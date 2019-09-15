Joseph Augustyn, former director of CIA's Defector Operations Center, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the CIA protects spies and others who put themselves at risk to offer what they know for the sake of preserving American safety.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
We're Worried About Russian Defectors, Because Of Putin' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
When you have a puppet in the White House, you can see no limit to what you can do in the US.
Hey are you expecting trump to go to prison like cohen because he was involved in the hush money payments that’s why he was named and unindicted co-conspirator. Also trump is currently in violation of the emoluments clause of the constitution should he be impeached for that as well. If you’re answer is no we no longer need to continue this discussion
David m crickets is your new name
Knowing Trump’s character — his habitual lying and willingness to throw anybody under the bus — and his obvious deference to Putin, there can be little doubt that he is ratting out these former U.S. Intelligence assets to the Russians.
@Oh Yeah? All opinion columns are just that opinions
@Oh Yeah? You whining about trumps campaign finance violations really shows your hypocrisy when Obama was handed one of the biggest fines ever for lying about his own campaign finances
@dan mac Dont drag Boris and Natasha into this, they have enough problems with Moose and Squirrel
@Dmitri Fukov These platforms you speak of are public services yes. Or are they private companies?
If you think twitter and such are silencing the right why not create your own platform? is it not economically sustainable? Do you not have the supporters to be able to keep a company afloat?
“The Kremlin would never admit that this guy was a high rank official, they would state he was low level without access to any sensitive material ”
Now, where have I heard that before??🤔
Oh, George Papadopolus!! The “coffee boy” that used to accidentally “stumble” into high rank meetings….and a few more “low level” guys…
….they do think quite alike ….Putin and Trump….
David M
Look up 2 words;
1) Conspiracy
2) Observation
That might help you fill the vacuum inbetween the ears😆
Popadopolus never met with any Russians. He met with prominent Jews for the purpose of representing Israeli interests. He is a registered Israeli agent. Read the Mueller report you flagrant frauds!
Pretty Sure Putin needs epic long overdue Karma.
So does the USA.
@wize oldfart – I was aware that certain religions say that individuals must pay for their bad deeds, but I didn’t know countries had karma under any religious system? Is this like the concept of original sin transmitted by the blood, down the generations; mother to daughter and father to son? How many people need to suffer to pay off “country karma”?
Just curious.
@Aj Meyers Karma is a natural process adopted by religion. And yes countries pay for the misery they have inflicted on other countries. Read about the rise and fall of past empires. The USA will go the same way.
It helps having a traitor in the Whitehouse.
@David M Thanks for you input Russian troll
What about the Trump factor guys? He’s beholden to Putin……
Just saying
What about your meds? Take em.
David M a follower of blaze tv telling others they should take their meds. How funny. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bet Trump is scared shitless of Putin! He wouldn’t want to risk having poisen dropped on his big mac!!
yeh, Trump is scared. That explains it.
Do you honestly think Trump fears poison more than compromat?
You kids should learn to spell correctly, especially if you’re going to take the side of “smarter than you” liberals.
“poisen?” lol that’s a third grade word
Russia don’t want nuclear war, poisoning a president would guarantee that
Putin has been emboldened by his orange enabler.
And Moscow mich is another crook, protector of corruption .
Umm…guess who is the biggest Russian defector in US history?
Who?
@Hermina Sauberman Rhymes with Dump.
You have NO CONTENT, NO SUBSCRIBERS, NO IDEA WHATS GOING ON. Move to Canada when you turn eighteen.
Something tells me with the recent investigative reporting someone on team America (🍊💩) has been giving information to Russians regarding our American assets
That is part of the business, works both ways. Le Carr wrote great novels during the cold war. Save your tears, it is all part of the game.
Who could be telling our secrets to Russia huh? Who is in Putin’s back pocket?
Maybe part of your game
@karon Sanchez who else trump the guy who said he knows nothing and has no dealings with Russia. Once it’s revealed through trumps financial records a Putin oligarch cosigned for hundreds of millions of dollars through deutsche bank this will be the smoking gun that sinks this administration
Twitter just banned my account because I told butt Trumpet that I hope he gets sentenced to lethal injection for being a traitor to America, more obstruction of justice!!
Yeah but they haven’t banned the account of that Texas legislator who threatened Beto O’Rourke’s life
They banned your account for the lethal injection error… everyone knows he should rot slowly in jail, not get off with a termination.
Chloe Key ya i just heard about that one from a friend a mine but i guess it all depends how u take his statement it could be a threat
mickey thompson well it looks like my account is restricted not totally blocked they said if i delete the tweet they will restore the account back to full function but I can’t even remember the password lol fukit but ya Trump is a Putin puppet traitor in the old days of this government they probably would execute traitors
I hope he gets a cellmate with a really big D.
Read about Polish spy Richard Kukliński, not the “Iceman” (the Mob hitman from New Jersey) but the Colonel who informed the US about the Soviet secrets in the. There is also a film “Jack Strong” which tells his brief story. He was “evacuated” to the US. He wasn’t killed, but both of his sons died in suspicious circumstances.
Read the “Aquarium” by Victor Suvorov to learn the GRU or KGB never forgive.
That defector would be praying Trump doesn’t get a second term
Just don’t tell Trump anything!
Give him fake briefings
Josie Fox , my thoughts exactly. Lie to him as he does every time he opens his mouth. He’s too stupid to know the difference.
But Russia owns and controls Trump without limits. They already have complete control in America. They have a POTUS in our White House.
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! I simply do not buy the theory that Russia hacked the 2016 election or that Putin is controlling Trump. I think there are obvious motivations that explain both of these very well. 1) The US needs to keep building public support for its new Cold War with Russia. 2) The DNC needs an alternative reason why they lost to a reality TV clown so they can protect the Democratic establishment, who are really to blame.
There is absolutely no reason to believe the US intelligence community, the US government or the US media. Why would you trust that any of them are honest brokers?
@Chris H “There is absolutely no reason to believe the US intelligence community, the US government or the US media.” – I think you just printed out the goals of your organisation.
@gagatube My organization? If that’s a joke I don’t get it. Do you disagree that all three of these are proven liars?
@Chris H Dude, read the Mueller Report, bc you are *embarrassing* yourself. You are a Traitor Trump Troll. How utterly ridiculous that you talk about DNC motives, but dismiss any Putin motives, that is beyond pathetic. You think because you call him a clown that we can’t see you ragging on everything that Trump wants you to rag on, but the clown reference is somehow supposed to make what you say more palatable – NO, it doesn’t. Go back to Faux News Troll.
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming!
Maybe you should read it yourself! There’s nothing in the Mueller report that suggests Trump is controlled by Russia and no evidence that Russia did anything to significantly influence the election. And the fact that you still believe I’m a Trump supporter _proves_ that you’ll believe whatever you need to make yourself feel better. *How embarrassing!*
And now we have a russian tool in the white house. Unbelievable.
We are betrayed! Crush trump.
Chickenshit Bonespurs should be hung from the highest yard arm for treason.
Putin is uniquely vengeful and Taliban Trump has unprecedented moral flexibility. Killer combination.
In light of this news feed Donald Trump should be impeached for treason.