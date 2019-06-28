‘We fought back’: The Stonewall Riots that sparked the Pride movement

June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which are widely considered to be the catalyst to the modern fight for LGBTQ rights. CTVNews.ca looks at the riots and how they're connected to today's Pride marches.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit:

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:

CTV News on Facebook:

CTV News on Twitter:

Watch CTV News on Twitter:

CTV News on Google+:

CTV News on Instagram:

CTV News on Pinterest:

—

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.