Republican House members were on the attack Wednesday during the former special counsel's hearings, and the Morning Joe panel discusses.
Wednesday A GOP Exercise In Protecting The President | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Spin it anyway you want Trump is in *big trouble*
Tony Hill Let me guess: it’s Mueller time?🤣😂😅
These ppl need to be voted out! sicking rep. Trump is a traitor to are country and anyone who protect gim
The Republicans do nothing about protecting the vote because they know the only way they continue in power is through Russian interference, period.
@Ely Pevets — The GOP welcomes the assist from their Russian brothers and sisters, also known as comrades. They exchange gifts at Christmas, with little notes inside.
*MATT GAETZ AND DEVIN NUNEZ ARE D I S G R A C E*
Lincoln would be rolling in his grave if he was to see what the Republican party has become. The republican party “used” to have high morals and standards, but their moral compass has become so badly corrupted by lobbyist and mega million donors that it has turned the ideological party into an utter disgrace. Democrats aren’t too far behind them either. They’re getting just as bad.
Vote them out at their next reelection..
McConnell is just as unpatriotic & corrupt as the entire Trump family. As a govt. representative, blocking two bills to prevent foreign interference is weak, pathetic & despicable..
What do you expect from Mason Verger?
That turtle got bought out by putin.
Russian$$$ that’s what this all boils down to…why else would you NOT protect us? A$$holes
Republicans are why
we can’t have nice things.
DOUG E. It’s not even Nice THINGS 😒, BUT IT’S BASIC THINGS… FOOD, ELDERLY AND FINANCES AND HEALTH CARE
NPC#8675309 stfu NPC
What good does it do to open up an impeachment inquiry when the Republicans in the Senate WILL NOT CONVICT??? It’s a effort bound to fail.
We will get on the record which senators vote for impeachment and which do not. Those who do not need to be voted out!
But it’s the RIGHT thing to do, for our children who are watching …do we want to teach them when confronted by corruption and criminal behavior. Do we do nothing , for fear we won’t win ? Or do we stand up and say no , and follow our rules and our laws and start an impeachment ? Whether he does get impeached or not in the Senate is less important than the fact that we did take a stand. And said no Mr. President. You may not break the rules . And we will hold you. Accountable . .that will show our kids that these things are NOT okay . ..
Most of us remember yhat Nixon and Clinton got impeach. Or thrown out of office .I’m still not evem sure if those i mpeachments went through ..but we all remember Those two presidents broke the law and remember something about an impeachment . Tha
That’s why we need to go through an impeachment hearing .it doesn’t matrer if we win or lose .it’s the right thing to do. Or otherwise we show all the children in this country that beibg a criminal is the right thing to do ….. that’s why we do it. By doing nothing . ….we run the huge risk of our rule of law and morals falling to the back of the line .
He has obstructed justice.
An impeachable offense.
@drinkmoresoda 😂😂😂
@drinkmoresoda Barr will face obstruction charges too
Lol
manafort is a political prisoner, fusion GPS is the group who conspired with russia
The longer Trump stays in office, the more damage he’s going to do and the longer that damage will take to repair. He’s only going to get worse, pure and simple. Trump and his Republican goons are a threat to this country and to the world that nobody can or should ignore for another second. The sooner we can make a change the better. Let’s make it happen now.
@BO NES Did you make past junior high school?
@BO NES WOW! Your comment negatively exposes your character on several levels. “Trump is Gods Prosecutor”??? That line makes you eligible for free mental health in some states. “Thank God Hillary is almost dead.’??? That is terrible! A lot of god talk but your comment is NOT. What god do you pray to that makes a con man into one of gods prosecutors???
BO NES Odd, I thought the way the country was ‘supposed to be’ was a kind and tolerant country. Trump, the Republicans, trolls and his supporters appear to demonstrate they have no interest in that kind of country.
And apparently BO NES, neither do you.
Gop has put their allegiance and loyalty in ONE person versus an entire nation. I’m a Republican and ashamed of this party.
@Akela DeWolf – get a life.
@NPC#8675309 Please do educate us all on how he was ” exposed ” ?
True to form, the Republicans failed to seriously examine the damning report on Trump, ignored the evidence of his corrupt activity, and concentrated on character assassination of Mueller. This was a shameful lack of their civic duty.
Russia is meddling in 2020 election right now, Mueller words
Uh . . . well . . . . what page? . . . uhhhh . . . Fusion GPS, who are they?
Mueller’s words.
Russian meddling — real
Trump-Russia — hoax
DJ Architect Mueller also didn’t know what President was in office when he was hired. Hahahhaha
Devin Nunes has a vineyard that is owned by the Russians. 😂🤣😂
“Mar 22, 2017 · Rep Devin Nunes owns part of a winery-that has Russian distributor-who’s close to Putin#trumprussia #russiagate …”
If Victor Frankenstein could make a human-monsters assembled entirely from human flaws – he would make Matt Gaetz 🙄
You, sir, are unfair to Monsters.
Mooooo Cowpoke 🐄 Nuñez 🐮🐮🐮..Moooo!😂
I’m not sure the good doctor has any flaws left to build anything. After all, he already made Trump and he put so much into the rest of Trump he didn’t have enough left over to give Donnieboy human sized hands.
VOTE Blue!! There will be no justice until the gop is VOTED out
Amazing!!! The most corrupt administration in my lifetime and yet the Republicans are willing to go down the ship. Vote all these crooks out!!!
When the final history of this time is written, all of these GOP defenders are going to be shamed and tainted by the greasy oil slick that is donald trump.
I am with Joe on his last comment. It’s either you follow the constitution by starting impeachment proceedings or just bury it so Americans can move on!!!!
Andrew wrote the “Mueller Report”
That explains why had no idea of it’s contents
Enjoy the show
He obviously was not familiar with his own report. Somebody else set up this whole thing and
Andrew Weissman ran it on a day-to-day basis and wrote the report.
Who did Andrew Weissman really report to????
Let the leftist communist play their games..they will soon learn that we are not playing..we are going to make sure that they face execution.. period !