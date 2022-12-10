Recent Post
78 comments
She’s just announcing her availability to republican lobbyists as well as the democrat lobbyists. If it really mattered to her then she’d resign immediately
@kay armstrong your definition of “independent” is basically a moderate republican and obviously you are not from my state if you think Sinema makes sense somehow, and not why we voted for her. Itd be like if Abbott in Texas decided to ban guns in his state, his voters would lose their sh-t and call him a turncoat over his newfound positions
@Deanna Marie No, but my in-laws live in Scottsdale, AZ. YOU don’t know my definition of an Independent!!!! My definition is someone who doesn’t fit completely into either party. Example: Bernie Sanders calls himself Independent because he doesn’t fit. He’s a Socialist—not Democrat. I’m not sure about Angus King. I don’t fit completely in either party either. I’m moderate and not very progressive/socialist. And I don’t like Biden or Trump. BOTH too extreme.
@Deanna Marie I think she and Manchin add some balance to the Democratic party I don’t think most of the Democratic Party across America are as progressive as you, AOC, Sanders, etc…..
@Eduardo Oliveira Russian Troll.
Yep. She’s for sale. She’s ALWAYS been for sale to the highest bidder
She wants to play Dc as a poker game not showing her cards and stay mysterious and that she reads as power. It’s a BS attempt to avoid democratic primary challenge
@Frank Bandera I am suspecting she is trying to a 3rd party type situation to dilute the Margin.
She definitely will avoid the Democrat primary now, and also probably fail to get on the ballot at all. Who is going to sign to get her on the ballot? Not Democrats and not Republicans and most independent voters here are not in the middle but on the far right or left…so she is chasing the 1.5% in the middle…
@tribalypredisposed good point but she made a claim that arizona is turning independent. would be a theory to test!
Terrible poker face though.
@Mahesh Sethuraman it is not a good theory. Yes, a larger percentage are registered independent than are registered with either party, but 55% are to the right of the Republicans and 42% are to the left, often way to the left, of the Democrats, and 3% of independent voters are in between the two parties. So one or one and a half percent of voters in Arizona are what she is desperately hoping will give her an election win, and that dog doesn’t hunt. I am giving approximate numbers here but I think I am close. The “moderate” middle doesn’t exist, really it is what is called the liberal wing of the Democrats given both parties moved so far right now. But the group she is chasing is a phantom.
Does she really believe Arizonans can’t see the self-serving nature of her decision & it’s timing?
Yes you couldn’t be wrong about your beliefs about following the Democratic party it has to be her that’s wrong LOL 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 I mean it’s not like she’s a politician in government that knows so much more than you about her own party that she will freaking leave it right when they gain the majority 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
But you’re still right well she’s wrong LOL yeah okay 😂🤣😂🤣
Delusion is a sickness
All about the donors
@Camp Runamuck follow the money.
@CivilDiscourse “ordinary” people. Yeah right.
@Kim From what I understand a recent court case (won by Cruz I think) confirmed that candidates can keep campaign cash for themselves. That sounds crazy, so as they say, “do your own research” – I just heard this today and it might be bullpucky.
The theory goes that business types (Chamber of Commerce, e.g.) already like Sinema, and will donate heavily hoping that at least she’ll split the Democrat vote. She’ll make boffo cash regardless.
I don’t know how much (if any) credence to put in this theory. If that _is_ the cynical plan, I can only hope it’s a humiliating failure. So she gets the cash. Fine, the folks who give it to her deserve to lose it IMO.
She has about as much authenticity as Ted Cruz. “I like talking to people in a calm half-whisper in an effort to sound authentic to absolutely no one.” Probably Kyrsten Sinema
@Tsunami what’s the bad thing, is that she ran as a Democrat to get the votes of democratic voters based on things she said she would do given the opportunity. However, she so often threw a monkey wrench into things that voters believed she would do based on her campaign promises. Those that voted for her didn’t expect that she would vote against overturning the filibuster, and she did it with a curtsey and a thumbs down to boot. She claimed to be an admirer of John Lewis, but refused to do a carve out to support the voting rights act that had his name on it, which if I am not mistaken, he helped write prior to his death. She is a fraud, and definitely wouldn’t be up for an academy award if she were an actress because she sucks at trying to portray herself as having her States interests at top-of-mind. She is serving herself and her corporate donors.
@Libs-r-tards she has never truly been on the side of those that put her into office unless their side coincided with hers. She is a fraud, she should have ran as an Independent, but of course, she knew she didn’t have a chance to win as a Republican or an Independent. She played the long game, and if there is truly karma, it will backfire on her. I think only Republicans are concerned about owning the libs, they spend more time talking about that than offering solutions to get the country on track, relative to bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, and moving away from energy that forces us to depend on countries that are more like enemies than allies. For me personally, I want all Americans to benefit from the promises espoused in the Constitution, not just a chosen few.
…or Mike “Pence-on-a-Fence”… she, too will sit on the fence, and hop from one side to the other as the BONES are thrown about by Lobbyists. That is precisely what she has been doing for the past 4 years.
@Shelia Maxwell What difference does it really make what party she is? If people voted for her simply because she has a D by her name, I’m glad they were duped. Votes should be earned by what you say your positions on the issues are. As the chick on the right stated, she sided with Biden 93 percent of the time. In my opinion a record like that tells me she is a Democrat shill. Who knows, by her doing this, screw a red or blue wave, what’s wrong with a purple one? I’m thinking most people in the country would rather say they are Independent. Do you fear a 3 party system? Democrat party vs the Republican party vs the Reasonably thinking people Party.
@Tsunami I agree with you, relative to not voting for someone based on anything but their qualifications and the things they would do if given the chance to serve as one’s senator. However, based on things that I have heard from some of those that voted for her, it was because what she said she was going to do given the opportunity, which she definitely didn’t do. Getting rid of the filibuster being a prime example. She made promises that she had no intention of keeping. She voted against getting rid of the filibuster with a thumbs down and a curtsey, which in my opinion, was purposely meant to be a slap in the face, figuratively speaking, to those voters that she lead to believe she would do otherwise. Further, I will say that you don’t run as a Democrat or Republican unless you are trying to get the votes of your base. On the other hand, if she had ran as an Independent, it would be natural to court the votes of those that you could possibly peel away from one of the two major parties and independents that have no allegiance to either major political party.
Americans, it doesn’t matter if you are Democrat or Republican understand this the only person she’s actually looking out for is herself, and I really wonder which group of lobbyists she really believes in instead of her constituents?
The richest ones
And the other part of it that everybody needs to think about is if she’s willing to screw over the Democratic party, what’s not to say she wouldn’t do the same thing to the Republicans if she switched to the Republican party? The only person she’s actually interested in is herself no one else
Awh did she hurt you’re feeling s….GOOD HOPEFULLY SHE MAKES THE RATS LIFE HARD!!!!!
@Joshua Brady That’s very Psycho of you
There should be a law where when an elected official changes the party they were elected under they should have to run again, a 7 off. As they no longer represent the constituents who place them there.
Was she ever a democrat as opposed to a “democrat?” Truth is, she’s in the senate for no one but herself. The good thing is that it’s so obvious.
I like how she frames this as an opportunity to establish more collaborations between both parties but it’s clearly about how this benefits her. She loves to attention. I will have to say wow she is really crafty.
She voted with republicans most of the time
She needs to be immediately removed from ALL committee responsibilities!
As soon as that happens, she’ll be caucusing with Republicans
She talks of values and like most politicians it’s just talk as their actions tell a different story. Can the voters of Arizona recall a senator? if this is possible no one deserves it more than Sinema.
She’s up in ‘24. It’s not clear to me how she gets on the ballot. It’s not automatic. If there’s a primary and she’s an indy she can’t be in the Democratic primary. Ruben Gallego will stand alone on the Dem primary ballot and Sinema will have to petition to be listed as an independent. She will have no party support in that campaign. I wonder if she knows this.
The horrible fact is that if she does reach the ballot she will end up electing a Republican like Nader did in 2000. She can’t win as an Indy.
I love the whole “Arizona values” BS. Like it’s a real thing that she really understands.
@Havanorange Your response only further validates my position.
@Rider 38 How so?
@Havanorange If my comment didn’t bother you, you would’ve simply moved on.
@Rider 38 I don’t see that you’re adding anything of value to the discussion. And given a second chance, you still don’t. No, you’re fine; your irrelevance doesn’t bother me.
@lolo stop trying to spam ppl clown
Actually, Arizonans sent her to the Senate to be a Democrat, not an “independent voice”. She got the job under false pretenses and has been proving that ever since.
@Tommy Anomaly
I was responding to Reaper, who was talking about Liz Cheney. Liz Cheney is still a Republican in all ways except the Trump worship.
I would not accuse Sinema of being a Republican, because she is fundamentally a corporate bought-out Democrat, albeit not in name anymore.
@AJ & GunterRhetoric
@Tommy Anomaly
POINT: I’d hardly call that a coup.
COUP DEFINITION: a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government
COUNTERPOINT:
It was an attempted coup. That’s what they did. It’s not hyperbole. You just saying, “Well, I don’t see that” = gaslighting or whatever agenda you have. Liz Cheney had Exhibits A-Z on this that it was planned for the nepharious purpose of exactly that.
Just because it was clumsy or they had no plans after that doesn’t make it not an attempt.
America best un-f itself and start grappling with what happened. Yes. It happened here.
@Christopher Stuart An out of control mob isn’t a coup, not even close. Talk about American exceptionalism. You fix the groupthink problem by getting rid of the two party system and going to Ranked Choice Voting. The partisan primary system elected Trump and might do it again.
She is basically kicking herself OUT before party KICKS HER OUT
She realised she could be courted by all sides by remaining so directionless.
She’s playing both ends against the middle. She needs to step aside.
Yep
Sinema, people are as surprised that you’ve registered as an independent as they will be when you register as a lobbyist the day after you lose your current job.
Great screen name, BTW.
With the election of Warnock she lost a lot of control over her party, so like a child whose friends finally say you’re not the boss of us, she’s picking up her marbles and stomping off.
Fact.
She’s the vile trash people always claimed she was. It’s her timing which shows her true colours. She couldn’t even wait a week. She is and news and when she speaks my skin crawls.
There’s no doubt her good friend Mitch put her up to this. Eff her she’s a phoney, just came US Senate to get rich. 👎🤔🤮
Exactly, suspicion timing.
FACTS 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯
If Sinema thinks that Arizonans don’t think about partisanship, she should have run as an Independant (she would have lost). What she really means is she’s friends with McCarthy and wants to play both sides of the fence for maximum personal gain. Does she really think we’re that stupid?
You are absolutely right. I completely agree.
@Cecile LaForce She’s bowing down to McConnell, McCarthy doesn’t deserve to have any friends!
What it means is that she is a moderate and is tired of partisan politics. Everyone should become Independent instead of voting the party line.
Yes, she does.
I’m an Arizonan. She’s half right about “Arizonan’s don’t think about committees on Capital Hill” — but she leaves the part out about “every bill Arizonans might hope passes or fails goes through many committees in both houses.” And when it comes to Washington gridlock — you can be part of the solution or part of the problem.
Constantly talking about Arizona and what the Arizona people want sounds very Joe Manchin. That’s not even a genuine idea of hers.
@Barbara LeTourneau That is ludicrous. Please take drown your Go Trump. She is as insincere and attention grabbing as MTG.
@Elden Ringer 100% grift. Nothing she said was genuine.
@Barbara LeTourneau can’t believe you’re this gullible. All she did was recite a well crafted script after psychologically profiling people like you to know how to sell something she is just doing to cripple the party & self deal for her special interest groups- who wanted her to cripple the Dem party.
Part of the problem is funneling all of US politics into a two party affair. That creates a binary system at a time when people clamoring for a third party is at an all time high. I get what you’re saying but her picking the less chosen third option is a part of the solution; there just aren’t enough politicians and voters doing it.
She undoubtedly did this thinking it would fend off a potential primary challenge and save her seat. All it did, in fact, was guarantee that she is a one term senator.
Angus King hasn’t been a one time senator. He remains well respected in Maine.
@KillerSugar And Sinema has negative approval across Democrats, Republicans, and Independents and receives no respect
Maybe she’s in the Democratic party meaning politically and in the government as a democratic official and she sees the truth about what’s going on….. But yet she’s the bad guy now right? You couldn’t be wrong about what you believe it has to be her the person who knows a million times more about the party than you do LOL you litards are just delusional beyond belief it’s staggering sometimes when you people try and use your brains 🙄
@KillerSugar he gets elected as an independant though, same as Bernie.
@KillerSugar Angus King doesn’t come off as a total phony when he talks. Angus King didn’t run as a left-wing liberal and then do a complete 180 to betray his voters.
There should be a re-election for the people of Arizona to decide whether they still want Sinema!