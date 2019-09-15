We’re Worried About Russian Defectors, Because Of Putin’ | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
We're Worried About Russian Defectors, Because Of Putin' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

September 15, 2019

 

Joseph Augustyn, former director of CIA's Defector Operations Center, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the CIA protects spies and others who put themselves at risk to offer what they know for the sake of preserving American safety.
We're Worried About Russian Defectors, Because Of Putin' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

59 Comments on "We’re Worried About Russian Defectors, Because Of Putin’ | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Ganiscol | September 14, 2019 at 3:13 AM | Reply

    When you have a puppet in the White House, you can see no limit to what you can do in the US.

    • Jugganuat | September 14, 2019 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      Hey are you expecting trump to go to prison like cohen because he was involved in the hush money payments that’s why he was named and unindicted co-conspirator. Also trump is currently in violation of the emoluments clause of the constitution should he be impeached for that as well. If you’re answer is no we no longer need to continue this discussion

    • Jugganuat | September 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      David m crickets is your new name

  2. Oh Yeah? | September 14, 2019 at 3:18 AM | Reply

    Knowing Trump’s character — his habitual lying and willingness to throw anybody under the bus — and his obvious deference to Putin, there can be little doubt that he is ratting out these former U.S. Intelligence assets to the Russians.

    • Stone Men | September 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      @Oh Yeah? All opinion columns are just that opinions

    • Stone Men | September 15, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @Oh Yeah? You whining about trumps campaign finance violations really shows your hypocrisy when Obama was handed one of the biggest fines ever for lying about his own campaign finances

    • Nevyn of OZ 1973 | September 15, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @dan mac Dont drag Boris and Natasha into this, they have enough problems with Moose and Squirrel

    • Nevyn of OZ 1973 | September 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Dmitri Fukov These platforms you speak of are public services yes. Or are they private companies?
      If you think twitter and such are silencing the right why not create your own platform? is it not economically sustainable? Do you not have the supporters to be able to keep a company afloat?

  3. Elaine Karlsson | September 14, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    “The Kremlin would never admit that this guy was a high rank official, they would state he was low level without access to any sensitive material ”
    Now, where have I heard that before??🤔
    Oh, George Papadopolus!! The “coffee boy” that used to accidentally “stumble” into high rank meetings….and a few more “low level” guys…
    ….they do think quite alike ….Putin and Trump….

    • Molly Jo Simmons | September 14, 2019 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      David M
      Look up 2 words;
      1) Conspiracy
      2) Observation
      That might help you fill the vacuum inbetween the ears😆

    • Tom The T-Shirt Guy | September 15, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

      Popadopolus never met with any Russians. He met with prominent Jews for the purpose of representing Israeli interests. He is a registered Israeli agent. Read the Mueller report you flagrant frauds!

  4. Coffee Jesus | September 14, 2019 at 4:21 AM | Reply

    Pretty Sure Putin needs epic long overdue Karma.

    • wize oldfart | September 15, 2019 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      So does the USA.

    • Aj Meyers | September 15, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

      @wize oldfart – I was aware that certain religions say that individuals must pay for their bad deeds, but I didn’t know countries had karma under any religious system? Is this like the concept of original sin transmitted by the blood, down the generations; mother to daughter and father to son? How many people need to suffer to pay off “country karma”? 

      Just curious.

    • wize oldfart | September 15, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

      @Aj Meyers Karma is a natural process adopted by religion. And yes countries pay for the misery they have inflicted on other countries. Read about the rise and fall of past empires. The USA will go the same way.

  5. Bon Scott | September 14, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    It helps having a traitor in the Whitehouse.

  6. John Webb | September 14, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

    What about the Trump factor guys? He’s beholden to Putin……
    Just saying

  7. Debbie Harvey | September 14, 2019 at 5:32 AM | Reply

    Bet Trump is scared shitless of Putin! He wouldn’t want to risk having poisen dropped on his big mac!!

  8. Idylchatter | September 14, 2019 at 5:35 AM | Reply

    Putin has been emboldened by his orange enabler.

  9. Voice of Reason | September 14, 2019 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    Umm…guess who is the biggest Russian defector in US history?

  10. Jugganuat | September 14, 2019 at 6:11 AM | Reply

    Something tells me with the recent investigative reporting someone on team America (🍊💩) has been giving information to Russians regarding our American assets

    • Renate Littlejohn | September 14, 2019 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      That is part of the business, works both ways. Le Carr wrote great novels during the cold war. Save your tears, it is all part of the game.

