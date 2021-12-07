Westmoreland’s Crime Problem | TVJ News – Dec 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
15 comments
My god my heart bleeds for our country
Do something
They have nothing to do… no skills no training ! They see no hope so they turn to crime! Where are the programs to get them gainfully employed!
Big Nose Andrew Holness government has to
go.
I DON’T KNOW HIM
THE CORRUPT JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT HOLNESS WHO IS THE PRIMINISTER OF CORRUPTION LIES AND THIEF, HE IS NOT BUILDING JAMAICA TO BECOME FIRST WORLD….HE IS BRINGING DOWN BEAUTIFUL JAMAICA TO STAYS THIRD WORLD COUNTRY…THAT IS NOT RIGHT CORRUPT JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT HOLNESS….IT’S WRONG …I HEARD JAMAICA HAD INDEPENDENCE MANY YEARS AGO EVEN BEFORE I WAS BORN….BEAUTIFUL JAMAICA CAN BE FIRST WORLD COUNTRY ……BUT IS THE CORRUPT JAMAICA GOVERNMENT HOLNESS AND HIS PARTY CRIMINALS IS BRINGING DOWN JAMAICA FROM BECOMING FIRST WORLD COUNTRY IN 2021….TOO MUCH CORRUPT DECEITFUL, HYPOCRITES, LYING CRIMINALS IS IN THE HOLNES PRIMINISTER DEPARTMENT HE IS PART OF THE CORRUPT MESS….NO BETTER THAT THE YOUNG TEENAGERS IN WESTMORELAND THAT IS STEALING AND KILLING PEOPLE…JAMAICA GOVERNMENT IS STEALING FROM POOR TO GIVE IT’S RICH CRIMINAL FRIENDS LIKE HIMSELF….HOLNESS AND IT’S CORRUPT DECEITFUL LYING GOVERNMENT PARTY NEEDS TO LOOK IN THE MIRROR ON THEMSELVES AND SEE IF THERE IS HONESTY IS IN THEIR EYES OR FACES BUT LIES AND CORRUPTION TO POOR PEOPLE WHO VOTED THEM IN LIKE A FOOL ……BECAUSE FREE FOOD, SCHOOL BOOKS, BAGS, HOMES, …..POOR IN JAMAICA PEOPLE STOP BEING CULIBLES AND STAND UP TO WHAT IS RIGHT AND HONEST…HOLNESS THE PRIMINISTER AND GOVERNMENT PARTY IS BUYING POOR PEOPLE WITH FOOD, HOMES, AND MONEY FOR THEM TO VOTE HIM IN AGAIN DON’T BE CULIBLES…….BE STRONG AND FIGHT FOR JAMAICA TO BE FIRST WORLD COUNTRY FOR 2022…
I wouldn’t want to see Jamaica in the next 10 years . Wow
That’s is very true this country is not getting better….Education and theses ppl do not want to work they should be in school…
That unu vote fah
Those guys dont want to work they can try the call centers and even the security companies they want quick money
NO SCHOOL what uno expect…
My point
Woe,Woe,Woe People don’t get it We r n the mist of perlious times shall come…See I’m try2 keep my mouth close …And see how many true believers r full of power of Holy spirit..Its this generation Dont believe and it’s an real devil ..St.Luke 17:25 another one If He don’t short days no flesh shall be save…This generation will bring Jesus back The lord gave me an age number from 8-42of age,, they walkn n unbelief lover of themselves and waxing cold….Theses things have2 come 2pass….Because the parents are younger and had kids@ young age an the parents are bitter an don’t take time out raise their kids but allow Facebook,Instagram and tik,tok speak n2 their life…Because you become what u see and faith begins n your eyes..Thats why David mess up because he was lookn @ something he should’ve been…But anyway nothing dont fades me anymore …But the hand writting is on the wall..Remember this Generation will bring Jesus back..God bless you whosoever read this message
In each and every parishes in Jamaica they need about 100 police like Mr Adams to flush out them waste man them
If you kill someone you need to get at least 50 years in prison and I say this with no apologize
WHY WESTMORLAND ROADS IS LOOKING LIKE THERE WAS AN HURRICANE JUST PASSED THROUGH?? THAT’S NOT A ROAD MY GOD…