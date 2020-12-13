This year President Trump has resumed federal executions after a hiatus of over a decade. And after two federal executions this week, his Justice Department scheduled three more before Joe Biden, opposes capital punishment, is inaugurated. Host of MSNBC’s “American Voices” Alicia Menendez is joined by Josie Duffy Rice, the president of The Appeal, and Rachel Barkow, a New York University law professor and faculty director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, to discuss the future of the death penalty and criminal justice reform. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
'We See An Administration That Is Hell-Bent On Killing People' | MSNBC
*Are you surprised at the thirst for death?*
*I’m not.*
Trump has killed over 200,000 by lying about/ignoring a pandemic. What’s a few more in his eyes?
For someone whose pro life the hypocrisy goes on.
More like pro birth after that they care!
If only he his dad pulled out….🍟🇺🇸
Hersea 13:16 God tore pregnant women open and ripped their fetuses apart. They need to lecture God on right from wrong. Based on the Bible God is not Pro life. And it sucks at planned parenthood.
@SCOTUS says BidenWon Given how the Bible outright states that killing a fetus is less of a crime than killing a person?
They need to actually read the book they preach from, rather than have a Republican pastor tell them what’s there.
And to think that all those so call evangelical Christians worship him because he is pro life
I guess Trump is good at killing everyone but his Campaign associates whom he pardons. Are any of those people being executed white?
Oh here we go!!!! Oh the white man😪😪😪
🥱 Trump is awesome! Love that guy.
They were mostly if not all Black, of course
@Josh Cramer 💩 on that fool
@Kay That’s because they make up most of the murderers.
Source – FBI
Trump is hellbent on destruction! He’s going to ruin as much as he can otw out.
How is that different from what he has done for last 4 years?
He was destroying things while in office.
exactly did you hear that for some reason he wants to all of a sudden withdrawal troops from the Iraq & Afghanistan ? What is that about? I bet hes doing it so Russia can move to take those countries. They or someone else
He should be indicted for crimes against humanity – for letting thousands die from corona due to his incompetence at handling the pandemic – AND for his treasonous behavior regarding the outcome of the election….Jan. 20 will not come fast enough!
“The Dead Cannot Cry Out for Justice. It is a Duty of the Living to Do so for them…”
So true 💯
Jean valjean my brother! You no longer belong to evil. With this silver I have bought your soul. I’ve ransomed you from pain and hatred… And I give you back to God.
38 days until he’s gone,
but the damage will be there for a while.
Sadly yes, but healing its not impossible.
That’s right, but we must acknowledge tRump is only doing what Republicans have wanted. He isn’t the only one burning down the house, the whole stinking party is. And, they did pretty well in the election, god help us.
Hopefully this will be a lesson learned to Democratic voters to stay consistent.
You mean the world’s biggest group of hypocrites?good luck with that.
For trump it’s about power. The power to end someone’s life without physically pulling the trigger….
Thats a coward. The man who serves the sentence shall swing the sword. Trump is a small man who has the illusion of power thats why he has to manipulate ppl. He does nothing and demands everything, He takes all and gives none. Nobody rly respects him and world leaders just laugh at us. Its all an act and its a wrap on 45.
That’s why in against the death penalty, I dont think I could pull the switch, so how can I ask others.
Ja
Angela or being held accountable.
– *If you could reason with Trump supporters They wouldn’t be Trump supporters* –
I’m afraid you can’t reason with completely stupid and ignorant “people”; Trump and his “administration” shouldn’t be even called people.
Still using that copy and paste….don’t know who is more lame TRUMP or YOU
Very good observation
trump did get alot of good done in his administration donald trump brought peace to the middle east
After killing 300,000 people he can’t stop.
Trump should get the death penalty for the corona virus deaths.
What do you expect from a narcisstic sociopath
AKA *EVIL*
It’s trumps way of voter suppression just as he tried during the election. 🤬🤬🇦🇺🇦🇺
The party of pro life.
This is part of a pattern of Republicans’ disregard for human life. Trump just happens to be the worst of them.
and they say they are the pro-life party that believes in God, kindness, and forgiveness…
Trump has no care for the lives of Americans because he’s a pathological liar, cult leader, and psychopath wrapped up in one massive messy stinky diaper. 🍟🇺🇸
Trump warned Woodward in July, 2020, that “you don’t know me, but you’ll know me after the election”. We are learning now.
This country elected an INSANE MAN in 2016, the more death around him the better he feels!!!!
Just like a democrat in an abortion clinic.
He’s mad at America for voting him out! A disgusting man! He’s a big baby!!
Shouldn’t the pro-life evangelical right-wing speak up against trump’s rush to execute these people?
Pro-life interest ends at the moment of birth.
You mean his daughter?
They aren’t talking about ‘life’ that is drawing breath. Republicans enjoy killing.
Trump doesn’t care about people he could stop this. He only cares about him self. With black people it’s the highest.
you know the one guy shoot a 2 year old……
He has ordered this…He said in a past interview that when he hurts he hurts back.He is livid at loosing the protection of the oval office..and he is taking it out on black men..Trump is insane, racist filth
That’s the “pro-life” party for you.
These people say they are Christians, then they know only God is the Judge.