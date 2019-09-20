What We Know And Do Not Know About The Whistleblower Complaint | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 20, 2019

 

NBC intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian, former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin and former General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Robert Litt joined MTP Daily to discuss the whistleblower complaint involving President Trump, and the standoff between DNI, DOJ and Congress. Aired on 09/19/19.
69 Comments on "What We Know And Do Not Know About The Whistleblower Complaint | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. ToxicTrump Tube | September 19, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    What we definitely know: Dumb Donald is the fake President with the fake hair, the fake tan and the fake brain. Poisoned himself with junk food and Diet Coke. It’s almost scientifically interesting to see him mentally disintegrate on tv every day….🍞

    • Kimo Coloma | September 20, 2019 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      THAT GUY NEVER DRINK ALCOHOL AND NEVER DID TRIED DRUGS. HE’S BRAIN IS AS PURE AS IT GETS UNLIKE OBAMA WHO GREW UP IN HAWAII SMOKED PAKALOLO AND SNIFFED COCAINE.

    • barbara broadbent | September 20, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      Correction on the ‘fake brain’ if it was fake he could’ve picked a smarter one!!!

    • Kimo Coloma | September 20, 2019 at 7:11 AM | Reply

      @barbara broadbentI COULD NOT AGREE MORE ON YOUR FIRST WORD “CORRECTION”. DO YOU KNOW HOW MANY CORRECTIONS THIS NETWORK HAD TO DO ON THEIR FAKE REPORTINGS? I’VE LOST COUNT MYSELF. THE RATINGS OF THE NETWORKS DETERMINED THEIR CREDIBILITY. CNN AND MSNBC BOTH AT THE VERY BOTTOM. YOGI BEARS RERUNS HAS A BETTER RATINGS THAN THEM BOTH.

  2. TheD1rtyRider | September 19, 2019 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Another corrupt cover up.

  3. Jeff Smith | September 19, 2019 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    The whistle blower needs to talk directly to congress.

    • Joaquin Cortada | September 19, 2019 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      DOJ would block it or try too at least

    • D MP | September 20, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      Before he sees Barr suddenly at his door one night.

    • Jimmy Monroe | September 20, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      Don’t worry about it. He or she will tattle to Schiff soon enough. If you THINK for one second Julian Castro doesn’t know this,you’re out of your mind! Twins talk to each other about EVERYTHING and Adam trusts Joaquin. So there you have it folks. Don’t worry. The people will have the last word by prison or by death .

    • Dickon Thompson | September 20, 2019 at 7:12 AM | Reply

      @D MP Or wakes up with the severed head of his favourite horse, or child, on the pillow next to him…

    • Kimo Coloma | September 20, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

      FAKE NEWS AS USUAL. YOU WILL NOT GET THE WHITE HOUSE BACK THRU IMPEACHMENT. THE PEOPLE ELECTED THEIR PRESIDENT PERIOD.

  4. david white | September 19, 2019 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    is anyone dumb enough LOL this is coming from a MORON who called 9/11, 7/11 & its going to be a wet hurricane & said there are a lot of historys

  5. P N | September 19, 2019 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Having the right to declassify is one thing. Hiding the fact that he’s doing it is another. Like usual swampy WH

  6. Ralph Boyd | September 19, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Is anyone dumb enough to believe Trump wouldn’t say something inappropriate.😁

  7. Maria J | September 19, 2019 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    I am going to say this until the day I die. The stress test on the constitution by this administration is the best example of the point that we as a country have to retrieve the powers we provided the executive during 911. This tragedy we will never forget, but if there’s one thing we should learn about it is that at that time we gave too much to the executive thinking it will help us be safe, I am not denying that maybe most has helped. Bottom line let’s keep what works but get back those things like IN THIS CASE, the director of the DNI is one of the positions created after 911 for the president to have a watchdog controlling all the intelligence information. In this case he is the subject of the concern and his soldier at the DOJ is protecting him too. Maybe there’s something here maybe not, it is Congress who determines that but now it will not happen. The 3 branches of government are not co equal any longer, if we live it like this we have to change history books to be factual with what’s happening today. Do I make my self clear? When will people wake up?

    • janet gilmore | September 19, 2019 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      RODGER ON THAT……………….

    • Maja-Danmark | September 20, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

      Maria, the problem is also that he is not the DNI. He is the acting DNI. Every single one of those many acting dudes have not been through the vetting process and confirmation hearings. And even when they are confirmed by the Senate GOP majority, we can’t trust them (Costa, Pruitt etc.)

    • Tessmage Tessera | September 20, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

      Now you know what the Patriot Act was really all about.

    • rocky | September 20, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

      the idiots will not wake up ever. We as intelligent human beings must bring our fight to the forefront. The democrats unfortunately are not savvy on that front. it’s a crap shoot at best. Just vote blue no matter who and let’s get this creep out of OUR Whitehouse.

  8. Suzy Q | September 19, 2019 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Another day, another cover-up, another obstruction of justice, by Trump and his administration. The bullshitathon continues… 🙄

    • burningfeet 57 | September 20, 2019 at 5:12 AM | Reply

      Yes the BS continues unchecked by congress, PATHETIC!!!

    • Kimo Coloma | September 20, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

      Democrats can charge him with everything on the book but the fact is he has not been convicted with anything. American justice still stand and it’s “innocent until proven guilty”. Consider the facts and not your feelings.

    • Scott M | September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Ampersandrascott What right with it ? Look at that disease ridden continent , go move there

  9. paladro | September 19, 2019 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    trump and his lackeys continue to gut our gov’t and steal from the coffers… now wut?

    • janet gilmore | September 19, 2019 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      RELAX LOOK INTO MY EYES THIS WILL ALL BE OVER SOON .THIS FOOL HAS DONE A VERY BAD THING. THE INTEL OFFICER WHO CAUGHT THIS PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN &T RUMP IS THE REAL DEAL X NAVY SEAL ,WHY WOULD THIS FINE MAN LIE? HE HAS EVERYTHING LOSE AND NOTHING TO GAIN, YET HIS HONER TO THE CODE ….MADE HIM DO THE RIGHT THING…….BRAVO..

  10. speckled | September 19, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    The dangerous farce of the trump administration never ends….Can we have one week, just one week of normality.

  11. Donald Savage | September 19, 2019 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    trump gives congress, and all of us the finger. And the establishment dems are sleeping. Subpoena the papers, if the head of the DNI says no put him in jail. #impeachthemfnow

  12. Nick S | September 19, 2019 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Too bad this isn’t the 60s. The CIA would have solved this problem a long time ago.

  13. DisposableEgo | September 19, 2019 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    Inappropriate like “grab’em by the pu**y”???

    Nahh… couldn’t be trump

  14. Conjurer Woman | September 19, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    People need to start getting locked up for contempt of Congress!

  15. Firstwave | September 19, 2019 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Americans are being played like fools!!!!!

  16. Praetor_Fenix420 | September 19, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate? Most of what Trump says is inappropriate. 😲😅😂🤣🤣🤣

  17. Kenny Oliver | September 19, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    If Trumps people are going to block the release, it should be leaked. Obviously its a big deal or they wouldn’t be blocking it.

  18. MJ Martin | September 19, 2019 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Please Mr Putin, elect us another president.

  19. FedUpFederation Worldwide | September 19, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    No we don’t think Trump is dumb enough, we know he’s dumb enough to do something like that

  20. Matthew Heaton | September 20, 2019 at 12:44 AM | Reply

    The scandals and corruption just never end with this president.

