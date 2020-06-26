What is Trump’s agenda for a second term? He can’t say

President Donald Trump became waylaid when asked to name his goals for a second term, never ultimately stating what he hopes to do if reelected when given an opportunity to explain.
Instead, Trump made vague references to "experience" during his answer during a Fox News event without listing policy items he hopes to see enacted or problems he'd like to resolve.
The answer encapsulated what some of Trump's political advisers fear is an unfocused approach to reelection a little more than four months before ballots are cast. They hope he will begin using his platform to define rival Joe Biden and articulate his argument for being reelected.
But presented the chance Thursday — host Sean Hannity asked Trump to name his "top priority items for a second term" — Trump became distracted with old grievances and never ultimately named a single goal.
#Trump #CNN #News
Trump said: “the man can’t speak” so…. he’s talking about himself.
No… he’s talking about Biden…. Can you be this stupid?
@Tele Opinions Biden..Yes
@Tele Opinions Not a doctor but, it seems as though he has it. All categories checks off.
“If a Trump could speak, you wouldn’t be able to understand him”
His agenda includes the item “NOT coming up with a new health care plan”.
I want democrats to pay for my healthcare….. Oh wait, that’s your healthcare plan. Entitled much?
Yay! Just leave it alone.
All he knows is that he wants to undo everything Obama did. That’s been his only plan from day one
@Joy Phillips have you fogotten whi was the champion of the birther conspiracy?
@Independent Voter What has Biden done is 47 Years as a Politician
36 Years in Senate
8 Years as VP other than Obama care
Pelosi 40 years in Politics
Schumer 40 years in Politics
Trump which I’m not a fan of has done more in 3 years than all of them put together..
Biden isnt the same guy he used to be..Memory wise..Sorry to say..
Democrats will ruin this Country coming from a Independent right now..
@Jeremy check out the trump and hannity interview, it is hilarious!!! Hannity has to cut trump’s response because trump is an idiot. But, he’s your guy.
@t T No President has ever been put away or Previous President..No reason..
If Hillary didnt end up going to Prison
Trump wont ever..
@Jeremy oh please
Literally the whole agenda of the GOP is “Make everything suck to own the libs.”
@R. McBride No double wide just 4 acres surrounded by State Forest and many lakes. I do have ways to protect myself as my wife and daughter. We believe in God and believe in death penalty for Armed robbers that hold guns to pregnant women, no matter what color they are.
@Bobby Davis Just speaking the absolute truth.
Christopher Justice: No, the GOP is making AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…. Democrats are DESTROY AMERICA AND RAISE UP A COMMUNIST LEADER instead…. ( hint…. sounds like the Antichrist).
@Jonah Falcon Call is what you want but there is more of us than you think.
Mike Johnson Video games suck. I spend all day reading about politics.
He didn’t have an agenda for a FIRST term. He had a handful of slogans.
His agenda: stealing more money from taxpayers for himself and his family.
@the dude who bangs Shamounians Wife Cause he has to deliver on something he promised Russia in return for their help in getting him elected and defended at all times. so far he couldn’t lift the sanctions, so he tries to get Putin back on the G7.
So atleast it shows he tried, incase he needs a safe harbor if all things goes south for the Trump family, China had enough of Trump… of always giving him the benefit of the doubt, he hasn’t fullfilled one of his promises so far.
Junie JA and a cheater at golf.(Apparently he cheats at everything, no wonder his ego is a mess – he has not experienced self gratification, because he knows he cheated- if he had experienced personal success or mastery he would likely not be so needy of attention & praise). Happiness truly comes from within!!
@Joe Trump will be a no show for the debates. He’s terrified of V.P. Biden.
Why do you think that he extorted Ukraine for fake dirt on V.P. Biden?
@Burt Franklin
the corrupt foundation has been banned like his corrupt money laundering Org.
another reason why they got rid of Berman.
It’s not his fault, it’s the orange alien on his head made him do it
Covid turns the skin orange dawg
🤣👏🏾👏🏾
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yg8oz3VzWY&t=324s
The orange alien? The one they discovered during the pandemic? Or the one that democrats think they see when they look at the president…. Do you need meds? Because the rest of us see a human.
He’s doing what he’s a master at – “Deflect”
He’s like a kid who didn’t study for the assignment and has to write an essay on the quiz.
@Helicopter Dad no he inherited his money from his father. He went bankrupt 6 times. His father had to bail him out. He is unintelligent. That’s just a fact.
@Helicopter Dad That makes him 1000 times smarter than the idiots who support and vote for him.
Mobley House video: How much is CNN paying you for this crap? I mean if they are willing to let Communist China on here, I’m pretty sure they are letting you too.
Joy Phillips how much trump paying you? that you just listen to all the lies that he says and accept it. not unless you don’t understand what he is saying and you just think ‘ah ok he is so intelligent’ coz he keeps repeating himself like a sundowner.
Now the 2020 election is upon him. Indictment hang’s on the result still not discussing that, and he uh, ..he doesn’t know why he so determinedly has run for another term throughout practically all his first? Has he actually done anything with as much sustained effort? Executive time, golf, Maralargo functions, faking dirt on opponents, evading civil process, it all makes up a sustained chunk of his effort?
Conceited blowhard child. Reap what you have sown. After summer cometh the fall. What goes around comes around. Fires, flood, storm and pestilence followed thee. Cold clay swallows all in the end.
First: He can’t tell the truth.
Second: There is NO PLAN!
“I never did this before…..” it shows.
Remember Obama got re-elected because he lied about Benghazi in September 11-12, 2012… He said it was because of a video of Mohammad… HOW STUPID ARE DEMOCRATS THAT THEY ACTUALLY FELL FOR THAT?
