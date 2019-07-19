The FBI believed then-candidate Donald Trump was closely involved in a scheme to hide hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, court documents show.
What DOJ Needs To Make Clear To Congress On President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The statute of limitations should be suspended for the amount of time that anyone holds an office where they cannot be charged. Allowing the time to run out while you are President does not serve justice.
Why did Willam Barr end the Southern District Court investigations? Why didn’t they indict all the others involved?
William Barr wasn’t hired to just protect Individual-1, he was hired to end any investigation involving those around Individual-1.
The New York state attorney has that covered. There are sealed indictments waiting on him there. See, if you file an indictment and seal it then the date of the initial filing counts. Not the date you unseal it. It’s the only loophole to a statute of limitations.
Absolutely, if he can’t be charged, he shouldn’t be able to escape justice just because he’s passing time in the White House.
Innocent until proven guilty, but if there is no guilt, why all the lies? Give him his day in court….oh, we’ll have to wait until he walks out of the WH in 2021.
we wait while they skate.The days of public appearances by government agents are drawing to a close. We will be kept in check by lethal drone warnings. It’s over,essentially.
Do you hear that…you and I will go to jail but trump gets a get out of jail free card lol
Jerrin Sykes
Well, its really true for any politician on the first campaign contribution violation because prosecutors have to prove the perps knew it was against the law… its astounding for sure. But when lawmakers make laws that only affect them, such things happen.
Dont!!! call out the bs and hold him accountable like you would hold anybody else…in other words it’s a must we vote and get him out of there spread the word…
@Ganiscol that’s dirty and the DOJ is looking even dirtier…Its so much going on behind the scenes that’s about to come to light…the lies always catch up…
@Ganiscol the case might get reopened due to this new info…because atleast now you have him saying he didn’t know when clearly he did…hope hicks knows something and Barr might’ve just shut it down to keep trump in the clear…that is quite a svu episode lol
@Ganiscol actually not knowing the law has never been an acceptable argument in why you shouldn’t be charged with a crime at least for normal non rich people that is.
just sack trumpf for god sake and move on…. if he gets his war we will all be screwed
it started in Greenville the other night…that was the opening salvo when he labeled his political opponents as “the enemy”
there will be no more warnings on NBC.
America is like a third world dictatorship now. Politicization of rule of law is complete
exactly……when the AG is in the back pocket of the President and protecting him from crimes. And also the President is in the back pocket of a foreign adversary. What a joke America has become.
i hear the valid fear in your words.
Many people said, many people, said things, when they were truthful and defending the Constitution…. that they now wish they hadn’t. Senator Lindsay Graham prior to castration: “He’s a race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party, he doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for.”
“Politicization of the rule of law is complete.” No, not yet — because federal courts are not subject to pressures from political interests, and those judges continue to be appointed for life.
@Thomas Thompson LOL you don’t think the courts aren’t politicized.
There is so much going on that leads back to trump.and it’s not front news!! Why??
Keep digging things are going to turn really ugly fast!!!
Personally I think trump is preparing his base for civil war to prevent being arrested, it’s that simple. 😔🤢🤢🤢🤢
Personally I think trump is preparing his base for civil war to prevent himself from being arrested, it’s that simple. 😔🤢🤢🤢🤢
It is bull crap. Mueller is a stooge picked to cover up 9 11. He won’t testify. You wait and see.
Stormy and Cohen… the gift that keeps on giving!
The rule of law in America is on life support.
nothing will happen even with congress’ investigation. the rule of law does not apply to everyone.
Impeachment is the only answer, but that may not happen unless Trump is re-elected and dems hold the House.
If he is not re-elected, he can be charged in ‘20.
Why did Willam Barr un-recuse himself from the Epstein case? Why did Willam Barr’s father hire Epstein to teach high school when Epstein didn’t have a degree?
Why isn’t William Barr recused from the Epstein case?
He also worked for the law firm that defended Epstein. He un-recused himself because Trump yelled at him for initially recusing himself and forced him to un-recuse.
“Do not pass go go straight to jail”! There’s a set of handcuffs waiting for you with your name on them Mr. Trump.
Bill Barr is bought and paid for. Stormy was bought and paid for. Karen McDougal was bought and paid for. This is how Trumpy the crooked clown does business.
Now we know Tromp told Hickd not to testify.
Time is near/here for protests and revolution against the ruling senate and president. If trump wins the election in 2020 it’s rigged alright.
And yet the delusional sheep will defend him