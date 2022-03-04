Recent Post
- ‘There’s so many uncertainties’: Expert reacts to Ukraine nuclear power plant fire
- ‘We know the danger’: Ukrainian mothers volunteer in fight against Russia
- From Flat Earth to Chemtrails, Why Conspiracy Theories Persist
- ‘Shutting down is not an option’: Inside the Ukraine children’s hospital still open in a war zone
- Ukraine MP: Direct dialogue with Putin wouldn’t lead anywhere
71 comments
This is heartbreaking on so many levels, but no father, mother, husband or wife should have to endure being forced to lay down their lives this way! But the fact that they are willing to do just that….. is a testament to their character!
If u support Ukraine but not Palestine,Syria,Libya Lebanon,Iraq. If u condemn Russia but not Israel US&NATO,then congrats mate,you’re on the highest tier of hypocrisy.
Ukrainian civilians pick weapons to defend their land from invaders,Western media call them heroes.When Palestinians do it,they call them terrorists.
@MegaRzen too late, this is the end of USA,UK , Vatican…dominating and terrorising the world, hopefully end of them existing as well!!!!
World would be better place without them!
Amin!
@CZAR Putin has failed, Now NATO could continue to expand in ways unthinkable before Putin’s invasion, analysts say, such as granting membership to Sweden and Finland, which would put another NATO member along Putin’s border.
@MegaRzen now ,nato can only cry and beg Russia for mercy!
@CZAR I don’t think you understand what nato is. Russia economy is collapsing, NATO has strengthened And expanding as a result Of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, world condemnation, Putin is a failure.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
@Goldie & Koi Neither is Russia anymore. The world has turned their back and Russia will never be forgiven. Good luck with your rubble.
@The truth The truth yes. We should stand with China. After all China has a border dispute with every single neighbour
@Tex AJP but they are civilians if they picky up Russian weapons.
Defund Gazpacho Police lol you have fallen for anti Russian and anti China propaganda, sheep brainwashed by western fake news
Defund Gazpacho Police the new Cold War manufacturing consent has worked on you aheep
I pray for peace and prosperity in Ukraine.
https://youtu.be/fjx64gcYHnM
Ukraine launched new missiles in Russia..
@Bibi Ayube I don’t really believe in God. I made that comment jus to test CNN. Typically they “shadow ban” me after about 3 hours online. I thought I would post an innocuous comment and wait 3 hours to see if they still ban me.
@The TacoCat Thanks TC. You da cat.
https://youtu.be/9DoRXQvWzs8 RUSSIA FIRES ON NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Then; tell ukrain not to bombard Don Bas seperatists anymore.
With all the coverage about “the mothers” of soldiers, of civilians, I’m beginning to see how much they hold their “Mothers” to the highest standard. That’s true integrity. Glory to the Ukrainians!
wasn’t the fight for freedom the beginning of America? My knowledge of history say yes. We have come such a long way and we can’t go back to the tyranny of the old days.
@Tex AJP I feel better about them than Republicans.
ok calm down
Yeah; they holler for mommy every time (uncles too; especially for Uncle Sam).
@Tex AJP them too as long as they cover up, else they are a thot.
Heartbreaking. Weeping here with you. Praying for you all there, Ukrainians!
https://youtu.be/pnVWhnnWSiE
*we will not Surrender* 🇺🇦
https://youtu.be/fjx64gcYHnM
Ukraine launched new missiles in Russia..
The Citizens of the United States of America are so very sorry that Joe Biden and the Radical Democratic Party have the Citizens of the United States of America and the World.
Its impossible to win in such a nation! My heart, my love with Ukraine, ukrainian people
@Matthew Wanakan sorry was typing at a stop light so wasn’t really paying attention, gotta scape goat on autocorrect.
@Defund Gazpacho Police I seriously doubt Putin would mess with Trump, especially since he had the chance and never did. Dictators like Putin and Kim Jung Un made nice with Madman Trump because he was unpredictable in his madness. If you don’t believe me, ask al-Baghdadi and Soleimani. Oops! I guess you can’t.
@Crane It’s a fact. If Putin invaded any country that Joe Biden protected, Putin would have done it in 5 days. If you don’t believe me, ask Afghanistan. Biden surrendered to a bunch of Bronze-Age goat-herders fighting Joe Biden with sticks in a matter of days.
@Sushi Wolf ah damn got you that sucks
@Sushi Wolf The Afghan mujahideen that went against the Russians/Soviets were CIA trained and armed fighters. We gave them advanced weaponary and stinger missiles. Hardly “goat herders and farmers.” Look up Operation Cyclone
Sending heartfelt prayers to join the people arounf the world praying for the Ukrainians!
https://youtu.be/pnVWhnnWSiE
*we will not Surrender* 🇺🇦
https://youtu.be/fjx64gcYHnM
Ukraine launched new missiles in Russia..
看看我的视屏！！Look My videos！！美国民主党你们完蛋了！！！！
American Democrats you’re screwed ！！！！
https://youtube.com/shorts/aHBu88eB36Q?feature=share
They don’t want prayers. What else you got to give?
