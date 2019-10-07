What to expect from the parties at tonight’s federal leaders’ debate

Glen McGregor, Annie Bergeron-Oliver and Kevin Gallagher with a preview of tonight's leaders' debate in Ottawa.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Singh will crush it
Hopefully.
Expect lies climate hysteria plus more ways to lose your money and Canada’s standing on the world stage.
Trudeau likely to be a the main target. No kidding.
I expect more Lies Carbon Fraud more lies more fake Less for Canada.
Max PPC