NBC intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian, former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin and former General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Robert Litt joined MTP Daily to discuss the whistleblower complaint involving President Trump, and the standoff between DNI, DOJ and Congress. Aired on 09/19/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

What We Know And Do Not Know About The Whistleblower Complaint | MTP Daily | MSNBC