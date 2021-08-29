President Joe Biden gave an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ida from FEMA headquarters. Biden signed an emergency declaration for Louisiana and Mississippi and said, “We are prepared for the worst.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:

'We Are Prepared For The Worst’: Biden Gives Update on Hurricane Ida Federal Response