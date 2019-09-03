A group of Democratic lawmakers is launching a new offensive against gun violence. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Washington Post Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, University of Texas Professor Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, and Commentary Magazine Associate Editor Noah Rothman to discuss why this time could be different.
West Texas Shooting Renews Urgency To Gun Debate In Congress | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Let me get this straight…it’s not the gun but bad people, and background checks are bad because they might stop….what?
The sad thing is that it’s only a small sliver of gun owners who don’t want background checks. Oh, and the people who make money off selling guns. Forgot about those “angels”. 👎
the background check stops legal gun purchases and it worked. unfortunately there are millions of illegal guns on the streets
@Agreeable Dragon ALso the las vegas shooter got his legally and passed a background check.
A mass shooting…
A deadly hurricane….
A tragic boating accident….
Three rounds of golf for t’rump! 👎
14 year old shoots and kills his 3 siblings, father, and step mother, in Alabama overnight. Will it ever stop? I really doubt it…
How is it 90% of Americans want stricter gun laws? Does this include Trump’s base?
Trumps Base, isn’t that large. You confuse election results, with supporters. He is the defacto president, because people didn’t vote, protest voted, or hated the alternative.
Independent voters, are just that, not a member of any base.
America wants Common Sense Gun Control
I have an idea: Trumpanzees should shoot themselves. It will make the world instantly better.
You realize most Democrats are pro-firearm, right? Why do think NOTHING has happened about it yet?
Police Officers Spray “red liquid “on themselves during Philadelphia Shooting 8/14/2019
Where did you get that little gem from?
The vast majority of Americans, including Republicans and NRA members, are in favor of expanded background checks AND banning assault-style weapons from public ownership. Yet, elected Republicans refuse to lift a finger to address gun violence. Republicans are the definition of the swamp and must be voted out.
I don’t know who the bigger category 5 airhead is, Dorian or Donald. Yeah, it’s Donnie.
The MSM and Dems are breaking records on false flags this year.
Yeah, because mass shootings are such false flags
I know weeds legal in most states but you need to lay off it for a bit
@InnerSilance They ARE. These shootings are staged and planned, then supported by MSM to achieve gun control, leading up to seizing ALL guns. The 2nd Amendment is there to protect against a tyrannical government. The same one you support so blindly.
@Shawn Corbin : You believe every conspiracy theory you hear, don’t you? You don’t bother looking at all the evidence that disproves them, or anything.
Dang Stephanie with the Mother burn at the end. I love fiery gingers.
I just read a trolls comment that the mass shooting were fake news, in order to take people’s guns away. Well I don’t know about anyone else but that’s the first dude that should have his taken away. Prime example of why there should be gun control. Fake deaths, fake funerals, fake heartbreak. Fake people in a fake hospital. Trolls are getting little carried away with fake, their answer to everything. When your on a hot seat just yell fake news with a smoking gun in your hands.Disgusting.
You’re confusing being fake with being a patsy. There is a massive difference.
Good reporting, _and_ I love the shade Stephanie threw out there at the end
Donald Trump will not do anything about it but all talk because he owes by NRA.
WE know who the shooters are el paso ANTIFA Ohio a DemonRat the deep state is running this.
tinfoil much?
off topic but, Mueller wasn’t not running the show “Weissman” was running it Mueller was a figurehead that’s it.
earth ain’t flat
Water isn’t wet
I want the Death Penalty For Treason for “ALL” no mercy !
MkUltra crazies are out there, don’t want C_A turning them on. Rehab the crazies & druggies. Create more jobs. Mental institutions were closed in the late 60’s. That started the homeless problem in the first place.
There was video of police (dressed as such getting into police cars) opening blood packs and pouring it over the other to make it look like they were shot. This was a FF folks. (Philadelphia) Just in case you didn’t see the video
relax …….. mass shooters aren’t nearly as bad as the people in the media , Washington dc , academia ,or crooked preachers