August 31, 2019

 

As Russia-backed troops amass near a key border in a contested region of Georgia, there are new questions about Vladimir Putin's plans for the region. Russia expert Evelyn Farkas joins Lawrence to discuss Putin’s moves and what it could mean for the U.S.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

60 Comments on "What Is Vladimir Putin Up To Now? | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. mark harrowfield | August 31, 2019 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    Trump will not help Georgia just sit back and watch

  2. Dan Ozomatli | August 31, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Chump will never be a man or a leader due to his evil selfish ways. Period

  3. Billy Joyner | August 31, 2019 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    Well he does have a powerful ally. No need to mention a name. We are in a very precarious and perilous time. We must remove him.

    • Daten Schutz | August 31, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

      That will be difficult. He’s “a very stable genius”.

    • Dave Schultz | August 31, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      I love all the Fake News predictions. Nuke War with NoKo, Expanding war in Syria, war in Venezuela, pulling out NATO, Trump going to jail for Conspiracy… Not one prediction RIGHT!

    • Daten Schutz | August 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz OH… I would be so sure about the conspiracy. That was only bc “not enough evidence found”. Wait for the tax returns.
      Don’t forget: Mueller was a Repuplican installed by Republicans. He did no interview, wasn’t looking at the money.
      He had one goal: “If I could exonerate the president, I would say so.”
      Trump was only so guilty of obstruction that he couldn’t.

    • Dave Schultz | August 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Daten Schutz , Ha ha! MUELLER didn’t interview anyone. He got his money and went back to the Villages! It over, let it go man… You look foolish.

  4. HUKABUKtx67 | August 31, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Trump and Putin can have a love-in next year at Trumps golf course and call it the G2.

  5. Tabitha Totten | August 31, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Impeach Trump. Putins poodle has to go

  6. LoveIsLovely | August 31, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Trump is so afraid of Putin. The massive money laundering through Trump’s companies.

  7. Karin Lorenz | August 31, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Sounds like Trump has been “outsmarted” by Putin on Georgia just like he claimed Obama was on Crimea. The irony is that Stalin was from Georgia.

  8. kalbs89 | August 31, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    Trump only knows the Georgia just north of Florida… he won’t do anything unless his master tells him to.

  9. David J | August 31, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    We already know what Traitor Trump is going to do. First he will blame President Obama, then he will say something like ” Well I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.”
    Past is prologue.

  10. Rob Li | August 31, 2019 at 1:19 AM | Reply

    TRUMP = The Russia’s Ultimate Master Plan

  11. Dann Marceau | August 31, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    Puty sees the handwriting on the wall, he had better bully now on Trump’s watch as all indicators point to a loss for Trump.

    • Kim Drusch | August 31, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

      Dann, that’s a great point, makes me VERY WORRIED ABOUT RUSSIA RUNNING FREE REIGN OVER TRUMP, and trump and the GOP doing nothing ✌

    • Igor Kovaliov | August 31, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

      Push for massive, long-lasting and effective economic sanctions for putin’s regime. Arrest his assets in banks worldwide so this kbg thug goes to oblivion.

  12. Michael R Annis | August 31, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    The republicans need more in their quiver than impotent “thoughts and prayers”. It’s just such a throwaway phrase.

    • Dave Schultz | August 31, 2019 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      Fake News needs more to assure their viewers than just saying: ” If true.. ..”. And DEMOCRATS need a better message than: “Everything is FREE!!!!”, Or: “Anyone but TRUMP”. Count on another FAIL👎💦💦

  13. Candace Jones | August 31, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    Putin is laughing at the US and Chump. Russia is also amassing military in Northern Canada waterways now everything has melted. I live in Belleville Canada that has one of the biggest military bases and I have military guys come in every day telling me they are leaving for northern Canada to protect that area from a Russian invasion. They have their eye on our water, lumber, and other vast natural resources. Scary!

    • Basil McDonnell | August 31, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

      Russia is dying. Their gdp is smaller than Canada’s. Their men drink themselves to death at 50. They are a Potemkin superpower. They can’t afford their own weapons. Their navy is a rusting ruin. We should pity them, not fear them.

    • Dave Schultz | August 31, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      Actually Putin is laughing at the Media and DEMOCRATS. They are his accomplices in causing chaos and division. Dims are destructive to democracy.

    • Barbara Arndt | August 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Well Trump wanted to “buy” Greenland from Sweden and then he got a NO from the “nasty” woman.

  14. David J | August 31, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    Trump: “I won the state of Georgia during the election, so there’s nothing to worry about. I just spoke with the Governor of Georgia, and he assured me that there are no Russian troops on the border of Georgia. This is all just more fake news by the lame stream media. MAGA!!!”😂

  15. gina george-taylor | August 31, 2019 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    Why would the west jump in when America has a Russian spy in the WH ???

    • Antonio Montana | August 31, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz You’re not fooling anyone!! Well known troll!!!

    • keith parkhill | August 31, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz But incompetents bubbles over.

    • Shirley Brown | August 31, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz no fake news dude. U got it all twisted.

    • Dave Schultz | August 31, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @Shirley Brown , Fake News predictions, just like: TRUMP starting Nuke war with NoKo. TRUMP going to invade Venezuela. TRUMP going to start huge war in Syria,. MUELLER is going to put Trump in jail for Conspiracy. Russia is going to invade Baltic States. O’DONUTHOLE just had to apologize for lying about a loan he said that was co-sign by Russian oligarchs. Aren’t you tired of being FOOLED just to fuel your TDS?

  16. sharon nagle | August 31, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    Trump makes a fool of himself, makes allies leery, makes putin happy.

  17. Eugene Ax | August 31, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    What is he up to? He’s busy giving Trump instructions.

  18. Giovanni Soave | August 31, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    Trump is owned by Putin.

  19. catalinacurio | August 31, 2019 at 3:23 AM | Reply

    How quickly Putin was able to destabilise America is shocking and even more shocking that America has not protested in millions! 😔😢

    • Mainely | August 31, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

      America has been destabilized for many years; the right wing fascists at Fox/etc. have been profiting mightily by peddling hate, division and toxic conspiracy theories; Russia merely poured gas on the dumpster fire they started.

    • Omar Khalil | August 31, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      @Mainely sound analysis

  20. S A | August 31, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Trump is aiding and abetting Putin’s re-conquest of the former Soviet Union…..

