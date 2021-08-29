'We Are Prepared For The Worst’: Biden Gives Update on Hurricane Ida Federal Response 1

‘We Are Prepared For The Worst’: Biden Gives Update on Hurricane Ida Federal Response

63 comments

 

President Joe Biden gave an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ida from FEMA headquarters. Biden signed an emergency declaration for Louisiana and Mississippi and said, “We are prepared for the worst.”  » Subscribe to MSNBC:

    1. “President Biden just gave the entire country of Afghanistan to Terrorists as a safe haven for planning terror attacks against Americans. Here’s the bottom line, the terror threat has increased and our ability to respond has decreased”
      – Robert Gates -Former Defense Secretary under the Obama/Biden Administration

    3. Probably by mistake it was under Yvette Yancy rather than the the first post. I agree with your response to the first one. I just ignore it:). Yvette posted a very thoughtful post further down.:).

    1. You lefties are so dishonest. You defend Cuomo for claiming Trump didn’t provide enough ventilators while Cuomo was hiding the fact he had 30 000 brand new ventilators in storage.

    5. @Dianna Hill Lol I know the facts. Your god satan wants you to convince a random kid that they are the opposite gender then go to a pro abortion rally followed by you hosting drag queen story hour.

  6. Please God protect everyone in the storm’s path. Watch over the first responders and healthcare workers.

    3. Really? The god who sent the hurricane will protect people from it? Good thing all gods are myths, yours is psychotic.

  9. Why doesn’t he just draw a line on the map to redirect it like someone else has??..
    Seriously hope people stay safe…

    2. @Box Of Chocolate Biden is not even 1/16th as bad as Trump and you didn’t call for the Orange failure to resign.

    3. Every time I see a climate map I have a little flashback of “sharpie-gate.” It was just one of many treasures bequeathed to the nation, along with the two handed water glass lift and the umbrella wrestle. Ahh Trump, you were a terrible president, but you gave us some fun times.

    2. “President Biden just gave the entire country of Afghanistan to Terrorists as a safe haven for planning terror attacks against Americans. Here’s the bottom line, the terror threat has increased and our ability to respond has decreased”
      – Robert Gates -Former Defense Secretary under the Obama/Biden Administration

    3. Amazing leader! I think he’s one of the best Presidents america has ever had!! No wonder he got so many votes love you president Biden

    1. For what ? Giving Isis , al-Qaeda & the Taliban terrorists an entire country to plan more attacks ?
      Name his accomplishments? There are none.

    2. @Sergeant Hulka Take All of your negative comments I’ve seen you post here over to FOX.
      I will definitely pray for you.

  14. President Biden is a great president, sure , no one is perfect but compared to the King of killing, Mr “”It’s just a flu” Trump , President Biden has a Hard Road to get the damage corrected after trump the Chump screwed up America. I live in Mississippi, I know what we had when we had Camille & Katrina, he’s prepared us assistance if the hurricane gets us.

    1. Leader in fentanyl, covid risks crossing the border, defecting to the Taliban, gas prices, inflation, foreign energy dependence.

  16. My thoughts and prayers go out to all in the path of this storm. It’s such a relief to have a President who is mature, well prepared and full of compassion.
    Thank You President Biden

  17. I was a foreman for a electrical contractor. I worked Hurricane`s and traveled for 15 years. If Ida hits with the force that is being described it will be devastating around the Baton Rogue area without a doubt. The next day or two there will be straight line winds that will cause major power outages and damage. I have to give President Biden credit for going into the FEMA office. I`ve had to cut trees for National Guard trucks and I worked side by side with FEMA officials. If you live north of or northeast of Louisiana be prepared for those straight line winds. Very Very Dangerous

  20. We can be assured that in no way will the Biden administration f this up like bushbaby did with katrina. That’s because Biden is smart, capable, and caring.

