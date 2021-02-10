West Indies Win: TVJ Sports Commentary – February 8 2021

West Indies Win: TVJ Sports Commentary - February 8 2021 1

February 10, 2021

 

Trusted News
6 Comments on "West Indies Win: TVJ Sports Commentary – February 8 2021"

  1. RG7 | February 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Congrats guys

  2. ricardo baggio | February 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Agree

  3. Lempy Len | February 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Yes u right send anyone who is not performing back to regional cricket

  4. Paul Perville | February 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Congrstulation! This is sweet!: Mi sey Rally, Rally, Rally ’round the West Indies!!!!

  5. Mervin Evertz | February 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Congrats on a famous WI win. Let’s keep this momentum going into the next Test guys!!

  6. Omar Hutchinson | February 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    True true oral .them need to sit down and wait there turn again lol

