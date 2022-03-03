Recent Post
- ‘We walked 8 miles with a newborn’: US couple describes their dangerous escape from Ukraine
- ‘He has no idea what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin
- Amanpour: These countries could convince Putin to stop attacking Ukraine
- Ukrainian volunteer medic: ‘I’m seeing dead children’
- Zelensky: ‘We’ve hardly slept for seven nights’
57 comments
RIP to all the Ukraine people who lost their lives defending their home land against Vladimir Putin Russia, secondly to all the innocent children, mothers, fathers and families who lost their lives in Ukraine.
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans
When the State Department issues a warning for Americans to leave a country, leave that country.
Leave it even if Fox News and Republicans are saying Biden is wrong and Russia has no intention of invading.
They’d been there for a month.. The arrival of their baby was soon. I don’t blame them for having been there, especially when that is their blood.. at least one of their blood..
Surely they couldn’t abandon their baby to a war zone?
Russian State TV, also known as the Fox “News” Channel.
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who are grieving for their loved ones during this Russia invasion of Ukraine 🇺🇦.
ONE FAMILY JOY IS ANOTHER FAMILY GRIEFS
Sorry I m not like you regarding English!! There are many others languages and dialects! human who does not understand or speak the some way you do not need to be disqualified from the conversation .
Human understanding the Different between wrong and right!
Some need to be restrained .!
@Together we are strong !
I’m the last Relativies to my children 👶!
The fathers side are only one left!!
My mom was kidnapped 16 years old before 1939!! and I never had a grand parents !!
I grow up and I lucky enough to survive civilized society challenges .
People need too think before after! Safe your self!!
Take care of yourself and enjoy the moment you never get back! Learn from other people mistakes don’t create problems! Life is too beautiful!
@Alexei Rumyantsev And you’ve been lied to by your bullying leader Putin. There was No need to start a war with the Ukraine. They ate an Independent Sovereign country. Go back to Russia. Demand Putin Stops bombings on Ukraine killing women ,children and elderly people. Stop believing his Lies
@Barbara Hamilton Ooh Lookey here Another Trumplican Troll with a new account less than 4 months old
Don’t feed the Troll
@Alexei Rumyantsev Russia isn’t under any threat, Putin has fabricated these threats in order to justify his war
Russia has killed 2000 civilians nearly 8000 Russian troops have died although he says 500😂, nobody’s wants to threaten Russia, he uses false west aggression this to strengthen his position and power
Open your eyes he’s going to cause unnecessary suffering for most Russians until something is done
This is nothing compared to those mothers and fathers who will never again to see, hugs or kisses their lost loved ones in Ukraine 🇺🇦.
Deflection
PRAY FOR PEACE JOIN THE ♠️💜2050💜♠️ GLOBAL TEAM
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
Seeing this conflict , it saddened me😒it’s like an error straight to my heart ❤️ May God give the people in Ukraine unlimited protection 🇺🇦💐🙏
.
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
It’s China’s🇨🇳 fault.
– Xi “tha motha fakar” Jin ping gave Putin a “No Limit” support prior to this invasion.
Now only PUTIN can save ukraine
I pray that the surrogate is safe and healthy. Congratulations to the both of you!
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
@ksks djdjpro drumpf troll
It’s China’s🇨🇳 fault.
Xi Jinping is finacing Putin for this invasion to destabilize the world.
I walked 5 miles in Las Vegas because I was lost can’t imagine 8 😩
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans
Praying for the couple and all Ukrainians!
@Edward Squirrell Because NATO is a gangster,KILL MORE PEOPLE,small group of Nazis is one of them, putin is bad ,but NATO Is DEMON
@stream idata im not condoning all their actions, however everything they do has to be agreed and voted on and scrutinised
What we are seeing in Russia is the result of 20 years of 1 leader with no opposition or criticism and all the power
This is a very dangerous combination as history has told us
@Edward Squirrell
UKraine start the war in 8 years before, you call putin to stop the war,have ukrain people voted for the war??too late
It doesn’t matter whether you know the truth or not, the war is coming.
@stream idata unfortunately your probably right. A war for what though there is no reason for one other than Putins insanity.
Russia could have a great prosperous future economically and culturally but one man is preventing all that , it’s time people get their rights back and determine their own future
I am glad that you made it from the war zone! Warm greetings from Kazakhstan to all good people, regardless where you are!
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
I’m so saddened seeing this. My heart ❤️ dropped to the ground into the black hole 🌚 Ukraine must stand strong 🇺🇦 May God give them unlimited protection 🍀💐🙏
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
Now only PUTIN can save ukraine
I feel sooooo sad for the children smh
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans
20 km with a new baby and she still had just given birth, very strong woman. Super mom and dad. Congratulations on your new beautiful little baby💪❤️🇩🇰🇺🇦🇩🇰🇺🇦🇩🇰 Fantastic positive story admit all the horrific situation of Ukraine. Hope in the darkness of the last week. Thank you 🙏
The baby was born through a surrogate.
I don’t think she had just given birth, since they used a surrogate. I wonder how the birth mother is doing tho?
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans
They tried to force the surrogate to be induced early and then left the surrogate in Ukraine. So… good for the Americans getting out? Also, why are they doing a press junket with a newborn?
It’s unbelievable the genuine compassion the Ukrainians have for strangers. Everyone helps each other out. This couple said the crowd “helped push this new mom and her newborn” to the front of the line and expedited their wait time for border crossing. This couple is safe back home in CA. How about all the Ukrainians? Who is really helping them out in their dark hour of need? Ukrainians have showed the world how selfless they are, even during these dark days. While the rest of the world is watching a genocide on tv. 🙏🙏🙏🙏MAY THE LIGHT, SOURCE, THE UNIVERSE, THE DIVINE ✨✨✨✨PROTECT THE UKRAINIANS WITH THEIR ARMY OF GUARDIAN ANGELS. 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
Eh. Except when it comes to fleeing the country. Then it’s the white people first, everyone else second or not at all. But you go ahead with that narrative.
God bless this couple, their beautiful baby and every citizen of Ukraine 🇺🇦❤️
China is Russia’s backing, Russia’s goods have been bought by Chinese, a large number of manufacturing industries in Europe and the United States, and even the screws of the aircraft are made in China, if one day There is a bad war in Taiwan, then China is a time bomb in Europe and the United States, which can destroy the development of the United States at any time, and even affect the lives of Americans。
Gotta have some pretty huge balls to walk into a conflict knowing you’re outmanned and out gunned! Respect to the Ukrainian people and wish we could be doing more to aid in this time of need. Stay Strong Ukraine. 💪❤🇺🇸
Congratulations to this young couple. I’m so glad they and their baby are ok. Praying for the surrogate mother and her family. Both of them. Praying for all the brave, wonderful, amazing people of Ukraine.❤️
God Bless this couple and all in Ukraine!💖
We are truly sorry for what you went through i n Ukrainian you guys and your baby God bless each and everyone of you and that you AR safe
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!!😭💔🇺🇦🙏
So glad they were able to get out safely. Heartbroken for those who cannot. Glory to Ukraine. 🇺🇦 ❤