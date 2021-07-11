Watch the moment Richard Branson blasts to the edge of space

Watch the moment Virgin Galactic's Unity rocket drops from the carrier plane to carry Sir Richard Branson to the edge of space.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
21 comments
Amazing! Been waiting a long time to see him make it.
Mehhhh
Let me guess, CGI pictures of Earth of course? lol
I guess you have never taken a physics class in your life
Troll
@NBS gtfo
@Andrei Dobrovolsky troll shill
Great achievement Richard. Great to see him in the rocket that he also funded.
What a waste of money
Nice green screen.. and no mouse running around the base of the rocket
Impressive demonstration of stupidity.
I rather be with aliens in space or any other planet than with humans on earth
AMAZING….
Disgusting
Why?
too bad the narrators know nothing about whats going on…
I wanted to see inside the cabin as the rocket accelerates.
197 mph ? I got close to that on the M1.
Karman’s line is 100KM, they were still short to the space.
Show any achievement on YouTube; it will be trolled.