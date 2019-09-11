What NC Special Election Could Mean For 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 11, 2019

 

Republican Dan Bishop won North Carolina's ninth district special election over Dan McCready, by a slim margin. What does Tuesday's election say about 2020? The panel discusses.
29 Comments on "What NC Special Election Could Mean For 2020 | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Silva Surfa | September 11, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Never Forget…
    Put Options were purchased on the United Airlines and American Airlines stocks BEFORE the attacks 👍😎

  2. sean ausome | September 11, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    God bless America. Freedom is not free.

  3. Heritage Karma | September 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    One live citizen, one vote. Keep it real and truth will set itself free.

  4. al41057 | September 11, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    It’s great to see Democrats being more competitive. Someday they will win.

  5. Bob Smith | September 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Morning Blow- another life destroyed by TDS. So tragic

  6. Ladi Singh | September 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Only moron can see a hope in defeat. I think anchor gone mad but he has capability to swing the news

  7. Jasper Perrywinkle | September 11, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    The only surprise is that the dims actually expect to win elections.
    Maga Kag 2020 Trump forever. 👍

  8. Yasper Casper | September 11, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Gerrymandaring, when will this bs end ?

    • Naomi Ogle | September 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Raise your hand if your policies are tripe. The Democratic party should be disbanded. The Whigs have a brighter future.

    • Dave Waldon | September 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Yasper Casper I LOVE ❤️ TRUMP ❤️
      ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💗🇺🇸💗💗💗🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  9. Buddy Mckimmey | September 11, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Its called WALK A WAY MOVEMENT 👍

  10. kozmic zian | September 11, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Love Mika & Joe . . . best news hour IN AM . . .

  11. Stupid Durr | September 11, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Wow he’s got his poindexter corrector all seeing all knowing spec’s on, let’s get “Why so serious?” folks

  12. queen of animation and king of news | September 11, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    stupid motherfukers keep voting for republicans in North Carolina ain’t learned a lesson yet and they will pay for it dearly.

  13. Merle Bonds | September 11, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Mika looks like a transvestite.

  14. Curt Randall | September 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    As a registered democrat it pains me to say that our party must be in extremely bad shape if republicans are still winning elections during the most unimaginable corrupt presidency in history.

  15. Bert And Ernie | September 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Cheated more than likely.
    Big story next !

  16. David Hale | September 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    While Americans remember 9/11 omar and the rest of the democrat party celebrate the deaths of Americans killed on 9/11.

  17. Burke Jones | September 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    I think you guys assign reasons to data to draw the conclusions you want to be true. The margins between Trump v. Clinton will not necessarily be relevant to Bishop v. McCready when you try to measure how much trouble Trump is in for 2020. Trump v. Biden, Warren, Sanders, etc. will all have different nuances.

  18. Blink Once on Sunday! | September 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    I think the fact that Trump had to go there to give a rally to endorse Bishop the night before and he still only got a 1% win should cause a lot of concern for Republicans next year.

  19. Carolyn Gregory | September 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Has anyone done a psychological study on WHY rural conservative voters support Trump in spite of his sketchy moral reputation? T doesn’t adhere to ANY of their alleged values and yet….

  20. brian gardner | September 11, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Democrats got crushed badly. This network were telling the world that this would be an important race. That Dems would win. Now they grasp for straws with a bad lose in both races.

