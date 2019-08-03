Is Trumpism the future of the Republican Party? We discuss what it means for the GOP that Rep. Will Hurd and other Republicans are choosing to retire with Susan Page and Jon Meacham.

What Rep. Will Hurd's Retirement Really Means For Trump's Republican Party | The 11th Hour | MSNBC