    • Karon Sanchez | September 14, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      Who could be telling our secrets to Russia huh? Who is in Putin’s back pocket?

    • Jugganuat | September 14, 2019 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      Maybe part of your game

    • Jugganuat | September 14, 2019 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @karon Sanchez who else trump the guy who said he knows nothing and has no dealings with Russia. Once it’s revealed through trumps financial records a Putin oligarch cosigned for hundreds of millions of dollars through deutsche bank this will be the smoking gun that sinks this administration

  11. Yeah ok | September 14, 2019 at 6:19 AM | Reply

    Twitter just banned my account because I told butt Trumpet that I hope he gets sentenced to lethal injection for being a traitor to America, more obstruction of justice!!

    • Chloe Key | September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Yeah but they haven’t banned the account of that Texas legislator who threatened Beto O’Rourke’s life

    • mickey thompson | September 14, 2019 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      They banned your account for the lethal injection error… everyone knows he should rot slowly in jail, not get off with a termination.

    • Yeah ok | September 14, 2019 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      Chloe Key ya i just heard about that one from a friend a mine but i guess it all depends how u take his statement it could be a threat

    • Yeah ok | September 14, 2019 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      mickey thompson well it looks like my account is restricted not totally blocked they said if i delete the tweet they will restore the account back to full function but I can’t even remember the password lol fukit but ya Trump is a Putin puppet traitor in the old days of this government they probably would execute traitors

    • Little Dorrit | September 15, 2019 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      I hope he gets a cellmate with a really big D.

  12. Adam Świtlak | September 14, 2019 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    Read about Polish spy Richard Kukliński, not the “Iceman” (the Mob hitman from New Jersey) but the Colonel who informed the US about the Soviet secrets in the. There is also a film “Jack Strong” which tells his brief story. He was “evacuated” to the US. He wasn’t killed, but both of his sons died in suspicious circumstances.

    Read the “Aquarium” by Victor Suvorov to learn the GRU or KGB never forgive.

  13. MrOwillo | September 14, 2019 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    That defector would be praying Trump doesn’t get a second term

  14. Josie Fox | September 14, 2019 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    Just don’t tell Trump anything!

  15. Jeremy Backup | September 14, 2019 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    But Russia owns and controls Trump without limits. They already have complete control in America. They have a POTUS in our White House.

    • Chris H | September 15, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

      @Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! I simply do not buy the theory that Russia hacked the 2016 election or that Putin is controlling Trump. I think there are obvious motivations that explain both of these very well. 1) The US needs to keep building public support for its new Cold War with Russia. 2) The DNC needs an alternative reason why they lost to a reality TV clown so they can protect the Democratic establishment, who are really to blame.

      There is absolutely no reason to believe the US intelligence community, the US government or the US media. Why would you trust that any of them are honest brokers?

    • gagatube | September 15, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

      @Chris H “There is absolutely no reason to believe the US intelligence community, the US government or the US media.” – I think you just printed out the goals of your organisation.

    • Chris H | September 15, 2019 at 5:08 AM | Reply

      @gagatube My organization? If that’s a joke I don’t get it. Do you disagree that all three of these are proven liars?

    • Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! | September 15, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

      @Chris H Dude, read the Mueller Report, bc you are *embarrassing* yourself. You are a Traitor Trump Troll. How utterly ridiculous that you talk about DNC motives, but dismiss any Putin motives, that is beyond pathetic. You think because you call him a clown that we can’t see you ragging on everything that Trump wants you to rag on, but the clown reference is somehow supposed to make what you say more palatable – NO, it doesn’t. Go back to Faux News Troll.

    • Chris H | September 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming!
      Maybe you should read it yourself! There’s nothing in the Mueller report that suggests Trump is controlled by Russia and no evidence that Russia did anything to significantly influence the election. And the fact that you still believe I’m a Trump supporter _proves_ that you’ll believe whatever you need to make yourself feel better. *How embarrassing!*

  16. thomas seven | September 14, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    And now we have a russian tool in the white house. Unbelievable.

  17. Patrick Leahey | September 14, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    We are betrayed! Crush trump.

  18. Robert Lavelle | September 14, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Chickenshit Bonespurs should be hung from the highest yard arm for treason.

  19. princeoftidds | September 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Putin is uniquely vengeful and Taliban Trump has unprecedented moral flexibility. Killer combination.

  20. Roberto Priego Terreros | September 14, 2019 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    In light of this news feed Donald Trump should be impeached for treason.

