TOPICS:
October 25, 2019

 

A probe by Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has changed from an administrative review into a criminal investigation, a person familiar with the review confirmed to NBC News. Julia Ainsley discusses. Aired on 10/25/19.
61 Comments on "What Pushed Probe From Administrative Review To Criminal? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Bob C | October 25, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Frumpy Trumps revenge and conspiracy theories!

  2. Q V | October 25, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    This is just to intimidate future witnesses in upcoming hearings

  3. Daryl Hillard | October 25, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    TRYING EVERYTHING IN THE BOOK.😩😩😩

  4. Real Talk76 | October 25, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    This is just like the Nunes memo when they were trying to dispute the FISA warrant, Trump is just using a different stooge for this attack. Trump believes the best defense is a good offense. What will he do when he REALLY gets cornered?? Let’s not find out. #impeach

  5. alexander macintyre | October 25, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    2for1. Impeach useless Barr
    as well.

    • Real Talk76 | October 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Take pence and pompeo with you while you’re at it.

    • Edward Williams | October 25, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      I said that Barr should be impeached first as soon as he tried to bury the Mueller report.
      He is a very dangerous man (ask Epstein. Oh that’s right, you can’t.) and stands between the people and impeachment. If this were a game of chess Barr would be the queen.

  6. Oba*** Man | October 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Kamala Harris question William Barr if president Trump ask him to investigate any politician , Barr said no but we now learn that William Barr and Rudy Giuliani are involved in to the Ukraine investigation.

  7. Alan Reeves | October 25, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Since when has Barr and DOJ gone by the book since Trump took office?

    • Shoichleach74 Callum | October 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      I believe the answer is NEVER. It will be sweet justice if Barr ends up being indicted for obstruction just as Nixon’s AG Mitchell was.

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | October 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Yeah. I am waiting for them to claim that the investigation into the MAGAbomber Cesar Sayoc (remember him?) was a “political witch hunt” and that all charges should be dismissed. After all, he was only doing the president’s bidding, and now we’re being told the president can do nothing wrong. Wow are those Republicans morally flexible. Can still remember when they howled at Obama for wearing a tan suit. Such a threat to democracy!

    • Dinah Nicest | October 25, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @surely you joke, mein failüre Obama had a deep tan. Hopefully, Trump will soon be wearing a suit that matches his skin tone as well.

  8. C G | October 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Barr is a danger to democracy.

    • Johnf275 | October 25, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @C G Durham is an actual independent. Mueller lied in his testimony about seeking a job before becoming special counsel.

    • Idylchatter | October 25, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Next time Barr goes home I hope Dino knocks him TFO.

    • Trumpocalypse | October 25, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Johnf275 : Mueller didn’t lie. Trump lied when he said that Mueller was seeking a job. Besides, if the Mueller investigation was such a “witch hunt”, why are there so many indictments and convictions as a result of it?

    • C G | October 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Johnf275 why do you care about Mueller lying but not Trump? Seriously? The White House is a f$cking disaster. If you defend Trump and his administration at this point in the game. YOU are part of the problem. PERIOD

  9. Marc Emson | October 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Now, “Donald Quijote” has set his “Sancho” off on a real “Witch Hunt” , while the man himself goes for the windmills.

  10. Zack Brumis | October 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    They have nothing but a ridiculous conspiracy theory. This is basically a smear campaign. Shame on the justice department.

    • lowratehitman | October 25, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Correct..they are investigating the conspiracy theory of “Russian collusion” that the DNC spent tons of taxpayer money and time on.

      Good for the Americans due to we will hopefully find out who the culprits of this conspiracy theory is.

    • John Swofford | October 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @lowratehitman Mueller’s investigation was started by Trump appointees. The DNC does not get too much access to taxpayer’s money as they are a private political party and not a direct part of the government just like the RNC genius.

    • Amnon Meyers | October 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @lowratehitman Russian English = Russian troll. At the very least, you are not an American, just another foreign troll.

    • lowratehitman | October 25, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Amnon Meyers everyone is Russian trolls to you fools lol

    • Amnon Meyers | October 25, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @lowratehitman Yet another display of bad English. Thanks for proving my point.

  11. Mark Stone | October 25, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Barr is a crook , and should be impeached

  12. Ganiscol | October 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    The answer is: Corruption

    trump needs a distraction, barr delivers.

    • Lina Mendez | October 25, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      It’s ironic you think thats america’s problem. Pretty sure everything americans have complained about all boils down to money and the corruption brought about because of money. Arent you glad your shithole and all the scums living in your shithole spent decades glorifying the reckless pursuit of money? Enjoy the corruption it has wrought in every aspect of your lives.

    • Night Shine | October 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      So true. Barr needs to go too along with trump!

    • A Hashimo | October 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      It is not a destruction, it is a destruction. The criminal in charge

  13. Trumpocalypse | October 25, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    The answer is simple: the impeachment investigation is getting too close to Trump for comfort. Whatever this “criminal investigation” uncovers should be taken with a huge grain of salt, considering who it is for.

  14. Stasia Spade | October 25, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    DOJ is now The Trump Gestapo!

  15. cyclops | October 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    tRump and Barr – French Revolution.

  16. Jesus Avila | October 25, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    We have mob like figures running the gov. UNBELIEVABLE. They need to be removed as quick as possible before it gets completely out of control.

  17. Kathleen Blachere | October 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Taylor’s testimony is what did it. Time for them to change the narrative so they hope.

  18. linda millson | October 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    so now billybarr is opening a witch hunt via trump owned DOJ ? sounds a tad treasonous.

  19. Jessica Massie | October 25, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    As an American who has spent her life outside democracy, we need to be very worried. Barr has shown he has no scruples. Djt is a con. We are in trouble.

    • Blayze Is Still My Name | October 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Jessica Massie I agree with you 100% and I honestly can’t understand why so many people don’t understand that.

  20. Kenny Oliver | October 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    If Trump had any real evidence against the investigation he would release it.

