104 comments
The courts have to take action against these Republicans
Every judge has a name and address
I’m a republican. Lucy….but…if if I ever saw some one hurt another person… democrat..or.. republican…I’m jumping in.. all in…”we Americans”..first…we gonna figure this junk out…just hang on…
@NPC FREDO Fredo…mr.pelosi is a human being…are you not one too?….I’m republican…but I feel bad for that man…..
@J L On the day of an attempted assassination. You racists have no shame.
@NPC FREDO You are deplorable.
Of course the violence is going to continue. They have SAID they will do it. Jeezus.
@Milton McCarroll You are a troubled soul
@Timothy Kozlowski no, that’s the democrats but they call it mostly peaceful when they do it.
*They must release this proud Trump patriot right now!! He is a true Trump patriot who was only trying to defend America from these evil communist deep state demonrats*
@Timothy Kozlowski your memory is faulty. Violence is a part of Republican campaign ads and speeches.
@Sheila Boston Many Americans are striving for the US to become a first-world democratic country too.
This will change nothing, in fact, the only thing the crazies are mad about, is that Nancy wasn’t home……
@Noob Saibot Democrats did not arrange for a QAnon crazy to fracture the skull of the Speaker’s husband as an election stunt. What effect do you think the Dems would have expected?? If anything, Republicans are cheering and possibly more energized.
secret service capitol police wash dc all have a case and should press the issue to make 30 years in jail a reality
@Nushka19
Democrats call that being
Mentally ill
when regular people get injured
I am sorry he was attacked in his home, which is horrible,
Yet fortunately he is alive.
Yet where was MSM few weeks ago, when an family of 4,
legal immigrants from India,
Living in Merced California,
including an 8 month old baby,
were kidnapped at gunpoint,
Taken to an isolated area,
The 2 brothers were killed by machete,
The woman was shot while holding the baby in her arms,
And the 8 month old baby was left beside the bloodied dead bodies of her family,
To slowly die from heat, cold, dehydration and hunger.
Harris’ mother is from India,
But no comment from Harris or Biden regarding this horrific murder of a family.
The criminal was a felon who had spent about 8 yrs in prison for a home invasion before.
The 1st family he terrorized in a home invasion, he duct taped their hands and forced them to jump into the swimming pool.
He had said months before the murders that he felt like killing people.
Even though he was a felon not allowed to buy a gun, he still got a gun.
District Attorney has said won’t decide about asking for death penalty until next year.
California voters in 2016, voted yes for the death penalty.
Newsom during his campaigning had said that he would respect the voters decision.
But when he took office, he and the Democrats passed a bill shutting down all executions of death row inmates.
Home invasion is not about robbery as the primary goal.
Robbers stake out homes to be sure no one is inside, so no one can identify them.
Home invasion is primarily about terrorizing and hurting people, without any regard for human life.
They want people to be home.
We need much tougher laws for home invasion.
@s A I’m not sure why you felt the need to tell a whole story that everyone knows as it was well reported. The story is incredibly sad but with the number of killings in the US do you really expect the government to comment on each one?
@TK421 This only proves we need to pass some sensible hammer control laws and background checks on anyone trying to buy a hammer.
The problem needs to go to jail for a long time and should not have ANY FORM OF GOVERNMENT SERICE because it’s not in the interest of our country as a whole…
Derpa derpa derpa “they terk arr jerbs!!”
@Sir Colin Lesley Rowling Paul Pelosi got hammered today and he was not drinking and driving again !?
@vmaxfodder 👈👿🚩. Psycho
@Tyrone Rautahi 🤣🤣🤣🤣Rightttttt
@Tyrone Rautahi Wow, connecting Trump to Epstein? Did you ever vote for a Clinton? According to the charge of “elder abuse”, Mr. DEPAPE(sp) was in a position of trust. Police said nothing about a break in and the claim of him saying “where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” is speculation. This smells fishy. Jan. 6th comparison? Stolen election? Political theater. You’re being feed a narrative by the left and you’re buying it, hook, line and sinker, like a good boy.
I feel totally disturbing for the attacker to target a politician. The attacker must be locked up into jail forever for his horrible act.
@Green Bay It’s very revealing that conservative males spend a lot of time fantasizing about gay sex.
Really, son, just come out of the closet – you’ll be much happier.
@Magdalena Greta It was reported that he was a hemp jewelry maker living in Berkeley? Hardly screaming MAGA?? According to the charge of “elder abuse”, Mr. DEPAPE(sp) was in a position of trust. Police said nothing about a break in and the claim of him saying “where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” is speculation. This smells fishy. Jan. 6th comparison? Stolen election? Political theater.
@Helen Bridgeshis boyfriend
@IH L ” this guy is always getting hammered”
I fear that this political violence is going to be the “new norm” of the United States of America
it is allready the “new norm”
@Hic Svnt Dracones your soy-boy salty tears will flow AGAIN… MIDTERMS !!🤣🤣🤣
It already is.
@Hic Svnt Dracones Trump is a sideshow now politicly. His health is deteriorating and I would not be all that surprised if he died of natural causes before 2024. Many republicans want to move on from Trump because they don’t think he will win in 2024.
