This year President Trump has resumed federal executions after a hiatus of over a decade. And after two federal executions this week, his Justice Department scheduled three more before Joe Biden, opposes capital punishment, is inaugurated. Host of MSNBC’s “American Voices” Alicia Menendez is joined by Josie Duffy Rice, the president of The Appeal, and Rachel Barkow, a New York University law professor and faculty director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, to discuss the future of the death penalty and criminal justice reform. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

'We See An Administration That Is Hell-Bent On Killing People' | MSNBC