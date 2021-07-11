Watch: Virgin Galactic Spaceship Takes Off From Runway

NBC News’ Tom Costello reports from Spaceport America in New Mexico as lift off occurs for the “VSS Unity” onboard Mothership “Eve,” headed to 50,000 feet where it will detach.
48 comments
I wish we could fire all our billionaires deep into space!
@John Clarke Lol funny considering most of the technologies were done by people that would be considered liberal or woke people by your standards. If it was for conservatives we would still live under the churches thumb and probably driving wood wagons and horses now days
So they never return
Then you wouldn’t have a phone in your hands.
@Daniel Suarez I consider myself liberal. I was talking about the ‘woke’ who tear everything down. The woke don’t create anything. They just tear it down. They’re nihilistic. Btw, I’m an atheist. You’re making a bunch of idiotic assumptions. But go ahead an bring up the flat earthers or russia. Yeah, you woke sure are productive members of society
That’s where they ALL NEED TO GO!!!!
Richard Branson’s gotta pay off his debt to New Mexico before he takes joy rides in space
@N W Yeah, the 400+ companies that are part of Virgin Industries. You can’t blame the rich for taking advantage of a tax scheme that was created to fund the Civil War, and has been massaged over the centuries by Congress to favor the rich. It’s the tax system you should be upset about, not the rich people.
He scheduled payment right after USA pays Mexico for stealing California and Texas.
@Darrell Moore Oh dear, another godbotherer with a load of irrelevant tripe.
@Phil Davenport
You responded twice, like I cared about your first one
I know this isn’t Jeff bezos but it makes me wonder when he starts taking tourists to space, is he also going to have on his spaceship personalized bezos barf bags
The billionaires are for real trying to leave us here, y’all!!!
Now you know why the push to reach Mars… climate change may destroy this world but if you have the wealth, there is always Mars.
Good! Good riddance.
It’s wonderful to be a billionaires or even a millionaire.
@David Gray who would want to move to a rock in space which is what Mars is? Instead, don’t go towards Mars and don’t go towards the Sun yet. Go straight up from Earth for a couple of light years and then fly over top of the Sun to find a Galaxy exactly like ours on the back side of what we know as the sun that is in synchronous orbit with our own Galaxy because if you think about it those planets in the galaxy that I describe would never be able to observe us and we would never be able to observe them because both galaxies are in synchronous orbits. Yes I am serious. Think along the lines of line of sight.
Not in that kite they will.
Imagine all societal issues that could be solved with just a percentage of these individuals wealth.
Humanity needs a reevaluation.
@PD Wow. You really can’t buy a ticket to where you are.
Hope you get the help you so obviously need.
@Chonmanee Bamrung Do you think the Trump administration and the new Republican party were on the right path to fixing some of America’s failings?
@Wreckanize Hiya spud. You won’t because you never could. Most know what really counts here and much to your undoubtedly spiteful chagrin…most always will. Enjoy your limp and the creaky crutch you chose that actually exacerbates it.
@Wreckanize You an educated man spud? Your simplistic rants here lend credence to your attending Internet-U at best. *tsk tsk* Not exactly an accredited learning institution.
@Mike Perthcognitive dissonance is a refuge for you. the guy that talks about killing people is hardly one to comment on others, sanity left your area code a long time ago ,, scary Trump gone(reality tv star, is so scary lol) , back to sleep now, those bombs are Biden bombs now, back to sleep.
And now we just wait for all the “Space do not exist” clips to come out “debunking” these efforts.
CGI….
Still waiting for one of the participants in this flight to say “Hey, I was up there and the earth is flat!” Or any of the thousands of NASA workers over the last 60 years to admit it’s all fake. Still not a one. Must be quite a conspiracy.
@Cliff Baxter Live CGI in real time? That must be very tiring for the programmers.
@Darrell Moore Bugger off.
In space no one can hear Branson scream.
The Diesel Truck of SpaceCraft!
Aka the “ CoalBurner “
Outstanding Flight!
Needs a cleaner burn.
You must be astronomically stupid if you are unable to realize this is a spec in the ocean compared to the CO2 the auto industry releases per year.
I bet your brain goes fuzzy trying understand the difference between million, billion, and trillion
@Justin Jones I am sure your not aware what that Rocket Runs on There Doctor Rocket Science.
Basically it’s shredded tires and Nitrous Oxide injection.
Like Duhhhhhhh!
X 700 tickets already sold and how many contracts to launch low orbit satellites in the future.
A Flood starts with one micro crack.
The Challenger blew up because of a failed O ring.
The Earth is dying because idiots burn Dinosaur Juice and we Breath in the Chinese Industrial Revolution’s Coal Exhaust. Using our OLD coal fired machines so you can have Socks from WalMart.
RocketMotorTwo is a hybrid rocket engine utilizing solid hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) fuel and liquid nitrous oxide oxidizer – sometimes referred to as an N2O/HTPB motor –
They better have Business Class Seating. There is no way I am flying to Mars General or Coach.
Haha being an unfunny entitled brat is now comedy!
What a scam. They never reached space.
Branson will be weightless for 3 minutes and tax free forever.
Ok well that’s not his fault
lol you sound rather envious Of BOTH
thank you for you contribution to the heatwaves
Every report I’ve seen on this kind of mission mentions weightlessness, as if that has anything to do with being in space. This mission is only going half as high as Alan Shepard went.
Haha “Space” ship lol that’s adorable!
Boldly going where HUNDREDS have gone before.
So anyways let’s talk about what you have done to better society, you zero contributing POS
Can we even freaking imagine the money that is spent because of EGO! That money could be used for infrastructure, health care, climate change, feeding our hungry, taking care of the homeless, ETC!!!!!!!!!
Makes me sick. Makes me feel hopeless.
what a bunch of Marxist nonsense.. Prototyping one of these things cost about as much as a 777..
It could be a billion dollars a year business.. That’s tens of millions of dollars in taxes..
What a rubbish take.