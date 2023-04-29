Recent Post
- What to look out for if your pet accidentally eats cannabis
8 comments
Drinking some juices 😑
A dog is like a kid you should not have weed the pets can smell faster is sad.
“Toronto vets are seeing cases chronically…”
I see what you did there.
A = Hide the Cup Cakes
There shouldn’t be an issue with discarded joints…dried flower is heat activated and inert if ingested by pets or humans. The real issue is pet owners who smoke weed in their home and those crazy edibles kept within reach. Smoke and edibles are activated and will definitely affect your pets.
Let’s not scare everyone
Your dog will sleep a lot
In about 24 hours everything will be back to normal
😢🐶🤮
If your dog is laughing uncontrollably, get the treats ready and maybe even a bit of ice cream.