On the third day of Biden’s foreign trip to the G-7 Summit, he held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron who mentions facing a lot of challenges such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

‘We’re On The Same Page’: Biden Holds Meeting With President Macron