President Joe Biden gave an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ida from FEMA headquarters. Biden signed an emergency declaration for Louisiana and Mississippi and said, “We are prepared for the worst.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:
#Biden #FEMA #HurricaneIda
'We Are Prepared For The Worst’: Biden Gives Update on Hurricane Ida Federal Response
Praying for our fellow citizens in Louisiana…
“President Biden just gave the entire country of Afghanistan to Terrorists as a safe haven for planning terror attacks against Americans. Here’s the bottom line, the terror threat has increased and our ability to respond has decreased”
– Robert Gates -Former Defense Secretary under the Obama/Biden Administration
God is good
@Major Nelson nobody cares. I was in the second grade when this war began. I’m finna be 30….
Don’t forget East Texas, Southern Mississippi, & Coastal Alabama.
@Uncle Jeff The Chad always!
Every day I’m so proud to wake up and see you’re our President. Thank you POTUS Biden!
@Sergeant Hulka you live inside a fantasyland.
@Trumb J Donut
Probably by mistake it was under Yvette Yancy rather than the the first post. I agree with your response to the first one. I just ignore it:). Yvette posted a very thoughtful post further down.:).
Why isn’t he wearing a mask?
He’s a squatident.
Praying for the best in this situation .
God bless you all
On top of his brief. Not hurling paper towels after the event
You lefties are so dishonest. You defend Cuomo for claiming Trump didn’t provide enough ventilators while Cuomo was hiding the fact he had 30 000 brand new ventilators in storage.
@Neighborhood Watch, Archangel Michael said you are lying. Cease the demon spew NOW!
@Neighborhood Watch, I’m no Lefty. Now, stfu!
There not briefs, there diapers.
@Dianna Hill Lol I know the facts. Your god satan wants you to convince a random kid that they are the opposite gender then go to a pro abortion rally followed by you hosting drag queen story hour.
He said New Orleans correctly! Bravo!
I noticed that too!
I noticed that as well
Please God protect everyone in the storm’s path. Watch over the first responders and healthcare workers.
You again! LMFAO hahahaaaa omg I’m laughing so hard
@Loving_Lioness, wtf are you laughing at?
Really? The god who sent the hurricane will protect people from it? Good thing all gods are myths, yours is psychotic.
God Bless all in it’s path!
Not one sharpie pen was used in tracking this storm.
Good one
It’s sad that happen.
NOBODY can deny Democrats support TRANS-KIDS BLM LGBTQ and defunding the police
Why doesn’t he just draw a line on the map to redirect it like someone else has??
..
Seriously hope people stay safe…
Impeach Joe Biden
@Box Of Chocolate Biden is not even 1/16th as bad as Trump and you didn’t call for the Orange failure to resign.
Every time I see a climate map I have a little flashback of “sharpie-gate.” It was just one of many treasures bequeathed to the nation, along with the two handed water glass lift and the umbrella wrestle. Ahh Trump, you were a terrible president, but you gave us some fun times.
@Tori O seriously.
@Karl Foster for what?punk???
Thank you for being a real leader Mr. President!
How can you sleep at night?
Amazing leader! I think he’s one of the best Presidents america has ever had!! No wonder he got so many votes love you president Biden
Ahahahah lmao joke of the decade
@Bruh better than his predecessor
Thank you President Biden, thank you.
For what ? Giving Isis , al-Qaeda & the Taliban terrorists an entire country to plan more attacks ?
Name his accomplishments? There are none.
@Sergeant Hulka Take All of your negative comments I’ve seen you post here over to FOX.
I will definitely pray for you.
@Sergeant Hulka cry more from your fantasyland.
@Sergeant Hulka , SHUT UP NOW!
Thank you my president
God is with you
Sending prayers to all and everone in the storms path hop and pray forEverone.
President Biden is a great president, sure , no one is perfect but compared to the King of killing, Mr “”It’s just a flu” Trump , President Biden has a Hard Road to get the damage corrected after trump the Chump screwed up America. I live in Mississippi, I know what we had when we had Camille & Katrina, he’s prepared us assistance if the hurricane gets us.
Consistently a leader.
Leader in fentanyl, covid risks crossing the border, defecting to the Taliban, gas prices, inflation, foreign energy dependence.
Are you blind drunk?
@Ferengi profiteer, just SHUT IT!
My thoughts and prayers go out to all in the path of this storm. It’s such a relief to have a President who is mature, well prepared and full of compassion.
Thank You President Biden
AMEN.
I was a foreman for a electrical contractor. I worked Hurricane`s and traveled for 15 years. If Ida hits with the force that is being described it will be devastating around the Baton Rogue area without a doubt. The next day or two there will be straight line winds that will cause major power outages and damage. I have to give President Biden credit for going into the FEMA office. I`ve had to cut trees for National Guard trucks and I worked side by side with FEMA officials. If you live north of or northeast of Louisiana be prepared for those straight line winds. Very Very Dangerous
Good time for those Bill’s to go through… what a tough job, when you really do care !!
Better than how the republicans just sat purposely watched thousands die during katrina.
We can be assured that in no way will the Biden administration f this up like bushbaby did with katrina. That’s because Biden is smart, capable, and caring.