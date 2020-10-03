Wayne & Tami Mitchell: Heart to Heart – October 2 2020

TOPICS:
Wayne & Tami Mitchell: Heart to Heart - October 2 2020 1

October 3, 2020

 

22 Comments on "Wayne & Tami Mitchell: Heart to Heart – October 2 2020"

  1. Marsha T | October 3, 2020 at 6:35 AM | Reply

    My cousin

    Big up MTM

    Bless up Wayne & Tami

  2. Marsha T | October 3, 2020 at 6:39 AM | Reply

    They’re true to the bone and naturally authentic

    Why put on a show pony façade, God is a All Powerful and He will reveal all the fraud, fake, and pretentious folks

    We are children of God, let us be our brothers and sisters keepers in supportive ways

  3. Carol Howell | October 3, 2020 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    Big up MTM families

  4. Marsha T | October 3, 2020 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    Loving Neville’s and Simone’s team trust & truth, just natural authentic. You can tell beyond the camera and lights, they have each other backs like glue, better yet like crazy glue

    Love you both

    Great segment

  5. Zoe Orr | October 3, 2020 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    I’m Single 😍😥

  6. Georgette Mckenzie | October 3, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    Love it🥰

  7. Anakay Davis | October 3, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    You guys are so awesome 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  8. Denise Davidson | October 3, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    Meet the Mitchell’s. MTM family. Love and Respect.

  9. Denise Davidson | October 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    Neville I just don’t know what to say. I had fun watching this episode. Great job Ms. Simone.

  10. Raleigh Beersingh | October 3, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    Tami….that laugh…always mel me want to laugh too…
    😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️

  11. Marlene Wilson | October 3, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    Smile Jamaica you made my day 😍❤️

  12. katrice simpson | October 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    # MTM Family all day everyday day!!!

  13. Brothajew | October 3, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    I love 💕 the hosts 🇯🇲👍🏾💕

  14. Mevanwie Johnson | October 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Blessings to the Mitchell’s

  15. Yvonne Miller | October 3, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    Love this couple and their positive and joy filled vibe about family life. We enjoy their videos, it allow us far away to reminisce about life in our beloved Jamaica. Thank you # MTMFamily.

  16. Nick's Relaxed Tresses B | October 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    MTM we are here!!!

  17. Kristin D.L. Lewis | October 3, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Loving the Bells 😀

  18. Ingrid Tater | October 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    I love the Mitchell’s❤️❤️❤️❤️

  19. Living on Purpose !! | October 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Really a fun couple, more life and blessings in Jesus name.

  20. Olando Lawrence | October 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    They are so cute