@Joy Phillips I don’t remember anyone asking 🤔
@Joy Phillips…WTF has that got to do with ANYTHING? Obama isn’t in the race, neither is Hillary. Trump has demonstrated time and time again that he is not equipped at a moral level, at a mental level, at an intellectual level to lead the country. Trump is a national disgrace. President “I don’t take responsibility” is personally responsible for the deaths of over 120,000 Americans, a collapsed economy, and the spread of racism and division in this country. There has never been a moment, not under a Democratic president, not under a Republican president, in our lifetimes or in the last 75 years where the United States has appeared more weak, and sick, and incompetent to the rest of the world than it does now.
Leadership?…we have none. A man with integrity who will give the country the compassionate embrace, and words of calm and wisdom it’s people need right now?…no one answering to that description has inhabited the White House for over three and a half years.
Trump is a national disgrace….and when he gets buried in the Nov election, the entire world will give a huge sigh of relief.
Jmoneypoprocks in 4 years he should have learned something, apparently not.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😌
If that thing was a CEO that thing would have been fired a long time ago.
love your use of the word thing! There is no detectable life form in or around it.
Not when all stock holders love him for giving them more bonus and higher stock value.
That the workers are being sacked and paid less, isn’t the stockholders and board meetings concern.
So far he delivered on tax cut for the rich, bailout for wallstreet and stocks.
Inheritance Tax scrapped, so why would the Board fire him?
That common Americans die, isn’t the board concern. infact they would say can you cut their salary more? so we can have more profit?
Before the Electoral College shoehorned him into the Presidency, he has never stood for ANY ELECTED OFFICE!
We can all see why!
Trump never had a plan in the first place he’s the most incompetent president ever
@88Gibson LesPaul You are the Cult members, Biden is the best the dems have, really??? No sane person would vote for him…
Remember, it took a worldwide Pandemic to bring down a Trump economy and democrats couldn’t even give themselves the credit for it …. shows you how skilled democrats really are.
ZimFilms tell that to the trumpy supporters who think he’s the answer. He has no plan he has no answers for anything, if re-elected this country is screwed. Good comment you make.😁
Bobby Davis hey the insane only vote for trumpy. That includes you
Yes..trump does have had a plan…spread hates and divide the nation
He does have an agenda; Himself
Yes, I remember Obama lying with a straight face during 2012 just two months before his re-election saying a video of Mohammad caused Benghazi…. It isn’t all Hillary’s fault you know….
Even more chaos… thats trump’s agenda for his next turn.
Imagine if their is an alien invasion. We are screwed.
Trump would use an alien invasion to build a wall/dome over the U.S. The Martians would pay for it too! Undocumented space invaders.
His agenda: using the whitehouse to enrich himself and his bootlicks while Americans become broke and improvised
Trump or Biden,Pelosi and Schumer?
I dont want most of this Country to turn into Chicago with The Democrats
First of all he was elected by millions of America in this country to be the president of the United States. He didn’t just take the job he was elected by the American people clean up all the corruption in the government which is actually being done it’s called draining the swamp. We need to have border security which he’s doing we need to have jobs be brought to America how many was brought back to America which he is doing as you know during the Obama years a lot of jobs and companies left and they went to China and he said is now is to making trade deals that benefit the American people the American workers. I don’t know if you’ve done any research about our economy and about how many jobs and companies left this country because of all the tax problems without companies in this country that will do Manufacturing and conduct business here they can’t employ people if there are no companies here you’re not going to be getting a job okay that’s number one so I don’t know if you have to work or not millions of American people do want to work. You got to look at the big picture. And by the way every body that has been president of the United States ends up enriching themselves let’s see Obama was a senator for a short. Of time president for 8 years he didn’t make $1000000 a year as president he’s buying what a 10 million dollar house how did he afford a 10 million dollar house ? Acquaintance how much do they make before they started the bushes came from a rich family get arrested so you’re not looking at the big picture, you’re just an attack mode because CNN brainwashed you to be so. Give me a list of who was president of the United States that came in poor and left poor and is now poor you can’t name one go back all the way to Kennedy. Wouldn’t it be great if all government people just made a basic salary like $25 an hour but they get you know whatever free lunch free food free travel what yeah that would be nice wouldn’t it never going to happen
He is from new york a yankee way is he always talking about ” our heritage” all his policies are against minorities, the wall mexican s,travel ban africans,protestors terrorist,racism does not affect white people,so you don’t notice this or maybe you cheer.
Prove it. Or, are you just repeating what you heard?
No, the dumecrats are doing that.
trump’s agenda for a second term: 6 million dead from Covid-19. After all he takes no responsibility for anything. He said so.
Remember Cuomo can take the blame on that directly… He managed to kill over 5000 just by himself.
trump’s agenda:
do what ever a flaming russian asset can do to destroy america.
this is on you maga.
Trump: “Biden can’t speak”
Rest of the world: “HAVE YOU EVER HEARD YOURSELF SPEAK?!?”
Joy Phillips Trump is too scared to speak publicly. He only hides himself to talk directly to his obsessive fans 😂 theyre literally the only ones who want to see him speak, if you can even call it speaking
@Joy Phillips Liking biden over trump is not racist
I know. Pretty amazing, really? Is the dumbass that self-unaware? My 8 year old is more articulate and has a better vocabulary than Trump. He barely holds a thought and doesn’t speak grown up English.
Joy Phillips what is racist about that? Please explain
Trump is talking about himself
Prison is his agenda for a second term. Stupid stupid man.