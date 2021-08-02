Watermelon Pizza A Fruity Treat that’s Perfect for the Summer | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
18 comments
Wooiiee
I wouldn’t eat that watermelon pizza
@well chop fully
Lovely lovely
What a word toget her
Just call it a fruit salad.
What’s next?Ackee,salt fish and star apple dumplings?
Wow that looks delicious
Sound like a good dose of running belly
As long as it clean it won’t run your belly it looks so good and healthy for the body.
Really Simone that is healthy tho
I would eat it …
Fruit salad on a fruit…
Definitely can eat….
Nice hearing the “Hawaii Five-0” theme.
The watermelon didn’t asked to become a pizza because it’s a watermelon!