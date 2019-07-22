The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's recent attacks on freshmen congresswomen, a 2017 column from Bret Stephens on mandatory deportation and the value of immigrants.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
What A 2017 Column On Deportation Can Teach Us Now | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump sounds like Kellyanne Conway. “I am unhappy with the fact … I am unhappy with the fact….” He should go back to where he came from if he is unhappy.
Trump did say that if you aren’t willing to Fight for America, you can leave. Trump being a 4 time draft dodger should be at the top of that list.
The GOP has lots of talented people. Why do they put up with Trump?
Power and fear.
David Mueller Talented people like Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, Pence, McCarthy… All white, all hypocrites.
The GOP gave Trump the key and Trump enjoyed opening Pandora’s box. No more codes, no dog whistles and no hidden messages. Racism, hate and bigotry are now the program of the former GOP who surrendered to the dictate of their leader.
One small step from “send her back” to genocide. Can’t happen here? Wake up!
J B See the crowd’s fervor in their red maga hats when they chant, send her back, send her back. It IS happening here.
Trump has become the object of our national nightmare…we cannot dream anymore without hope We cannot believe anymore without truth as Trump’s lies prevail. Trump has corrupted faith by modeling evil and making it palpable in our national conscience. Trump has turned America away from grace.
Proverbs 6:16-19 New International Version (NIV)
16 There are six things theLord hates,
seven that are detestable to him:
17 haughty eyes,
a lying tongue,
hands that shed innocent blood,
18 a heart that devises wicked schemes,
feet that are quick to rush into evil,
19 a false witness who pours out lies
and a person who stirs up conflict in the community
“You know what I’m unhappy with? My daddy will never love me. I will never measure up to any of my predecessors. I don’t understand the world. I’ve soiled myself.”
– Trump, if his insecurities could speak aloud
11:52 – 13:30 Can we just replace Scarborough with Eddie please?
He always seems to make the most sense.
It also comes with the added bonus that he won’t be interrupting everyone as Joe does.
TCt83067695 joe thinks reagan was a good leader so yeah joes nuts
I’m confused. Steven Miller is a white Nationalist? But those people chant at once “J will not replace us!”… I’m just…
Pelosi, impeach trump after Mueller testimony.
Is trump gonna send his 3rd wife back to Slovenia?
Lily Jade & her Nazi parents.
Trump want to be impeach
VOTE Blue!! Gop is a hate group
Elise is right on with her observation of djt’s meeting with Murad. She is right on.
The press needs to ask 45 why he hires illegal immigrants to work for him. This is a FACT
The man in the meeting with Nadia Murad is the man who says he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Chew on that.
To the “Squad” and MSNBC……AMERICA! LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT!
We do love America, that’s why we are fighting so hard to defend it. 200+ years ago, we defended America from the ‘Red Coats’. Now we are having to defend America from the ‘Red Hats’.
But, Racists and Fascists are more than welcome to immigrate elsewhere, they aren’t welcome in America. Take your Red Hats, racism, feminism, homophobia, corruption, and go.
Trump is a Very Dim Bulb.
A dry field will sparky up fast and grow quickly and after it gets going and hotter it will also take out green wet growth. Don’t expect this to stop easily and it won’t defeat him.
Ignorance is like dry grass. It’s also more ubiquitous that you may think.
evangelicals can either start standing for what they preach, and condemn trump for the hundreds of things he’s done that is completely against whats in your writings or ” YOU SHOULD START PAYING TAXES ” because you are a FAKE religion. DO YOU HEAR ME ??
How about a report on last weeks fake hate crime hoax by Georgia Conresswoman Erica Thomas? Another Jussie Smollet!
This was written in 1945 and it’s ON POINT: The mob believes everything it is told, provided only that it be repeated over and over. Provided too that its passions, hatreds, fears are catered to. Nor need one try to stay within the limits of plausibility: on the contrary, the grosser, the bigger, the cruder the lie, the more readily is it believed and followed. Nor is there any need to avoid contradictions: the mob never notices; needless to pretend to correlate what is said to some with what is said to others: each person or group believes only what he is told, not what anyone else is told; needless to strive for coherence: the mob has no memory; needless to pretend to any truth: the mob is radically incapable of perceiving it: the mob can never comprehend that its own interests are what is at stake.”
― Alexandre Koyré, Réflexions sur le mensonge