A group of Democratic lawmakers is launching a new offensive against gun violence. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Washington Post Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, University of Texas Professor Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman to discuss why this time could be different.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

West Texas Shooting Renews Urgency To Gun Debate In Congress | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC