8 comments

  5. There shouldn’t be an issue with discarded joints…dried flower is heat activated and inert if ingested by pets or humans. The real issue is pet owners who smoke weed in their home and those crazy edibles kept within reach. Smoke and edibles are activated and will definitely affect your pets.

    Reply

  6. Let’s not scare everyone
    Your dog will sleep a lot
    In about 24 hours everything will be back to normal

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.