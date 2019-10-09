The White House refused Tuesday to turn over internal documents regarding Ukraine being sought by House Democrats as the Trump administration dug in against their impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/9/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
What Is The Legal Remedy For President Donald Trump's Refusal To Cooperate? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Imprisonment is the answer.
@my Google account =submissive trumpcuck fa*got
🖕
SouthSide Chicago you obviously know nothing of trump or you would not have made such an asinine comment. He had to dissolve his “charitable foundations” because it turns out they weren’t so charitable. That man has no morals and only cares about his money only fools follow this con
@my Google account I wasn’t talking about the president. I was talking about his supporters.
@Quiet Entropy How can you have a trial when witnesses refuse to show up?
@söder bröder I know a lot of gays, and even a few submissive ones. Quit insulting them by comparing them to Trump, a man who’s IQ can’t be favorably compared to a table.
I’m betting on a stress heart attack that he’ll be too stubborn to get checked 💀
He has no feelings otherwise the first little sign of something happening to him, he would be the first one to the doctor. That’s his temple to be worshipped. Sick. Yet, kind of hard when you’re always walking around in a sudafed/adderall haze every waking hour
I AM HOPING FOR A DIFFERENT OUT COME hehehehe
@David Lee not Ritalin, it’s Adderral, and he steals it from his own son Barron who needs it for his spectrum disorder.
No matter how he does go, we need to see it. No “burial at sea” like bin laden.
I hope for all the time that he will choke to death on one of his cheese burgers or his KFC. Cross my fingers.
Drag him out physically.
@I’MPEACH dont forget the boxes of UK sudafed.. i wonder whats the secret ingredient that America takes out of ours.
quaysha1 Vegemite extract
Given the UK has better consumer protection laws, I’d guess the functional medicinal ingredient in the UK Sudafed was removed and replaced by a cheaper, not as functional ingredient with riskier side effects.
You go right ahead and do that. See how it works out for you.
It’s now obvious that the US President IS above the law. A US President CAN stack the Justice Department, the courts and Congress in his favor. When this period is over, laws need to change.
Of course you are correct. Events speak for themself. Trump has stacked the judiciary, the justice department, state and most of the others with invertebrate sycophants. These positions only work for “the people” to the extent of the office holder’s integrity.
Of course Trump being born into money, he has always been above the law. The presidency just provided an additional free-pass.
Congress is allowing him to do so, they have the power to arrest and jail, but they are still scared for political reasons, thus, they need to put policy before party!
@my Google account Ha ha ha…go conspiracy buffs go..ha ha ha…
@Quiet Entropy Yes, we will have the opportunity to correct it but meanwhile the Orange has done incredible damage to the country and the family is getting richer
@SouthSide Chicago Keep dreaming. Dreams don’t hurt anyone
Obstructing an inquiry is yet another impeachable offense.
If you like Subpoena coladas, and getting caught in Ukraine
If you’re not into democracy, because you have half a brain
If you like Twitter rants at midnight….
Xo
….I’m the Trump that you wished for,
come and join the far right
Impeach #1, #2 and Kavenaugh, then fire Barr and Pompeo and several others. Draining the swamp has never been more important.
Or so easily identified! Drain the perfect brain
Agreed
get rid of Joredine , Moscow Mitch, Pompus Pompeao, Gwdy the perv, Barr Bag, Mr. Magoo Giuliani and the rest of the US Circus Clowns what an embarrassment to the world tsk tsk tsk
I have a idea. How about we have an election. And stand by its results.
America is becoming a younger nation by the day…. elect people that represent us…. get these old guys out of politics….. we must rebuild this nation…. it’s time the boomers pass the torch
Start putting these resistors I jail for not testifying. Their testimony cannot be legally blocked!!! Why are we kowtowing to this criminally proven administration?????
@stdesy it’s not up to the generals they took an oath to follow the President. The oath they took doesn’t take into account that he’s a huge POS that belongs behind bars.
@snoop alert i still remember when americans invaded the middle east for weapons of mass destruction, even though everyone on earth knows its for oil and profit. And when americans sanctioned russia for annexing crimea, but continues to sell arms to Saudi Arabia and encourages the kingdom to start proxy wars with their neighbors so weapons sales can go up. And when americans claimed to sanction north korea for human rights abuses but lets their own citizens die from stupid stuff like preexisting conditions, so big pharma and med companies can have larger profit margins…
He’s not a lunatic, you’re just a typical american crybaby whose in denial. Also by the way, no one cares that you refuse to acknowledge it, people all over the world aren’t going to stop talking about the truth just cause crybaby americans are indenial for over 50 years straight. The truth isn’t determined by what you chose to accept or not; it just is what it is.
@Zerus Duke 👏 👏 👏 spot on. I dunno why but americans seem to think people will lie about the truth so they can feel better about their murder for profit selves 🤭
The Republicans are cowards and only want to protect their jobs as a backlash if Trump is Impeached!
Protecting our Constitutional laws should be their First Prority, Not their Jobs!
If they can not Do their jobs of protecting Our Constitutional Laws they do not Deserves their Jobs!
Impeach, start arresting All those that are covering up an protecting Yrumps Crimes!
How about start enforcing your legal authority and incarcerate those who don’t cooperate.
A congressman has sent a letter to DOJ suggesting that the pay could be stopped to the person standing in the way. Read it here: Alernet.org.
@Mary Rodger They need to stop suggesting and start locking up all the crooks.
HERE HERE NO EXCUSES EITHER
Got that Right!>Yet; Unfortunately, We now live in a Mass-Media World that can overwhelmingly be influenced by the optics and voices of propaganda, whereas persons being arrested and taken away in handcuffs, before questioning could become a media feeding frenzy and negative propaganda weapon against the process. Therefore; Going thru the Court system, although longer would produce a fairer and conclusive result, without the exploitable optics.
So trump dodged the draft and said in an interview he had fought his own vietnam avoiding std’s,and laughed.
I think his real “own vietnam” starts any time now trying to avoid impeachment, being slung out of office and prison .
WHEN IT UKRAINES ,,,,IT POURS 😀
Impeach and incarcerate the dotard NOW america 🇺🇸 make us great again
*FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*
Your afro is polluting your brain
I find it hard to believe that you cant get rid of an extremely dangerous President because he wont let you. Cmon America fight him,
Danger to country enough for section 4 25th amendment? It’s been a while since high school citizenship class.
THEY ARE COWARDS THEY ARE AFRAID TO LOSE THE BLOOD MONEY THAT TRUMP IS BRIBING THEM WITH TO KEEP HIM IN HEHEHEH ITS GETTING CLOSER AND 2 WHISTLE BLOWERS TESTIFYING MMM I WONDER WHAT WILL BE SAID. BLOCK ALL REPUKES FROM EVEN TALKING TO THEM AS THEY WOULD TRY ANYTHING TO SHUT THEM UP
“Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has made her decision, NOW LET HER ENFORCE IT!”
Trump needs to be kicked out immediately and incarcerated with his administration.
*If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*
And if someone tries to put you on a fair trial for crimes, just say “meh, I’m not feeling like that’s a thing I want to do” and go about your day.
Guns. The police have guns, and if you’re black they’ll use them on you.
I guess we are back to being peasants? And Trump is our syphilis infected king? Pretty soon there really will be witch hunts?
Let’s drag him out and hang him on a lamppost by the bone spurs.
Slowly but steadily moving from democracy to dictatorship.
In 3 short years, we’ve moved from Democracy to Kakistocracy, to full-on Fascist Dictatorship ! OMG !
This shows he has no regard for the law unless it favors him.
Moscow Mitch is a traitor!