TOPICS:
October 9, 2019

 

The White House refused Tuesday to turn over internal documents regarding Ukraine being sought by House Democrats as the Trump administration dug in against their impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/9/19.
60 Comments on "What Is The Legal Remedy For President Donald Trump’s Refusal To Cooperate? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ryan Rentfro | October 9, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Imprisonment is the answer.

    • söder bröder | October 9, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      @my Google account =submissive trumpcuck fa*got
      🖕

    • Carlos Duque | October 9, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      SouthSide Chicago you obviously know nothing of trump or you would not have made such an asinine comment. He had to dissolve his “charitable foundations” because it turns out they weren’t so charitable. That man has no morals and only cares about his money only fools follow this con

    • Ryan Rentfro | October 9, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @my Google account I wasn’t talking about the president. I was talking about his supporters.

    • Tal Moore | October 9, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Quiet Entropy How can you have a trial when witnesses refuse to show up?

    • Michael Morris | October 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @söder bröder I know a lot of gays, and even a few submissive ones. Quit insulting them by comparing them to Trump, a man who’s IQ can’t be favorably compared to a table.

  2. Littledidyouknowthis | October 9, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    I’m betting on a stress heart attack that he’ll be too stubborn to get checked 💀

    • Comrade Trump | October 9, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      He has no feelings otherwise the first little sign of something happening to him, he would be the first one to the doctor. That’s his temple to be worshipped. Sick. Yet, kind of hard when you’re always walking around in a sudafed/adderall haze every waking hour

    • Leeanne Bishop | October 9, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      I AM HOPING FOR A DIFFERENT OUT COME hehehehe

    • Robin | October 9, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @David Lee not Ritalin, it’s Adderral, and he steals it from his own son Barron who needs it for his spectrum disorder.

    • R Marion | October 9, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      No matter how he does go, we need to see it. No “burial at sea” like bin laden.

    • Marni Miller | October 9, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      I hope for all the time that he will choke to death on one of his cheese burgers or his KFC. Cross my fingers.

  3. quaysha1 | October 9, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Drag him out physically.

  4. Sarah Cohen | October 9, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    It’s now obvious that the US President IS above the law. A US President CAN stack the Justice Department, the courts and Congress in his favor. When this period is over, laws need to change.

    • Blindspot Spotter | October 9, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Of course you are correct. Events speak for themself. Trump has stacked the judiciary, the justice department, state and most of the others with invertebrate sycophants. These positions only work for “the people” to the extent of the office holder’s integrity.
      Of course Trump being born into money, he has always been above the law. The presidency just provided an additional free-pass.

    • mxnfx | October 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Congress is allowing him to do so, they have the power to arrest and jail, but they are still scared for political reasons, thus, they need to put policy before party!

    • Ronnie Johnson | October 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @my Google account Ha ha ha…go conspiracy buffs go..ha ha ha…

    • Francela Carrizo | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Quiet Entropy Yes, we will have the opportunity to correct it but meanwhile the Orange has done incredible damage to the country and the family is getting richer

    • Francela Carrizo | October 9, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago Keep dreaming. Dreams don’t hurt anyone

  5. markj6700 | October 9, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Obstructing an inquiry is yet another impeachable offense.

    If you like Subpoena coladas, and getting caught in Ukraine
    If you’re not into democracy, because you have half a brain
    If you like Twitter rants at midnight….

  6. David Russell | October 9, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Impeach #1, #2 and Kavenaugh, then fire Barr and Pompeo and several others. Draining the swamp has never been more important.

  7. D. James | October 9, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Start putting these resistors I jail for not testifying. Their testimony cannot be legally blocked!!! Why are we kowtowing to this criminally proven administration?????

    • wouldnt chuliketoknow | October 9, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @stdesy it’s not up to the generals they took an oath to follow the President. The oath they took doesn’t take into account that he’s a huge POS that belongs behind bars.