I feel the mother weeping saying the love for the motherland! I’m a Filipino and we somewhat have the same situation when Russia annexed Crimea. China annexed our Islands in the West Philippine Sea and has plans of Asian Domination after Taiwan is taken back. We will also fight for the motherland if and when the time comes! 👊👊👊💪💪💪🇵🇭
USA companies are encouraging them to get slaughter and making billions of dollars. Lockheed Martin made 15% in just 1 week check it out.
Russian selling arms to Taliban in order to support terrorism in USA.. WHILE YOU SUPPORT RUSSIAN ENCOURAGING THEIR TERRORISM AND BOMBING AMONG CITIES AND CIVILIANS.
@K21 thanks Komrad.
@K21 they should but Russian weapons instead. To prop up crumbling Russian economy.
It’s sad what the Russian military is doing to these people. But it is inspiring to see the bravery and commitment of these citizens to defend their country!
@Limitless Range Sick person.
@Limitless Range No not technically speaking Russian Slave!! The Russian Military is targeting civilians in their own country that is not Russia and did not decide to become a part of Russia. The civilians – since they are being targeted – are allowed to gun up.
Who are they being a terrorist to? The Russian Military? Good.
@Limitless Range why did the refugees go west instead of East then? All 1 million of them. If there really was mass genocide, the refugees would seek refuge with the country trying to liberate them. How f’n idiotic can you be to not see that? Answer: on a whole different level. Indoctrination is a mf huh? #Whydidnttheygoeast #StandWithUkraine #PutinIsScum
This is heartbreaking and inspiring , god bless Ukrainian and it’s brave people! 🙏🇺🇦
Love our twin REIGN BIRDS Who sat down at THE SACRET RIVERS OF Babylonian
How am I deluded by telling the truth what is deluded is your education on the matter
Russian mole funny why are you against Russia exactly because Msm told you so!
We have our own oil but America funds these other countries ask yourself why are we paying NATO to protect us and the EU against Russia when Western countries are doing business with russia!everyone acts like they know the real politics when you all no nothing! We also send billions to Ukraine so we are funding both sides we are the real terrorists of the world fen idiots
My heart hurts for the Ukrainian people.
💙💛
Every one must read a inspirational book (Habits,wisdom and mindset of highly successful people) available on Amazon and kindle
If u support Ukraine but not Palestine,Syria,Libya Lebanon,Iraq. If u condemn Russia but not Israel US&NATO,then congrats mate,you’re on the highest tier of hypocrisy.
Ukrainian civilians pick weapons to defend their land from invaders,Western media call them heroes.When Palestinians do it,they call them terrorists.
Glory to the Ukrainian people for their courage, strength and fighting spirit.
And big thanks to the Polish Nation and Great Britain, which were the first to provide immediate military aid, and to the Polish Nation also for humanitarian aid for Ukrainian mothers and children.
WHAT ELSE ARE WE WAITING FOR ?
Western nations, no time to go back and wait !
Remember the words, the prophetic words:
Words by Winston Churchill after the Munich Conference in 1938.
“Our government had a choice to choose war or dishonor, it chose dishonor”.
But he did not avoid World War II in 1939.
I fear 😨 putin won’t stop with Ukraine. He really doesn’t like any country who wants to be free from a dictator. Every country needs to put anything the can between putin and Ukraine 🇺🇦. Putin is a LOO-OO-SER a desperate monster who kills women,children,old and the sick. He’s not human he’s an animal.
@Kathy Jones From NBC Los Angeles: “A group of combat medics from Southern California will travel to Ukraine to train civilians in combat medicine.”
My heart breaks for Ukraine. I am completely lost for words with the events happening..
Those poor families that lost love ones and that are staying to fight.
*The whole truth about the coronavirus. Watch the video you will be shocked* EVERYDAYS.CF
_Let’s take the moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into the content for us_ 💗💗💗
If u support Ukraine but not Palestine,Syria,Libya Lebanon,Iraq. If u condemn Russia but not Israel US&NATO,then congrats mate,you’re on the highest tier of hypocrisy.
Ukrainian civilians pick weapons to defend their land from invaders,Western media call them heroes.When Palestinians do it,they call them terrorists.
@Augur Jim Where did I state that I dont support Palestine? Dont accuse me of being unsupportive when you dont even know me. Stfu and gtfo
GOD PLEASE STOP THIS .. SO SAD TO SEE THE CHILDREN .. PLEASE GOD PROTECT THEM . IN JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏
Keep the reporting up CNN. You are doing the world a service with this coverage.
I was born in Berlin at the start of WWII. The misery of war can not be described unless you actually had to live through it. My mind is constantly with the people of Ukraine and the Russians too, they are forced to fight. Above all, why people like Hitler and Putin inflict so much suffering?
Don’t know dear .
Why few people inflict so much injury.
What debt we have on them .. which they pay back.
The really sad thing is that this will probably only last for weeks, perhaps months and yet the dead will be missed by their loved ones forever. Some will never get over the loss of their children, partners, parents or friends in such a brutal way. This will eternally scar so many all over one man’s megalomania.
I hope and pray for the safety and independence of every Ukrainian. God bless Ukraine!
I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. Stay strong and be safe.
This is so heartbreaking , the Ukrainians are incredibly brave and strong, I hope for their peace 🇺🇦