A probe by Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has changed from an administrative review into a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the review confirmed to NBC News. Julia Ainsley discusses. Aired on 10/25/19.
What Pushed Probe From Administrative Review To Criminal? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Frumpy Trumps revenge and conspiracy theories!
This is just to intimidate future witnesses in upcoming hearings
@Bucky Pinata Yep Bucky is _always_ wrong
@pcwcol Such as…….
@Bucky Pinata Such as you’re wrong.
@Maureen Davis Whatever helps you sleep at night. I’ll stick to reality….
And it is gonna work. It is all Pelosi’s fault at this point. I am no longer mad with the Trump administration. They are what they are.
TRYING EVERYTHING IN THE BOOK.😩😩😩
And some things that aren’t in the book.
This is just like the Nunes memo when they were trying to dispute the FISA warrant, Trump is just using a different stooge for this attack. Trump believes the best defense is a good offense. What will he do when he REALLY gets cornered?? Let’s not find out. #impeach
@Bucky Pinata ….trump is being impeached!
I guess you forgot that Nunes was proven correct
@Johnf275 lying comes easy to you, huh?
2for1. Impeach useless Barr
as well.
Take pence and pompeo with you while you’re at it.
I said that Barr should be impeached first as soon as he tried to bury the Mueller report.
He is a very dangerous man (ask Epstein. Oh that’s right, you can’t.) and stands between the people and impeachment. If this were a game of chess Barr would be the queen.
Kamala Harris question William Barr if president Trump ask him to investigate any politician , Barr said no but we now learn that William Barr and Rudy Giuliani are involved in to the Ukraine investigation.
But did he not quite answer her because he was questioning the word ‘suggest’?
to be fair , Joe Biden was not a serving polititian at the time, but i wouldnt trust barr as far as i could throw him
He was under oath no?
@Idylchatter
Yes…but that word ‘suggest’ was just too loaded. Barr felt that ‘suggest’ was Harris’ evil attempt to bring him down.
Lord, help us.
Barr is a criminal.
Since when has Barr and DOJ gone by the book since Trump took office?
I believe the answer is NEVER. It will be sweet justice if Barr ends up being indicted for obstruction just as Nixon’s AG Mitchell was.
Yeah. I am waiting for them to claim that the investigation into the MAGAbomber Cesar Sayoc (remember him?) was a “political witch hunt” and that all charges should be dismissed. After all, he was only doing the president’s bidding, and now we’re being told the president can do nothing wrong. Wow are those Republicans morally flexible. Can still remember when they howled at Obama for wearing a tan suit. Such a threat to democracy!
@surely you joke, mein failüre Obama had a deep tan. Hopefully, Trump will soon be wearing a suit that matches his skin tone as well.
Barr is a danger to democracy.
@C G Durham is an actual independent. Mueller lied in his testimony about seeking a job before becoming special counsel.
Next time Barr goes home I hope Dino knocks him TFO.
@Johnf275 : Mueller didn’t lie. Trump lied when he said that Mueller was seeking a job. Besides, if the Mueller investigation was such a “witch hunt”, why are there so many indictments and convictions as a result of it?
@Johnf275 why do you care about Mueller lying but not Trump? Seriously? The White House is a f$cking disaster. If you defend Trump and his administration at this point in the game. YOU are part of the problem. PERIOD
Now, “Donald Quijote” has set his “Sancho” off on a real “Witch Hunt” , while the man himself goes for the windmills.
And that, despite windmill cancer.
He’s really busy with that wall in colorado
They have nothing but a ridiculous conspiracy theory. This is basically a smear campaign. Shame on the justice department.
Correct..they are investigating the conspiracy theory of “Russian collusion” that the DNC spent tons of taxpayer money and time on.
Good for the Americans due to we will hopefully find out who the culprits of this conspiracy theory is.
@lowratehitman Mueller’s investigation was started by Trump appointees. The DNC does not get too much access to taxpayer’s money as they are a private political party and not a direct part of the government just like the RNC genius.
@lowratehitman Russian English = Russian troll. At the very least, you are not an American, just another foreign troll.
@Amnon Meyers everyone is Russian trolls to you fools lol
@lowratehitman Yet another display of bad English. Thanks for proving my point.
Barr is a crook , and should be impeached
The answer is: Corruption
trump needs a distraction, barr delivers.
It’s ironic you think thats america’s problem. Pretty sure everything americans have complained about all boils down to money and the corruption brought about because of money. Arent you glad your shithole and all the scums living in your shithole spent decades glorifying the reckless pursuit of money? Enjoy the corruption it has wrought in every aspect of your lives.
So true. Barr needs to go too along with trump!
It is not a destruction, it is a destruction. The criminal in charge
The answer is simple: the impeachment investigation is getting too close to Trump for comfort. Whatever this “criminal investigation” uncovers should be taken with a huge grain of salt, considering who it is for.
DOJ is now The Trump Gestapo!
YOUR BOYS ARE GONNA GET IT!
behold the new rising of the wannabe 4th Reich it won’t get too far seeing as evidence is mounting more and more and the house is really hoping to impeach by next month
I have to say..it sure looks like that.
They’re all Crooks. Republicans and Democrats….
tRump and Barr – French Revolution.
We have mob like figures running the gov. UNBELIEVABLE. They need to be removed as quick as possible before it gets completely out of control.
Taylor’s testimony is what did it. Time for them to change the narrative so they hope.
They have been working at this for a while. At least since Mueller.
I believe that they are still trying to cover up the Trump/Russia conspiracy.
@Edward Williams Yes becuz Putin wants it changed to Ukraine
so now billybarr is opening a witch hunt via trump owned DOJ ? sounds a tad treasonous.
As an American who has spent her life outside democracy, we need to be very worried. Barr has shown he has no scruples. Djt is a con. We are in trouble.
Jessica Massie I agree with you 100% and I honestly can’t understand why so many people don’t understand that.
If Trump had any real evidence against the investigation he would release it.
Oh like the Dems did?