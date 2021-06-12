On the third day of Biden’s foreign trip to the G-7 Summit, he held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron who mentions facing a lot of challenges such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
‘We’re On The Same Page’: Biden Holds Meeting With President Macron
“The Latino community is diverse, unlike the black community”
@Lillie Shaffer Thanks !
@sam-online LOL revenge of the Sith! This video has been clearly targeted, the Trumpist comments are getting up voted just as the video is bombarded with dislikes! which doesn’t reflect the audience at all.
@Patricia Springs I think you’re whats wrong with this country? As you said before I am entitled to my own opinion, and as its been made clear we are in America, so as my God given right to freedom as said American, I have the right to free speech. You have the right to be offended and vise versa, you have the right to offend me.. and I have the right to be offended.
If everyone wasn’t raised so gingerly and taught to be free thinkers without the fearsl of “hurting” someone else’s feelings we would be a much more unified country. Creating new genders and verbiage to accommodate the weak and feeble minded will only hinder progress.
“N-word” -Hunter Biden
@PeachesCourage I’m purple with a little pink and blue all over. My feet are black my hands are white but my blood is red. That’s all that matters.
“Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”
Buy AR’s teach them how to remove leftists from their misery.
@Conor McTapOut Biden has NOT hurt minority communites, trump did NOT help low income and minority communities, taking away snap is NOT helping.
trumps racism:
Over 3½ years in office, he has presided over a sweeping U.S. government retreat from the front lines of civil rights, endangering decades of progress against voter suppression, housing discrimination and police misconduct.
His immigration policies hark back to quota systems of the 1920s that were influenced by the junk science of eugenics, and have involved enforcement practices — including the separation of small children from their families — that seemed designed to maximize trauma on Hispanic migrants.
“I have black guys counting my money. … I hate it,” Trump told John R. O’Donnell, the former president of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, according O’Donnell’s account in his 1991 book “Trumped!” “The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day.”
“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best.
They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.
“Who the f knows? I mean, really, who knows how much the Japs will pay for Manhattan property these days?” he asked in response, using a racial slur for the Japanese.
At his rallies, Trump routinely tells white voters that Democrats would “destroy your suburbs” by installing “low-income housing projects.”
Trump said he had overruled Ben Carson, his secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to block these “low-income” projects.
@J R What policies are pushing voter oppression?
Voter ID is voter suppression is it?
@Houston Rebel I never expect a real answer from these fools. They can never name ONE policy that Trump supported or passed that was racist or sexist!
Great nature!
“We’re on the same page” –We both agree on 10% for the BIG GUY!!!
@Richard Greene it is fake, there is NOTHING in it that ties to Biden. NO, he did NOT use blackmail, it all had to do with Ukraine trying to be corrupt-free , the EU needing to get shokin out because he was NOT doing his job. Shokin was NEVER about to investigate Burisma. Hunter’s pay was NOT cut in half and was a consultant for Burisma, There is NO WB and NO motive, Ukraine did investigate by the way and found NO wrong doing by Biden’s. You idiots don’t ever research anything and get the background as to what happened and why.
@psycobleach46 tullis wrong!
@psycobleach46 tullis I’ve heard all of these Biden-apologist assertions before. Hunter started working on Burisma in 2014. Shokin says he started investigating Burisma then. After Joe Biden’s blackmail urging in 2015 Shokin was fired. In an email on March 19, 2017, when Joe Biden was no longer VP, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to sign a new director’s agreement. After the email, the amount listed on Hunter’s monthly Burisma invoices was reduced to $41,500, effective from May 2017. Sure, I wouldn’t put it past Shokin that he was corruptly, taking money from Burisma while investigating them, but the fact is that the investigation of Burisma stopped after that. Biden was only interested because Shokin (corrupt or not) was investigating Burisma.
Look, you can say all you want that your political foes are idiots because they don’t believe the news stories YOU believe in. But if there was ANY inkling of Trump or any other Republican with these kinds of timelines and these kinds of accusations (Bobulinski) you can BET that congress and the media would be all over it. It would be fair to do the same with Biden…unless you prefer not to find the truth in order to keep your guy in.
@psycobleach46 tullis His son Hunter does, and Hunter then shares it with the family. Why would a crack addict earn millions from China if it wasn’t for his dad. You are kinda ignorant dude.
@Big Boomer Believe me, THAT’S NOT ALL. They don’t call it the Biden crime family for nothing.
Biden is an embarrassment
No, Trump was a colossal embarrassment to the nation and the world at large.
We should be ten pages ahead of the next guy
When the bank does it it is the rule of law
You little peons better get ready here comes the pain
“why bother leading the country when I can own their wealth.”
“We’re on the same page: your country is on the brink of civil war because your people hate you, my country is on the brink of civil war because my people hate me. Two peas in a pod!”
@psycobleach46 tullis Bad weather means less travel. Youre wrong from the jump
@themanuplet I didn’t quote left wing articles and if they were they got their information EIA, which I also gave you.
@themanuplet NOPE, we did NOT give any taxpayer money to terrorists
@psycobleach46 tullis Opec only sets prices of the oil imports we take in and oil that we export out. It DOES not set the prices of independently produced american oil though. You dont know what youre talking about.
@psycobleach46 tullis Oh boy…you are completely brainwashed. I cant help you if you wont take the first step, and realise youve been fed falsehoods. You need to start from a place of never trusting anything but disprovable facts.
“Where on the same page, too. You give us US tax money, and we take it!”
Macron was glad that Biden “cooperates” with him.
The most neglected human crisis in the world “Anglophone Crisis” in Ambazonia neglected again in the G7 summit! Hypocrisy!
500 million doses of vaccine would practically take care of the United States all over again
Maga is messing their diapers… hehehe
Please… Better than those other things.
Is Trump all you ever think about? Plus, name one tangible good that came out of this meeting.
Both countries are on the same page with some similar problems and some different problems. President Macron he’s having difficulty with friends meeting at Paris accord requirements. She recently introduced a bill That would make it illegal to photograph police. Just met with resounding anger and the bill was withdrawn.
The French president is also having difficulty having Frenchman go back to work.
Do United States was leading the world with environmental progress in our missions are outstanding. Joe just suffered a setback with his $34 billion American rescue plan. The judge has put an injunction on a race-based agricultural program of the USDA that gives preferential treatment to Black farmers. White farmers filed in injunction and the judge stated that they would very likely prevail.
Joe also is having difficulty getting Americans to go back to work and has issued an order last month urging Americans to go back to work. Let’s hope that June is a job numbers are much better. It is good to see Joe actively involved.
Thank You for bringing respect for the United States back President Biden.
You’re funny. Nobody respects Vegetable Biden!!!! Your hilarious!! Biden to immigratnts: Come to the US. Kamaltoe to immigrants: Don’t come,don’t come!! Great leadership!! hahahahaha
Weltanschauungskrieg has been perfected and Americanized by the CIA and the Media. They realize that “Engineering of Consent” techniques used in peacetime propaganda campaigns are quite effective. Pro-Allied propaganda is essential to reorganizing the U.S. and European economies for war.
The Trump trolls can’t handle the good news of the admin , lmao where are they on the other videos about different topics
How refreshing that Biden didn’t push any leader out of the way for the photo-op.