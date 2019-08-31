As Russia-backed troops amass near a key border in a contested region of Georgia, there are new questions about Vladimir Putin's plans for the region. Russia expert Evelyn Farkas joins Lawrence to discuss Putin’s moves and what it could mean for the U.S.

What Is Vladimir Putin Up To Now? | The Last Word | MSNBC