@Grandpa Gamer Ever notice on Youtube how everything bad happens in 23 to 30 days? Russia will collapse in 30 days! China will collapse in 30 days! The US will collapse in 30 days! The problem is that this is all fake.
Diesel is not going to run out in 23 days. My last check of Fule supplies has all major fuels in good supply and increasing.
We are lucky here in Australia…if that situation would have been here…our justic and police won’t me basking…..even a normal citizen like us watch and view clearly who the hell is a real boss of this action!! put that lunatic in jail without parol straight….for his conspiracry .
also learning to spell would be a great help also
@Clay Smith also also.??
@daffyd 58 Right! Proof read before posting please. LMAO!
Uk here . We need to keep a close eye on this .
The last time an ally with a powerful miltary turned fascist it didn’t end well .
We need a domestic terrorism law in the U.S.
Using violence to achieve a political outcome/goal is terrorism.
Yes, definitely needed domestic terrorists to have been held accountable in 2020 summer of “love”, endorsed by these same politicians. Who are the “insurectionists “?
@Trevor Byrne Were you in a coma in 2020? You’re wrong. Stop believing the msm lies.
tall this to BLM and antifa …36 INNOCENT Americans “DIED” during the peaceful race riots in 2020
@Ali Watters I gave you some statistics – it’s not MSM. Interesting you assume anything that goes against your beliefs must come from a source you’ve already discounted, though.
I never said there’s been no political violence stemming from the left. I cited statistics about political murders over a ten year period.
If someone literally murders Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in her home, screaming MAGA, are you just going to shrug and say, ‘Well, I don’t care, cos there were riots after the murder of George Floyd’…?
Just because white nationalist extremists are seen by the FBI (and the Republican head of the FBI) as the most serious internal threat in the US, doesn’t mean I’d excuse a leftist for attempting to murder a Republican politician.
US tribalism is nuts.
@A. B. They were not trying to overthrow the government they weread about black people by police
The people responsible for stoking encouraging and advocating for this kind of violence is fine with this because it isn’t happening to anyone of them.
What about the Democrats stoking the Summer Riots of 2020.
25-85 people killed,
Countless more injured.
Including CHILDREN Died!
Richmond, a firetruck trying to get to a burning building, where a child was trapped inside,
Deliberately blocked by Rioters.
Police chief broke down in tears when giving this news.
(Where are the Rioters tears???)
😡😡😡
8 yr old little girl, shot and killed by BLM Rioters in Atlanta.
Family had taken a wrong turn.
(Where are the Rioters tears???)
😡😡😡
Black retired police officer shot and killed by Rioters.
Policeman shot and left paralyzed by Rioters, Las Vegas , June 2020
3 policemen shot in one night of Rioting in another city.
And on and on.
Instead of regrets and tears,
Democrats cheered in the Rioters.
Harris even helped set up bailout fund for violent Rioters.
Police Association broke away from supporting Biden because of his inflammatory speech during the Riots.
So the guy who got his face smashed for helping deSantos , that didn’t happen, or the trump supporters who was shot at the capital, or the trump supporters who was shot in the street oh Portland. But you are so ignorant you believe a homeless man from Canada is a maga man. 🤣🤣🤣
@Wilfred jurassic yes show me one person advocating this
Republicans won’t call this violent behavior out because they agree with it.
@Hic Svnt Dracones you know he was a green party member, right? Ya idiot
@Hic Svnt Dracones well if this is the best that can be given to the people who voted for Biden well many of us just are goin to sit home
@johnn why?
@johnn the Asian hate crime bill? Like why do you like your vote?
There has to be a way to stop this violence. This country can’t continue on this destructive course. Why aren’t states supplying protection at ballot boxes? You can’t tell me they can’t afford it.
@Nic Lewis I believe Nancy Pelosi is the cobbler of the shoes she is wearing. The Republicans had nothing to do with this.
@Reality Check 😔 No violence and in this case political violence never was and never will be normal, acceptable, moral or ethical.
The way you stop it is with domestic self-defense forces that are equal or larger in strength than the criminal MAGA crowd. If Judges allow armed MAGAs to patrol ballot drop boxes, then armed self-defense citizens/police can do the same and protect democratic voters. You have to confront the Devil with equal or better force – that’s what backs the Devil off. But the Devil works overtime and will never back down on his own. Confederates never give up; they must be put down.
I went to drop my absentee ballot and saw a police car in front of the building. Not sure if he was there specifically for voting though.
@Nic Lewis
They will abandon both in favor of authoritarianism and fascism.
My Mom use to always say to me ” It’s not what’s said, it’s what’s not said” .
Actions speak louder than words. Remember that ? America has taken a lot of acts and actions not of best interest to you or your descendants. Wake up.
Your mother sounds unreasonable. Only a dame would think persecution for literal silence is a reasonable stance.
Why can’t people understand what is truely happening in real life and time? Philadelphia USA
Facts… *PhillyInTheBuilding* *FlyEaglesFly* *GoBirds* 💯
Any violent rhetoric from the far right like MTG and Trump today against the federal judge (as well as Fox) should be held immediately accountable.
