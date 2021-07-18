Robert Williams was wrongfully arrested after a facial recognition system failed to identify the correct culprit. Mr. Williams is seeking justice in a civil rights lawsuit. » Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#FacialRecognition #Tech #MSNBC

What Are The Dangers Of Facial Recognition?