    SHUT UP JUSTIN!!!

  9. Ludmila Manweiler | February 9, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    Corrupt, incompetent PM.

  10. Pat H | February 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Hey, not to derail our beloved PM’s message, but let’s revisit and talk about SNC-Lavalin…

  11. Shawn Medwid | February 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Trudeau has a new campaign slogan…… Canada will be destroyed by my doing, and the virus will take care of itself, just like the budget.

  12. Aleksey Sadovnikov | February 9, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Today is day 365 of “two weeks to stop the spread”.

  13. dave aird | February 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    This guy is a complete waste of our tax money and time.

  14. pjfan173 | February 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    Did anyone ask him where he spent Christmas and with who?

  15. Light Bulb Alley | February 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    He’s a liar

  16. Alex P | February 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    I’m not listing to this frog

  17. Big Pauly | February 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    It’s against my Charter of Rights to deny me entry into my own country. Refuse! Take the fine and fight this nonsense in court.

  18. Sheila Selby | February 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    I can not stand him! dose he and his buddy’s do that.or like always they can do as he please.

  19. D C | February 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    How come it doesn’t have to wear a mask when talking moistly to the peoplekind of Canada.

  20. 2019 Camaro SS 1LE | February 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Kindergarten Teacher pretending he’s in charge. 😂😂😂

