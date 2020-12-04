Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC 1

December 4, 2020

 

Watch The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell weeknights at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

57 Comments on "Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC"

  1. AllNiteLemonade | December 3, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    *—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* …

    • meetpoorfor crowinsfo | December 4, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

      @John N.
      Meet me in person in San Fran and I’ll be able to serve *you* the next *serving of crow!* You think you’re the first person to say that? I’ve been told because of my inflection, I’m clearly not an American. Come to SF and get *your* fill of *crow.* My uncle lives in San Mateo…. can he come too? Can I also take you to my high school? I’m Caucasian and was born in California. My mom PA and my dad OK. Would you like crow under glass?

    • stray fiftynine | December 4, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      @meetpoorfor crowinsfo Maybe if I knew the passage I would get it. Help me out here. What’s the passage? John 3:16? It’s my favorite.

    • meetpoorfor crowinsfo | December 4, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

      @stray fiftynine
      ………
      *facepalm*
      ………
      ………

    • John N. | December 4, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      @meetpoorfor crowinsfo Phoney. No doubt.

    • meetpoorfor crowinsfo | December 4, 2020 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      @John N.
      I’m thrilled to find out what you think of me! Wooooot! And I certainly understand you have no confidence that your wild guess is correct. What a pity!
      (Why *did* the chicken cross the road?)
      You dismiss me because you’re afraid you’d make a giant fool out of yourself!
      Well, yes, that’s true.. And now you see I mean what I say with my handle…..
      so you won’t….unh uh.

  2. Cheri Atkinson | December 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Why are there 4 of Lawrence and text and pictures unintelligible?

  3. Erin Mich | December 3, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    What’s with the streaming

  4. Citizen Kane | December 3, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    I guess I’m so drunk that my vision has quadrupled…

  5. Ro G | December 3, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    I wonder what keeps t’rump awake at night more: the $730 million in loans he owes next year or the lock on Ivanka’s underwear drawer that he can’t open. 🤔😅😂🤣

  6. Rudy Colludy Ghouliani | December 3, 2020 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Lawrence is one of my favourite people on MSNBC. He slams tRump hard & once stupid Donald tried to sue Lawrence! I refused Donalds frivolous case.

  7. G | December 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Has McConnell cried one tear for all the Americans who have died? Has McConnell cried just a half of a tear for all the Americans who are suffering due to his game he is playing? How does this guy keep being elected?

  8. Blair Haffly | December 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    That was a good speech. Still too late. The good Republicans denounced trumpism long ago. Rats jumping ship are still rats.

  9. Carl Sagan | December 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Andy Warhol’s _The Last Word_

  10. Laura Holzler | December 3, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Amazing. This proves to me that there are a ton of wonderful people who are not being seen ‘out there’. It’s hard when the creeps are so easy to see.

  11. bluezinnia847 | December 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    I absolutely LOVE Katie Porter! I hope President Biden will find a place for her in our government! She’s smart, got guts and truly a beautiful soul!

  12. Bob Heck | December 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Lawrence O’Donnell is a great American and top notch journalist second to none. He’s beaten tRump in court as most do easily.

  13. Laura J Olson | December 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell is as narcissistic as DT. He doesn’t care about America. He cares about power and himself.

  14. Cidalia Borges | December 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Good job Lawrence for speaking for the poor white and black Americans

  15. Sita Avila | December 3, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    mnuchin, and his boss, trump, and their cohorts, wants that money for their pockets before they leave government plain and simple! that is why he cannot answer The Lady Senator straight.

  16. Rockie Hale | December 3, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Oh gee. Where’d the money go? The whitehouse is full of thieves. Theres a suprise.

  17. Elizabeth Parker | December 3, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Thank You Mr. O’donnell! Eventhough the AMERICAN PEOPLE are SUFFERING we are still HUMANITARIANS!

  18. Berna Dean | December 3, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Tears for a do nothing senator ALEXANDER JUST LIKE MCCONNELL 18 YRS OF NOTHING BUT DESTRUCTION

  19. Edmond Dantes | December 3, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    We need another 200 Katie-like Representatives.
    Or we should Clone her(w/her permission), so we have more Capt Americas defending Democracy.

    • Joseph Johns | December 3, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      and Mitch never cry to black guy Loiuse who died and fighting for democracy a black guy who fight
      since he was young and still hoping until he died in his deceases and old age ! so if Mitch die I don’t
      feel sorry for him !

  20. Michael Humphrey | December 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    This video’s streaming graphics need to be fixed. As for #MoscowMitch, he’s the reason why the American Government is broken.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.