Peter Baker of The New York Times walks us through his paper's report that a second potential whistleblower is ready to file a complaint against Trump. Aired on 10/04/19.
What The Existence Of A Second Possible Whistleblower Could Mean For Trump | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
F T!
Trump’s getting Lifetime Impeachment Award.
And Nobel POS Prize.
Remember the tone before the Mueller report came out?
VladI : “The Nobble Prize,” more like? 😉 Trump has nobbled America for too long. HE MUST GO! ✌️👍
Perro : No. Do you? 🤔
👍👍
So many whistleblowers.
My dog is going crazy.
senate republicans have 0 backbone.
Cult 45 and his rabid minions are done.
Heard that several times before but Trump is still in the WH .
@Perro dehont They’re done.
Treasonous Trump, Treasonous Pence, Moscow Mitch and ALL of their anti-American enablers deserve to spend the rest of their lives in PRISON!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Robert Rodgers : We REALLY NEED to stop and think about the consequences of Trump, “surviving,” an Impeachment? He will be untouchable. The Elections will be RIGGED, and Democracy will be OVER. We should ALL be in touch with GOP members, ready to protest, do whatever it takes, within legal means. Impeachment literally HAS TO WORK. Or the Republic is OVER
Time Magazine person of the year: The Whistleblower(s)
whistleblower orchestra is coming to a concert hall near you.
*No Deals!! MSNBCannibals in PANIC MODE ..!!!!!!
IKEA Deals!! MSNBCabinets are PERFECT for any SPACE..!!!!!
Practically everyone the first whistleblower used as a source is a possible subsequent whistleblower, and each of them may bring forth more. Perhaps, we’ve only just begun. Remember we still have 12 months and 29 days until the election.
U mean another DEEPSTATE CIA SPY PUT IN TO LIE BY LYING CORRUPT LEAKER ADAM PIECE OF SCHITT.NICE TRY YOUR ALL GOING DOWN HARD. GITMO SOON FOR U TREASONOUS TRAITORS TO AMERICA.BOOMERANG
Jim Menard stop yelling. I’m still having my coffee. It seems like maybe you’ve had too much.
hey dumb@ss, Chump himself solicited Ukraine and China to investigate Biden ON LIVE TV for everyone to see!!!! No spying needed, it came straight from the horse’s mouth. YOU AND CHUMP ARE THE TRAITORS. Soliciting help from a foreign country to interfere in a US election IS ILLEGAL. Chump is a CRIMINAL AND YOU ARE COMPLICIT by supporting the CRIMINAL IN CHIEF.
Ha ha ha Trumps a fraud.
Sounds like the coup the president was talking about, was him and his heads of his departments were trying to destroy the constitution and the rule of law.
This is the 3rd whistleblower. There’s another one concerning the trump and pence tax return cover-up.
The WH provided a summary, not a transcript. I bet the real transcript would be more blatant & devastating than the summary they provided.
looks like all those women coming forward saying trump grabbed them in the privates. I bet at least 9 more whistleblowers will come forward next week