@Chris Who would have thought releasing criminals and accepting illegal migrant to create a sanctuary city for looneys might result to this? Who would have thought 🤡
What about Biden’s rhetoric against the right,
Giving his Hitler speech against half the nation,
With the red background and military at attention
Biden gas been the dividing force, trump hasn’t been president for almost 2 yrs but the left can’t stop blaming him for everything they do.
And no I’m not a Republican.
I was a die hard Democrat,
And I hated Trump
But I’m sick of both sides.
Each side needs to look at THEMSELVES 1ST
@Chris for what?
@Roofingslate1 If you can’t see that, then I cannot help you.
Biden should be held responsible for Cayler Ellingsons death.
I live here in San Francisco and I am in total shock ..What is wrong with these people 🥹
@Jim Thompson “Boston Medical Journal”? What year?
Sociopathy is clearly a metal disorder.
“called sociopathy, is a mental disorder in which a person consistently shows no regard for right and wrong and ignores the rights and feelings of others.”
@Jim Thompson: What does the ability to repeat 8 words from a magazine article have to do with coffee and telephones?
male escort ?.. drinking/ drug buddy ?.. cover-up already started
Who are “these” people? It was one mentally ill man.
These people are no good.
The fact that we are being fearful is just keeping these angry people in control. Well we need to make more an EXAMPLE OF THESE ROTTEN PEOPLE. Harsh PENALTIES!!
Stop with it already. USA has the harshest penalties in the world. If those worked, you would have the most law abiding people in the world too. However, that’s not the case.
Those who sent bombs to CNN and to the democratic leaders after the election of 2016 will probably never see the daylight ever again. None of these people are.
The problem is that none of these people are discouraged by that they may be incarcerated. They think a war is going on. In those times – few laws are applied, if any. At least not upheld.
Biden should be held responsible for Cayler Ellingsons death.
I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that I worry about the survival of American democracy.
@Ray Ray exactly. I’m tired of these cowards who just want to run away instead of fixing the problems.
@Trevor N Blah blah blah, yes the US is a democracy, since we the people, hold the ultimate political power. We’re not a direct democracy but we are a representative democracy.
@Ray Ray Exactly. Or those who make snide comments similar to “so move…” Paul is just another example of the root flaw of democracy that Trevor wants to point out that we’re not…I’ll take the flawed democracy as it is currently, over Russia, Iran, China, etc. etc. any day. The violence is only going to continue, because Trump and none of the MAGA religion followers are being held accountable, on anything. The question is when do average citizens say enough is enough – eye for an eye? I’m hoping Fox Entertainment and all media, extremes left and right as well as social media get slapped with fines that seriously force them to reconsider the false information and hateful propaganda pushed daily that allow the guidable to feed off. I can ignore it from both sides basically from shear common sense alone. It’s great to take in the perspective from all sides including unbiased sources outside the United States.
I’m a lifelong registered independent; always voting for a representative that earns my vote regardless of party, relying on public servant voting record alone – open to listening to what a new candidate has to offer when the incumbent is garbage. MAGA isn’t a cult, it’s bad religion…It’s bad religion, from a broken nation, It’s a contradiction. I’ll never understand how so many could support a career con-artist, liar, thief and traitor and continue to do so, flat out denying the evidence. A celebrity with six bankrupt companies to his credit to simply scratch the surface. Everything he’s touched has been left to rot, long before POTUS. No, I’ll not be moving anytime. I’m fortunate to live in a rural area, with the ability to defend myself and family should that time ever come…everyday I fear it will, but not afraid of the necessity to defend against it.
You are in Nazi territory. And the potential terror you are about to reek is terrifying.
But you are all in denial. Even Trump supporters.
@Trevor N The Constitution establishes a federal democratic republic form of government.
The fact that someone could avoid criminal liability by running for President is mind boggling to me 🤯
@Michael it’s very clear you’re the one that needs education, dear.
@Thomas McQueeney Trump couldn’t be president of the Georgia State Penitentiary lunch club when he gets there.
Biden? And his son,?
@Cathey Bottiau if you believe men can get pregnant or that men competing with women is ok or even the elimination of fossil fuel than you are the uneducated
What more can be done? Maybe we could close our eyes and just wish it away. Or maybe we can put the instigator of all this crap in prison. Hmm…tough choice.
@JOHNNIE MAE RUSS What about when Pelosi’s daughter cheered Rand Paul getting assaulted? You just sit there and swallow this BS? According to the charge of “elder abuse”, Mr. DEPAPE(sp) was in a position of trust. Police said nothing about a break in and the claim of him saying “where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?” is speculation. This smells fishy. Jan. 6th comparison? Stolen election? Political theater. I think that you definitely don’t think.
@Les Moore Wrong is wrong. Nobody should applaud violence against another no matter which side you’re on.
lock him up deny his hair spray and tan on man products
That’s silly, should we have put Bernie Sanders in prison for his rhetoric that directly led a man to shoot a republican? Trump is not to blame, a single disturbed man is, who was a member of the Green Party btw. Which means he wasn’t a republican…
The whole point is to sow Fear. That’s how the devil runs, Fear is his game.