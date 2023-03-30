Recent Post
Brave girl. I wish the best o her, and hope she can stay safe. I hope that Masha Moskalyova’s dad can also escape Russia and the idiocy going on there.
The old Gaga will catch a cold if he eats any more ice cream.
@Simulation L but hey, how do we know you’re not a bot?
@Алексей Medic honey you need to get some rest and maybe go see a doctor and get some medication
Considering the sheer number of Putin’s enemies that have fallen out of windows, been shot, poisoned or suffered unfortunate freak accidents, she is very brave for even appearing on camera.
@Yuri when they serve their sentences as given as a result of being found guilty as charged of a crime by a jury of their peers. You. Know the rule of law doesn’t make exceptions for Trump supporters.
FREEDOM FOR MOLDOVA!
God bless this young lady and all people like hear🙏🙏🙏❤️
@DreadNought Learn to do high-wire walking.
Poor girl. I hope things go well for her. ~ Denounced by fellow students. How Orwellian!
“Fellow students” paid for their denouncement no doubt.
@mark More like they and their families were threatened by the government.
Orwellian? Of course it’s damn orwellian! Also it’s happening in our country right now!
true russian bravery
When telling the truth is terrorism…that’s a pretty terrible place to live.
When the truth that children speak becomes a crime, adults will have removed their purest source of information.
Thank God, it work out good for this person.
if we dont ever see her again, we already know what happened to her. prayers for her and that she does well
Yes we do. WITNESS PROTECTION PROGRAM.
What a hero ❤️
Indeed. For one so young. I wish her well
I love her man thank you so much !!!
Видел тебя на Медиазоне. Ты молодчина!
all the best for you brave girl
One of the real heroes in all this!
When a government with nukes fear a little teenage girl, the cowardice and dishonor is blatantly obvious 😂
intelligent brave beautiful young of course she is on the list . God bless her how can we help her ?
I can’t improve on what others have said of Olesya Krivtsova, generously and appropriately. I’ll add my belief that every single person is irreplaceable, yet a few somehow command our respect and admiration at another level. Stay brave, young woman. And to all who pass this way, in the name of human virtue, ¡Free the Prisoner of Belmarsh!
Wishing and praying that you keep safe. I hope that it’s some comfort to you to know that Putin is on an international wanted list.
自由的人民永远不会屈服于铁链和枷锁，他们会战胜一切，所向无敌！