Is Trumpism the future of the Republican Party? We discuss what it means for the GOP that Rep. Will Hurd and other Republicans are choosing to retire with Susan Page and Jon Meacham.
What Rep. Will Hurd's Retirement Really Means For Trump's Republican Party | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
He’s tired of being a minority in his own party.
Ash Roskell Remember this is the top prisidentual candidate who asked black people What did the have to lose.????
@Kenneth Mitchell Trump knew then that all Americans would lose their integrity and their dignity if they followed Trump off the rails.
Who cares what the nog does?
Hurd is just repping his state. Because we f*cking hate Trump here in Texas. He is the polar opposite of everything that is Texas and owes us a f*ckton of money for his Nazi rallies in our cities.
Shadows and Dust Those are flat numbers. Do you understand percentages? Because we as whites are around 70% of the population. Blacks make up about 14% of the population. Now do the math with those percentages figured in and it changes things dramatically.
@Shadows and Dust And what about blacks killing black’s? You forgot that one, you racist troll..
Matthew Davis Buehrer that’s so true. He and his Russian buddy Vlad have been pushing hate and anger. Remember to not let them get into your head……anger and division is what they want.
Matthew Davis Buehrer I was nearly prevented from voting twice down there in TX. First year, no information sheets for Democrats, huge stack of them for Republicans. I was new there, and barely knew the candidates and local issues. I was in Cornyn’s district. The second time, they closed my polling station without warning, causing me to wait for two hours in a long line, in the rain, to vote. Nearly couldn’t because the polling station was overwhelmed….
Happy to hear that. I want to move to Texas from Cincinnati, Oh. There’s always been racial issues here. We just had Trump here and the Arena sold out.
Rats jumping ship. They have to face their kids.
@ruth depew Good to see you’re still here 🙂 Yep, these rats are a dying breed…
@Tim Countis – ‘Deservedly so’, we might add… 😏
@Ash Roskell TRUMP 2020 !!!!!
Well rats are more intelligent than cons.
Republicans must decide which side they are going on, America or Russia, it’s now that simple… 😔
@Akela DeWolf look how unhinged you seem
@Robert Cartier how do your scripts work at the troll farm? Are there quotes you guys just riddle off every video?
@if it ain’t foreign it’s borin! Nope… not getting paid… I point out stupidity for free! 😉 How much are YOU getting?
Oh that explains in part why he was the only non-Democrat asking a sensible question on Russia during the Mueller testimony…
@Ifeoma Mozie – Or Hurd’s *simply ‘had enough’* and wants to be *far* away from Cheetolini’s inevitable explosion of corruption. 🤔
@CynAnne1 “Cheetolini” Nice! 😉
TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!!!!
#tRump4prison2020 👋😂👍
Pretty simple – he’s black with a 1850’s-type racist boss! I wouldn’t want to keep working my job under those circumstances either..
Drew Drewski : A boss who, “doesn’t even know him,” too. His great, “leader,” has never met him. Maybe, just maybe, THAT has something to do with it? . . . 🤔
@Ash Roskell
Great point also..
A lot of people who have worked for Trump, are going to have a hard time finding work, except on fake Fox News.
What was the name of that book? Oh yeah…..
Everything Trump Touches Dies
: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever by Rick Wilson
👏👏👏❤👏👏👏
Black unemployment. Lowest in 30+ years. ISIS. Almost done in Syria.
And.. Why is trump the worst.
I figured that would go to the founding fathers who owned slaves
Oh yeah…#45’s been ‘great’ for America. 🙄
American farmers *now on welfare* …
GM *laying off* workers…
*Three coal companies closed* just this year…and *more* to follow.
Unemployment rate *back up* to 3.7…and the markets are *VERY unhappy* with #45’s feckless financial games:
https://www.npr.org/2019/06/30/737476633/what-just-happened-also-occurred-before-the-last-7-u-s-recessions-reason-to-worr
#45 – *So* embarrassing for America… 😒
TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!
I go around saying “vote republican” as a sarcastic joke.
Democrats in office are a pile of S***..
Republicans in office are a pile of Crap.
1 is slightly better both stink.
And who can blame them! Trump sucks!
Vote republican if you want to start speaking Russian
Vote Republican if you want to speak Spanish.
Vote Democrat if you want to speak Spanish.
Vote for candidates who promise Immigration reform if ya want English as the language.
@Shadows and Dust
WHITE GOP TERRORISTS are the biggest threat to america not ISIS or immigrants
TRUMP 2020 !!!!!!!!!
#tRump4prison2020 💸👍😁
How many people ARE there in the GOP? 535 at last count, and in 3 years Trump has not MET THEM ALL? How can Trump NOT know the guy? Great, “leadership,” there . . . Oh yeah, it’s because he’s a Lazy POS
I think trump is a better choice 4 president than anyone currently running now and was in 2016.
But.. You make a great point. Our system should mandate they all meet up
As far as I know. Every democrat supports Reperations 4 slavery.
Open borders.-nearly open borders.
10 years ago.. My beliefs are nearly the same as now. But.. Now I would be called a Nazi by the news..academia..Hollywood. Politicians.. Musicians.. Far left Voters.
I heard an interview on mainstream news. They asked her about Reperations for slavery. She said…
“As a Christian, I must support Reperations.”
To that I say…
“The Bible clearly says.. Paraphrasing.. A Daughter or son shall not be held accountable for the sins of their Mothers and Fathers.”
It’s now an almost total whiteout.
Sir – Now, now…there are *still* many shades to the GOTP cadre:
‘Cream’…
‘Ecru’…
‘Eggshell’…
‘Ivory’…
‘Linen’…
‘Taupe’…
‘Vanilla’…
‘Snow’…
And, last but not least…’Sunburnt’. 😏
@CynAnne1 forgot “orange”
@Memento Mori – We considered it…but since that’s *not* his actual hue, we gave him the “Earl Schieb Exception”. 🚗💸😂
My Dad Stopped Supporting His Republican Party …… He wrote them letters telling them why ,…. they didn’t take him seriously …… The GOP deftness is killing the party
there is no America republican party. Now there is only the trumputin party! Along with moscow mitch!
Tim Scott get out now. You’re a good person. Stop being associated with a party that hates you. You can become an independent.
He is the smart one .being attached to Trump is being tarnished for life
We are witnessing the (temporary?) collapse of the republican party. Perhaps someday they will have a resurgence long after #45 leaves office.
I’m not Democrat or Republican. Mr. Hurd was a great intelligent congressman. Mr. Hurd run as a independent. We need your expertise.
Time to get rid of Moscow Mitch and his corrupt Chinese spy wife! Time to investigate them both!
Its a Fact that trump is under putins thumb… trump will do putins will…… putin is holding back talks between china and n korea until the election to make trump look good.. putin fuels n korea and gives them rocket technology.. America is under siege trumps deserves Prison .. Save our country.