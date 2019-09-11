What NC Special Election Could Mean For 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Republican Dan Bishop won North Carolina's ninth district special election over Dan McCready, by a slim margin. What does Tuesday's election say about 2020? The panel discusses.
Never Forget…
Put Options were purchased on the United Airlines and American Airlines stocks BEFORE the attacks 👍😎
God bless America. Freedom is not free.
One live citizen, one vote. Keep it real and truth will set itself free.
It’s great to see Democrats being more competitive. Someday they will win.
Hope springs eternal. Trump in 2020 then Pence/Trump for 8 more.
@Saltponds239 , Ivanka Trump for 8 more after that.
al41057 Losing agenda. Open borders, Socialism, free healthcare for illegals and late term abortions
Morning Blow- another life destroyed by TDS. So tragic
Wait until 2020
Only moron can see a hope in defeat. I think anchor gone mad but he has capability to swing the news
The only surprise is that the dims actually expect to win elections.
Maga Kag 2020 Trump forever. 👍
Gerrymandaring, when will this bs end ?
Raise your hand if your policies are tripe. The Democratic party should be disbanded. The Whigs have a brighter future.
Yasper Casper I LOVE ❤️ TRUMP ❤️
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗💗💗🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Its called WALK A WAY MOVEMENT 👍
Love Mika & Joe . . . best news hour IN AM . . .
Wow he’s got his poindexter corrector all seeing all knowing spec’s on, let’s get “Why so serious?” folks
stupid motherfukers keep voting for republicans in North Carolina ain’t learned a lesson yet and they will pay for it dearly.
What lesson aren’t we learning?
@Saltponds239 apparently nothing!
queen of animation and king of news You sound like a stupid hillbilly
Mika looks like a transvestite.
As a registered democrat it pains me to say that our party must be in extremely bad shape if republicans are still winning elections during the most unimaginable corrupt presidency in history.
Cheated more than likely.
Big story next !
While Americans remember 9/11 omar and the rest of the democrat party celebrate the deaths of Americans killed on 9/11.
I think you guys assign reasons to data to draw the conclusions you want to be true. The margins between Trump v. Clinton will not necessarily be relevant to Bishop v. McCready when you try to measure how much trouble Trump is in for 2020. Trump v. Biden, Warren, Sanders, etc. will all have different nuances.
I think the fact that Trump had to go there to give a rally to endorse Bishop the night before and he still only got a 1% win should cause a lot of concern for Republicans next year.
Has anyone done a psychological study on WHY rural conservative voters support Trump in spite of his sketchy moral reputation? T doesn’t adhere to ANY of their alleged values and yet….
Democrats got crushed badly. This network were telling the world that this would be an important race. That Dems would win. Now they grasp for straws with a bad lose in both races.