    • Zerus Duke | October 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @snoop alert i still remember when americans invaded the middle east for weapons of mass destruction, even though everyone on earth knows its for oil and profit. And when americans sanctioned russia for annexing crimea, but continues to sell arms to Saudi Arabia and encourages the kingdom to start proxy wars with their neighbors so weapons sales can go up. And when americans claimed to sanction north korea for human rights abuses but lets their own citizens die from stupid stuff like preexisting conditions, so big pharma and med companies can have larger profit margins…
      He’s not a lunatic, you’re just a typical american crybaby whose in denial. Also by the way, no one cares that you refuse to acknowledge it, people all over the world aren’t going to stop talking about the truth just cause crybaby americans are indenial for over 50 years straight. The truth isn’t determined by what you chose to accept or not; it just is what it is.

    • Janet Crawford | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Zerus Duke 👏 👏 👏 spot on. I dunno why but americans seem to think people will lie about the truth so they can feel better about their murder for profit selves 🤭

  8. Kelli Barnhouse | October 9, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    The Republicans are cowards and only want to protect their jobs as a backlash if Trump is Impeached!
    Protecting our Constitutional laws should be their First Prority, Not their Jobs!
    If they can not Do their jobs of protecting Our Constitutional Laws they do not Deserves their Jobs!
    Impeach, start arresting All those that are covering up an protecting Yrumps Crimes!

  9. Balerio Torres | October 9, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    How about start enforcing your legal authority and incarcerate those who don’t cooperate.

    • Mary Rodger | October 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      A congressman has sent a letter to DOJ suggesting that the pay could be stopped to the person standing in the way. Read it here: Alernet.org.

    • Balerio Torres | October 9, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Mary Rodger They need to stop suggesting and start locking up all the crooks.

    • Leeanne Bishop | October 9, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      HERE HERE NO EXCUSES EITHER

    • Ronnie Johnson | October 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Got that Right!>Yet; Unfortunately, We now live in a Mass-Media World that can overwhelmingly be influenced by the optics and voices of propaganda, whereas persons being arrested and taken away in handcuffs, before questioning could become a media feeding frenzy and negative propaganda weapon against the process. Therefore; Going thru the Court system, although longer would produce a fairer and conclusive result, without the exploitable optics.

  10. Fatma Ramadan | October 9, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    So trump dodged the draft and said in an interview he had fought his own vietnam avoiding std’s,and laughed.
    I think his real “own vietnam” starts any time now trying to avoid impeachment, being slung out of office and prison .

  11. Sheik Yo Booty | October 9, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    WHEN IT UKRAINES ,,,,IT POURS 😀
    Impeach and incarcerate the dotard NOW america 🇺🇸 make us great again

  12. NPC AFRO | October 9, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    *FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*

  13. Brian Middleton | October 9, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    I find it hard to believe that you cant get rid of an extremely dangerous President because he wont let you. Cmon America fight him,

    • Amy Kruse | October 9, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Danger to country enough for section 4 25th amendment? It’s been a while since high school citizenship class.

    • Leeanne Bishop | October 9, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      THEY ARE COWARDS THEY ARE AFRAID TO LOSE THE BLOOD MONEY THAT TRUMP IS BRIBING THEM WITH TO KEEP HIM IN HEHEHEH ITS GETTING CLOSER AND 2 WHISTLE BLOWERS TESTIFYING MMM I WONDER WHAT WILL BE SAID. BLOCK ALL REPUKES FROM EVEN TALKING TO THEM AS THEY WOULD TRY ANYTHING TO SHUT THEM UP

  14. TheWitness1001 | October 9, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has made her decision, NOW LET HER ENFORCE IT!”

  15. James Franklin | October 9, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Trump needs to be kicked out immediately and incarcerated with his administration.

  16. Real Patriot | October 9, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    *If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*

    • Amy Kruse | October 9, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      And if someone tries to put you on a fair trial for crimes, just say “meh, I’m not feeling like that’s a thing I want to do” and go about your day.

    • Michael Morris | October 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Guns. The police have guns, and if you’re black they’ll use them on you.

    • Marni Miller | October 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      I guess we are back to being peasants? And Trump is our syphilis infected king? Pretty soon there really will be witch hunts?

  17. Tim D | October 9, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Let’s drag him out and hang him on a lamppost by the bone spurs.

  18. confuzler | October 9, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Slowly but steadily moving from democracy to dictatorship.

  19. quaysha1 | October 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    This shows he has no regard for the law unless it favors him.

  20. Olando Howell | October 9, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch is a traitor!

