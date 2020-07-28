As Major League Baseball faces a rash of positive COVID-19 cases and the NFL says no to preseason games, the Trump White House is reportedly worried canceling sports will hurt the president's re-election chances. Aired on 7/27/2020.

WH Worries Sports Shutting Down Will Hurt Trump In November | The 11th Hour | MSNBC