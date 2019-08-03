What Rep. Will Hurd’s Retirement Really Means For Trump’s Republican Party | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 3, 2019

 

Is Trumpism the future of the Republican Party? We discuss what it means for the GOP that Rep. Will Hurd and other Republicans are choosing to retire with Susan Page and Jon Meacham.
56 Comments on "What Rep. Will Hurd’s Retirement Really Means For Trump’s Republican Party | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Kenneth Mitchell | August 3, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    He’s tired of being a minority in his own party.

  2. Matthew Davis Buehrer | August 3, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Hurd is just repping his state. Because we f*cking hate Trump here in Texas. He is the polar opposite of everything that is Texas and owes us a f*ckton of money for his Nazi rallies in our cities.

    • Steven Karner | August 3, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      Shadows and Dust Those are flat numbers. Do you understand percentages? Because we as whites are around 70% of the population. Blacks make up about 14% of the population. Now do the math with those percentages figured in and it changes things dramatically.

    • Monday Morning | August 3, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @Shadows and Dust And what about blacks killing black’s? You forgot that one, you racist troll..

    • Elizabeth Ayres | August 3, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      Matthew Davis Buehrer that’s so true. He and his Russian buddy Vlad have been pushing hate and anger. Remember to not let them get into your head……anger and division is what they want.

    • Elizabeth Ayres | August 3, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Matthew Davis Buehrer I was nearly prevented from voting twice down there in TX. First year, no information sheets for Democrats, huge stack of them for Republicans. I was new there, and barely knew the candidates and local issues. I was in Cornyn’s district. The second time, they closed my polling station without warning, causing me to wait for two hours in a long line, in the rain, to vote. Nearly couldn’t because the polling station was overwhelmed….

    • BlackAtheist Speaks | August 3, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Happy to hear that. I want to move to Texas from Cincinnati, Oh. There’s always been racial issues here. We just had Trump here and the Arena sold out.

  3. Trevor The Man | August 3, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Rats jumping ship. They have to face their kids.

  4. catalinacurio | August 3, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Republicans must decide which side they are going on, America or Russia, it’s now that simple… 😔

    • if it ain't foreign it's borin! | August 3, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Akela DeWolf look how unhinged you seem

    • if it ain't foreign it's borin! | August 3, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Robert Cartier how do your scripts work at the troll farm? Are there quotes you guys just riddle off every video?

    • Robert Cartier | August 3, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      @if it ain’t foreign it’s borin! Nope… not getting paid… I point out stupidity for free! 😉 How much are YOU getting?

  5. Ganiscol | August 3, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Oh that explains in part why he was the only non-Democrat asking a sensible question on Russia during the Mueller testimony…

  6. Drew Drewski | August 3, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    Pretty simple – he’s black with a 1850’s-type racist boss! I wouldn’t want to keep working my job under those circumstances either..

    • Ash Roskell | August 3, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

      Drew Drewski : A boss who, “doesn’t even know him,” too. His great, “leader,” has never met him. Maybe, just maybe, THAT has something to do with it? . . . 🤔

    • Drew Drewski | August 3, 2019 at 5:43 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell
      Great point also..

    • Cort | August 3, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      A lot of people who have worked for Trump, are going to have a hard time finding work, except on fake Fox News.

  7. Not a Robot | August 3, 2019 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    What was the name of that book? Oh yeah…..
    Everything Trump Touches Dies
    : A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever by Rick Wilson

  8. Vanessa Costa | August 3, 2019 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    I go around saying “vote republican” as a sarcastic joke.

    • Shadows and Dust | August 3, 2019 at 8:01 AM | Reply

      Democrats in office are a pile of S***..
      Republicans in office are a pile of Crap.
      1 is slightly better both stink.

  9. Steve Lampley | August 3, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    And who can blame them! Trump sucks!

  10. Robert Bantleon | August 3, 2019 at 4:58 AM | Reply

    Vote republican if you want to start speaking Russian

  11. Ash Roskell | August 3, 2019 at 5:17 AM | Reply

    How many people ARE there in the GOP? 535 at last count, and in 3 years Trump has not MET THEM ALL? How can Trump NOT know the guy? Great, “leadership,” there . . . Oh yeah, it’s because he’s a Lazy POS

    • Shadows and Dust | August 3, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      I think trump is a better choice 4 president than anyone currently running now and was in 2016.

      But.. You make a great point. Our system should mandate they all meet up

    • Shadows and Dust | August 3, 2019 at 7:58 AM | Reply

      As far as I know. Every democrat supports Reperations 4 slavery.
      Open borders.-nearly open borders.

      10 years ago.. My beliefs are nearly the same as now. But.. Now I would be called a Nazi by the news..academia..Hollywood. Politicians.. Musicians.. Far left Voters.

      I heard an interview on mainstream news. They asked her about Reperations for slavery. She said…
      “As a Christian, I must support Reperations.”
      To that I say…
      “The Bible clearly says.. Paraphrasing.. A Daughter or son shall not be held accountable for the sins of their Mothers and Fathers.”

  12. Sir Monte Carlo | August 3, 2019 at 5:23 AM | Reply

    It’s now an almost total whiteout.

    • CynAnne1 | August 3, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

      Sir – Now, now…there are *still* many shades to the GOTP cadre:
      ‘Cream’…
      ‘Ecru’…
      ‘Eggshell’…
      ‘Ivory’…
      ‘Linen’…
      ‘Taupe’…
      ‘Vanilla’…
      ‘Snow’…
      And, last but not least…’Sunburnt’. 😏

    • Memento Mori | August 3, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      @CynAnne1 forgot “orange”

    • CynAnne1 | August 3, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Memento Mori – We considered it…but since that’s *not* his actual hue, we gave him the “Earl Schieb Exception”. 🚗💸😂

  13. Gioia Pharo | August 3, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    My Dad Stopped Supporting His Republican Party …… He wrote them letters telling them why ,…. they didn’t take him seriously …… The GOP deftness is killing the party

  14. Irene Gavenlock | August 3, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    there is no America republican party. Now there is only the trumputin party! Along with moscow mitch!

  15. Karen Byrd | August 3, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Tim Scott get out now. You’re a good person. Stop being associated with a party that hates you. You can become an independent.

  16. Jane B | August 3, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    He is the smart one .being attached to Trump is being tarnished for life

  17. Renata Gross | August 3, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    We are witnessing the (temporary?) collapse of the republican party. Perhaps someday they will have a resurgence long after #45 leaves office.

  18. The Truth1 | August 3, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    I’m not Democrat or Republican. Mr. Hurd was a great intelligent congressman. Mr. Hurd run as a independent. We need your expertise.

  19. Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! | August 3, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    Time to get rid of Moscow Mitch and his corrupt Chinese spy wife! Time to investigate them both!

  20. Michael | August 3, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Its a Fact that trump is under putins thumb… trump will do putins will…… putin is holding back talks between china and n korea until the election to make trump look good.. putin fuels n korea and gives them rocket technology.. America is under siege trumps deserves Prison .. Save our country.

