December 13, 2020

 

This year President Trump has resumed federal executions after a hiatus of over a decade. And after two federal executions this week, his Justice Department scheduled three more before Joe Biden, opposes capital punishment, is inaugurated. Host of MSNBC’s “American Voices” Alicia Menendez is joined by Josie Duffy Rice, the president of The Appeal, and Rachel Barkow, a New York University law professor and faculty director of the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law, to discuss the future of the death penalty and criminal justice reform. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zr_feLbIEvc

59 Comments on "‘We See An Administration That Is Hell-Bent On Killing People’ | MSNBC"

  1. Fabio Fox Music | December 13, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    *Are you surprised at the thirst for death?*

    *I’m not.*

  2. Catherine Hendrickson | December 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    For someone whose pro life the hypocrisy goes on.

    • Lexi Cat | December 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      More like pro birth after that they care!

    • Dick-tater 69 | December 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      If only he his dad pulled out….🍟🇺🇸

    • SCOTUS says BidenWon | December 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Hersea 13:16 God tore pregnant women open and ripped their fetuses apart. They need to lecture God on right from wrong. Based on the Bible God is not Pro life. And it sucks at planned parenthood.

    • Drake Fire | December 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @SCOTUS says BidenWon Given how the Bible outright states that killing a fetus is less of a crime than killing a person?

      They need to actually read the book they preach from, rather than have a Republican pastor tell them what’s there.

    • Maxine L | December 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      And to think that all those so call evangelical Christians worship him because he is pro life

  3. BIM | December 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    I guess Trump is good at killing everyone but his Campaign associates whom he pardons. Are any of those people being executed white?

  4. Big C | December 13, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Trump is hellbent on destruction! He’s going to ruin as much as he can otw out.

    • Carl Gibbons | December 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      How is that different from what he has done for last 4 years?

    • B Happy | December 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      He was destroying things while in office.

    • Haus of Justice | December 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      exactly did you hear that for some reason he wants to all of a sudden withdrawal troops from the Iraq & Afghanistan ? What is that about? I bet hes doing it so Russia can move to take those countries. They or someone else

    • Mari Oka | December 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      He should be indicted for crimes against humanity – for letting thousands die from corona due to his incompetence at handling the pandemic – AND for his treasonous behavior regarding the outcome of the election….Jan. 20 will not come fast enough!

  5. SG Future | December 13, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    “The Dead Cannot Cry Out for Justice. It is a Duty of the Living to Do so for them…”

  6. Jay Singer | December 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    38 days until he’s gone,
    but the damage will be there for a while.

  7. Angela Groves | December 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    For trump it’s about power. The power to end someone’s life without physically pulling the trigger….

  8. AllNiteLemonade | December 13, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    – *If you could reason with Trump supporters They wouldn’t be Trump supporters* –

  9. James Ryan | December 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    After killing 300,000 people he can’t stop.

  10. Herve J. De Jordy | December 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    What do you expect from a narcisstic sociopath

  11. Tracy Walker | December 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    It’s trumps way of voter suppression just as he tried during the election. 🤬🤬🇦🇺🇦🇺

  12. Alicia Abundic | December 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    The party of pro life.

  13. Trumpocalypse | December 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    This is part of a pattern of Republicans’ disregard for human life. Trump just happens to be the worst of them.

    • Leann Hocus Pocus | December 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      and they say they are the pro-life party that believes in God, kindness, and forgiveness…

    • Dick-tater 69 | December 13, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Trump has no care for the lives of Americans because he’s a pathological liar, cult leader, and psychopath wrapped up in one massive messy stinky diaper. 🍟🇺🇸

  14. Kithara | December 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Trump warned Woodward in July, 2020, that “you don’t know me, but you’ll know me after the election”. We are learning now.

  15. Michael Ibey | December 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    This country elected an INSANE MAN in 2016, the more death around him the better he feels!!!!

  16. Denise Jacks | December 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    He’s mad at America for voting him out! A disgusting man! He’s a big baby!!

  17. Ingrid Wheeler | December 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Shouldn’t the pro-life evangelical right-wing speak up against trump’s rush to execute these people?

  18. Anthony Scott | December 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t care about people he could stop this. He only cares about him self. With black people it’s the highest.

    • m s | December 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      you know the one guy shoot a 2 year old……

    • Heather Whittaker | December 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      He has ordered this…He said in a past interview that when he hurts he hurts back.He is livid at loosing the protection of the oval office..and he is taking it out on black men..Trump is insane, racist filth

  19. A H | December 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    That’s the “pro-life” party for you.

  20. Wonder Wonderful | December 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    These people say they are Christians, then they know only God is the Judge.

