Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: December 2 | MSNBC
*—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* …
@John N.
Meet me in person in San Fran and I’ll be able to serve *you* the next *serving of crow!* You think you’re the first person to say that? I’ve been told because of my inflection, I’m clearly not an American. Come to SF and get *your* fill of *crow.* My uncle lives in San Mateo…. can he come too? Can I also take you to my high school? I’m Caucasian and was born in California. My mom PA and my dad OK. Would you like crow under glass?
@meetpoorfor crowinsfo Maybe if I knew the passage I would get it. Help me out here. What’s the passage? John 3:16? It’s my favorite.
@stray fiftynine
@meetpoorfor crowinsfo Phoney. No doubt.
@John N.
I’m thrilled to find out what you think of me! Wooooot! And I certainly understand you have no confidence that your wild guess is correct. What a pity!
(Why *did* the chicken cross the road?)
You dismiss me because you’re afraid you’d make a giant fool out of yourself!
Well, yes, that’s true.. And now you see I mean what I say with my handle…..
so you won’t….unh uh.
Why are there 4 of Lawrence and text and pictures unintelligible?
BUg in the Matrix
How was this not the #1 highlighted comment?
Just be happy its Lawrence coz you could’ve gotten 4 Trumps.You know how hard it was dealing with one Trump?
@Pietro Jenkins 😂🤣😃😄😊😉
What’s with the streaming
I guess I’m so drunk that my vision has quadrupled…
So, the four of yous are such Visionaries that y’alls need to drink all the time. Gotcha.
@Edmond Dantes PS I’m drunk and stoned and even I can can call bad editing rofl
@Edmond Dantes I haven’t drank a drop of alcohol in 8 years.
Voh yes
I haven’t had anything to drink tonight.
I wonder what keeps t’rump awake at night more: the $730 million in loans he owes next year or the lock on Ivanka’s underwear drawer that he can’t open. 🤔😅😂🤣
Now that was funny.
Lawrence is one of my favourite people on MSNBC. He slams tRump hard & once stupid Donald tried to sue Lawrence! I refused Donalds frivolous case.
Has McConnell cried one tear for all the Americans who have died? Has McConnell cried just a half of a tear for all the Americans who are suffering due to his game he is playing? How does this guy keep being elected?
Would love to watch his supporters squirm and squiggly under his wrath.
That was a good speech. Still too late. The good Republicans denounced trumpism long ago. Rats jumping ship are still rats.
@John N. I know you true believers will still adore your dear leader. I’m talking about leadership that sees the writing on the wall, trying to wash off the taint. You guys are already calling them traitors. Even FOX is commie to Trumpists now. Enjoy OANN and Pantry and Qanon.
@Blair Haffly Strange grammar and bizarre language. You’re a phoney.
@John N. No denial then. I’m glad you agree with my points. This must be a hard time for you. Did you believe the president was going to sweep 49 or 50 states?
@Blair Haffly Phoney.
Andy Warhol’s _The Last Word_
Amazing. This proves to me that there are a ton of wonderful people who are not being seen ‘out there’. It’s hard when the creeps are so easy to see.
I’m with you, feeling lonely, like are you guys for real. I’m outta this NIGHTMARE ON 1-20-2021
I absolutely LOVE Katie Porter! I hope President Biden will find a place for her in our government! She’s smart, got guts and truly a beautiful soul!
I think she is going to replace Kamala in the senate.
Lawrence O’Donnell is a great American and top notch journalist second to none. He’s beaten tRump in court as most do easily.
How about Chris Wallace ?
Definitely…
Mitch McConnell is as narcissistic as DT. He doesn’t care about America. He cares about power and himself.
He’s as evil as Trump but way smarter and not one-bit impulsive. He’s playing the long game.
Good job Lawrence for speaking for the poor white and black Americans
mnuchin, and his boss, trump, and their cohorts, wants that money for their pockets before they leave government plain and simple! that is why he cannot answer The Lady Senator straight.
Oh gee. Where’d the money go? The whitehouse is full of thieves. Theres a suprise.
Thank You Mr. O’donnell! Eventhough the AMERICAN PEOPLE are SUFFERING we are still HUMANITARIANS!
Tears for a do nothing senator ALEXANDER JUST LIKE MCCONNELL 18 YRS OF NOTHING BUT DESTRUCTION
We need another 200 Katie-like Representatives.
Or we should Clone her(w/her permission), so we have more Capt Americas defending Democracy.
and Mitch never cry to black guy Loiuse who died and fighting for democracy a black guy who fight
since he was young and still hoping until he died in his deceases and old age ! so if Mitch die I don’t
feel sorry for him !
This video’s streaming graphics need to be fixed. As for #MoscowMitch, he’s the reason why the American Government is broken.