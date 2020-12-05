Rachel Maddow shows what it means for hospital workers to "prone" a patient suffering from Covid-19. Essentially just rolling the patient over, it takes five people working in stages, and because of the volume of such patients, happens multiple times in a 12-hour shift across multiple patients. Aired on 12/4/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Covid #Patient #MSNBC
What It Means To 'Prone' A Covid-19 Patient; Nothing Is Easy In Covid Care | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Thank to for showing this Rachel. People need to see this.
There 6,146 hospitals in the U.S. that can hold hundreds and some thousands of patients about 1 out of 3 hospitals one person dies from coronavirus each day even if you assume they all die in hospitals and yet they say everyone is dying in hospitals from Covid-19. don’t believe in fake news they are just trying to scare you.
Go home to your morbidly obese girlfriend Maddcow. YOUR A LOSER
Tikkun Olam, Science Tikkun, Noahide Law.
GOOLE! Learn fast, tell EVERYONE!
Usually the one at the head of the bed is a Respiratory therapist. I know this because this is what I do when I work on the COVID unit. We have to make sure airway is secure at all times and that the patient doesn’t extubate during this procedure. Even though it might seem a simple inexpensive thing to do, the body doesn’t like being on that position for that many hours. 16 hours prone, then 8 supine then 16 again, until patient maintains good blood oxygenation. The body takes a beating, and the patient requires a lot of sedation for the body to comply while this is going on. This used to be a very complicated thing to do, and the use of special equipment (rotary bed) was needed and a lot of medical staff for a patient that was intimated. We had to adapt to this unsophisticated and simple way of doing it, but it work. All I have to say, you don’t want to be one of those people.
Why you lying
Because the so call traitement is killing you
@Trucking in the matrix Energy thats because you have no idea whats going on inside. Everyone is an expert from the outside.
@Rino Ponce YESTERDAY ALONE 2750 DIED,A RECORD I MIGHT ADD AS WE ROUND THE CORNER ON THE VIRUS THAT NO ONE WILL SPEAK OF AFTER NOV 4TH,SO I THINK BEING SCARED SHITLESS IS WARRANTED HERE…WAIT TIL THE MOTHER OF ALL SUPER SPREADERS, THANKSGIVING/CHRISTMAS/NEW YEARS….SATAN CLAWS IS COMIN TO TOWN
@Rino Ponce YESTERDAY ALONE 2750 DIED,A RECORD I MIGHT ADD AS WE ROUND THE CORNER ON THE VIRUS THAT NO ONE WILL SPEAK OF AFTER NOV 4TH,SO I THINK BEING SCARED SHITLESS IS WARRANTED HERE…WAIT TIL THE MOTHER OF ALL SUPER SPREADERS, THANKSGIVING/CHRISTMAS/NEW YEARS….SATAN CLAWS IS COMIN TO TOWN
brilliantly said and shown, ty dr maddow. how about we help those heroes out everyone? we can create fewer covid19 victims by wearing our masks, practice social distancing, and really staying out of crowds in general.
Tikkun Olam, Science Tikkun, Noahide Law.
GOOLE! Learn fast, tell EVERYONE!
I know from 5 generations of nurses what it takes to care for ICU patients. Now muliply it by hundreds of thousands now in & having passed thru COVID ICUS. #WearTheMask.
“This product is an ear loop mask. This product is not a respirator and will not provide any protection from covid-19(coronavirus) or other viruses or contaminants.”
-plainly stated on the box that masks come in
I just love these Ladies in yellow so much. I’m so glad they exist.
RACHEL YOU VERY KIND PERSON I SWEAR GOD BLESS YOU
Rachael go home to your morbidly obese Girlfriend. You are a liar and cheater! You are a disgusting person. .
@Lisa Clark Ah I see, you’re giving yourself a pep-talk!
Mask up people! Stay home, unless you absolutely have to get out! Support your local restaurants by ordering thru drive thru or curbside pick-up. Give people cash tip, if you can!
Thank you for showing that.
Just like the war that is still going on in the middle east. People don’t feel it because they don’t see it. They should show more what is going on in the hospitals for people to realize how serious this is.
Been saying this all along! But they are getting crazier and crazier on the right and I just don’t think it will matter. We have got to get universal healthcare and get people some mental health treatments on top of too many other disasters the rest of us continue to have to do!
Every moment of care is profound. Some moments hit home deeply.
As a nation we need to understand medical professionals and education professionals better. We are a nation of care and a nation of education. We need a education system that brings us well paid teachers and nurses, for example, unencumbered by school debt, to quality schools and medical facilities in every part of the country. We need to end the stranglehold that greed for profits has on us.
We need infrastructure, engagement, and leadership that brings us through pandemics competently.
@SkyeRangerNick COULD NOT AGREE MORE!! 🤗💗🤗💗
Rachel good explanation BUT that was the RESPIRATORY THERAPIST at the head of the bed in “charge” of the airway good doctors and nurses don’t move the patient with out the RT the doctor sometimes comes to the room if the patient is very “touchy”
Respiratory is often over looked but are usually in the most riskiest position bc we deal directly with the breathing
Why would anyone want to add this burden to an already maxed out healthcare system is beyond me.
Which one of you wants to be next?
Wear a mask.
I was a nurse for 9 years
Thank you for showing this
People have no idea what goes on in a hospital, COVID or not
Thats why its so critical the public is vigilant with COVID precautions
These hospital workers are true angels.
Yawn…They are busy making TikTok videos because NOBODY is dying from Covid.
We’ve already lost so much in this country. How much more are you willing to give up? Don’t be part of the problem. WEAR A MASK!
@Kris Keene Yep, you’re the problem.
Thank you for showing and explaining this “simple” procedure that usually takes a team of at least 5 people. It takes even more if the patient is morbidly obese. Also, person at the head of the bed is the Respiratory Therapist ( we almost never get recognized) RTs make sure patient isnt extubated/ tube isnt dislodged during the turns. Whats not shown here because of obvious reasons is how bloated patients faces get from being proned for so long or how most of them end up with pressure sores/ open wounds on their faces ( all due to proning on/off for so many hours) despite the proactive measures we have in place to try to avoid that. Sad thing about this is that no matter the video evidence, people still think its a hoax or just dont care.
ICU RN here.. think people should see what these patients faces look like after being prone for 2 hrs. Maybe one more person will wear a mask after seeing that? I’ve never had to prone anyone without a Stryker bed until Covid.. it’s just nuts. we never needed to have more than 2 on the unit and could go months without using one.. now? It’s all changed.
I just love Rachel !
Gretzky’s 215 point season will never be broken
No one cares, you apparently missed the point,
The amount of bought comments is sad
Isn’t it common knowledge that your lungs drain when you’re on your side or stomach ??? Never sleep on your back when you have a cold . I learned at age 7
Apparently you can turn yourself, and they can not stay on their stomachs for the whole day. As Rachael said this has been done for a long time, but she showed us to let us know what a job it is. Thank you to those people who do this all day long.