NBC intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian, former CIA Acting Director John McLaughlin and former General Counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Robert Litt joined MTP Daily to discuss the whistleblower complaint involving President Trump, and the standoff between DNI, DOJ and Congress. Aired on 09/19/19.
What We Know And Do Not Know About The Whistleblower Complaint | MTP Daily | MSNBC
What we definitely know: Dumb Donald is the fake President with the fake hair, the fake tan and the fake brain. Poisoned himself with junk food and Diet Coke. It’s almost scientifically interesting to see him mentally disintegrate on tv every day….🍞
THAT GUY NEVER DRINK ALCOHOL AND NEVER DID TRIED DRUGS. HE’S BRAIN IS AS PURE AS IT GETS UNLIKE OBAMA WHO GREW UP IN HAWAII SMOKED PAKALOLO AND SNIFFED COCAINE.
Correction on the ‘fake brain’ if it was fake he could’ve picked a smarter one!!!
@barbara broadbentI COULD NOT AGREE MORE ON YOUR FIRST WORD “CORRECTION”. DO YOU KNOW HOW MANY CORRECTIONS THIS NETWORK HAD TO DO ON THEIR FAKE REPORTINGS? I’VE LOST COUNT MYSELF. THE RATINGS OF THE NETWORKS DETERMINED THEIR CREDIBILITY. CNN AND MSNBC BOTH AT THE VERY BOTTOM. YOGI BEARS RERUNS HAS A BETTER RATINGS THAN THEM BOTH.
Another corrupt cover up.
He will not get away with this In Jesus name Amen and Amen
The whistle blower needs to talk directly to congress.
DOJ would block it or try too at least
Before he sees Barr suddenly at his door one night.
Don’t worry about it. He or she will tattle to Schiff soon enough. If you THINK for one second Julian Castro doesn’t know this,you’re out of your mind! Twins talk to each other about EVERYTHING and Adam trusts Joaquin. So there you have it folks. Don’t worry. The people will have the last word by prison or by death .
@D MP Or wakes up with the severed head of his favourite horse, or child, on the pillow next to him…
FAKE NEWS AS USUAL. YOU WILL NOT GET THE WHITE HOUSE BACK THRU IMPEACHMENT. THE PEOPLE ELECTED THEIR PRESIDENT PERIOD.
is anyone dumb enough LOL this is coming from a MORON who called 9/11, 7/11 & its going to be a wet hurricane & said there are a lot of historys
Remember “islands are surrounded by water “
Where is the weather report for Texas? Must be too busy covering up yet another criminal act.
COVFEFE! Now.
Having the right to declassify is one thing. Hiding the fact that he’s doing it is another. Like usual swampy WH
Is anyone dumb enough to believe Trump wouldn’t say something inappropriate.😁
I am dumb enough 😭
You took the words right out of my mouth.
Every time Trump opens his garbage hangar, his says something inappropriate or directly stupid.
Trump is blessed with an extraordinary lack of brain. He simply cannot help himself.
Lol
Not me! Not I! Not in this lifetime!
I am going to say this until the day I die. The stress test on the constitution by this administration is the best example of the point that we as a country have to retrieve the powers we provided the executive during 911. This tragedy we will never forget, but if there’s one thing we should learn about it is that at that time we gave too much to the executive thinking it will help us be safe, I am not denying that maybe most has helped. Bottom line let’s keep what works but get back those things like IN THIS CASE, the director of the DNI is one of the positions created after 911 for the president to have a watchdog controlling all the intelligence information. In this case he is the subject of the concern and his soldier at the DOJ is protecting him too. Maybe there’s something here maybe not, it is Congress who determines that but now it will not happen. The 3 branches of government are not co equal any longer, if we live it like this we have to change history books to be factual with what’s happening today. Do I make my self clear? When will people wake up?
RODGER ON THAT……………….
Maria, the problem is also that he is not the DNI. He is the acting DNI. Every single one of those many acting dudes have not been through the vetting process and confirmation hearings. And even when they are confirmed by the Senate GOP majority, we can’t trust them (Costa, Pruitt etc.)
Now you know what the Patriot Act was really all about.
the idiots will not wake up ever. We as intelligent human beings must bring our fight to the forefront. The democrats unfortunately are not savvy on that front. it’s a crap shoot at best. Just vote blue no matter who and let’s get this creep out of OUR Whitehouse.
Another day, another cover-up, another obstruction of justice, by Trump and his administration. The bullshitathon continues… 🙄
Yes the BS continues unchecked by congress, PATHETIC!!!
Democrats can charge him with everything on the book but the fact is he has not been convicted with anything. American justice still stand and it’s “innocent until proven guilty”. Consider the facts and not your feelings.
@Ampersandrascott What right with it ? Look at that disease ridden continent , go move there
trump and his lackeys continue to gut our gov’t and steal from the coffers… now wut?
RELAX LOOK INTO MY EYES THIS WILL ALL BE OVER SOON .THIS FOOL HAS DONE A VERY BAD THING. THE INTEL OFFICER WHO CAUGHT THIS PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN &T RUMP IS THE REAL DEAL X NAVY SEAL ,WHY WOULD THIS FINE MAN LIE? HE HAS EVERYTHING LOSE AND NOTHING TO GAIN, YET HIS HONER TO THE CODE ….MADE HIM DO THE RIGHT THING…….BRAVO..
The dangerous farce of the trump administration never ends….Can we have one week, just one week of normality.
Yes we can! Demand impeachment immediately! We’ll all sleep better tomorrow.
Can you have a win you meant. Did you have one recently? Where did the Democrats have a win?
@Jim Reynolds Impeachment alone does not remove him. How many republicans in the house will vote for impeachment? Will Moscow Mitch even bring it before the Senate? LOL We are TRULY FK’d!
NEVER!
trump gives congress, and all of us the finger. And the establishment dems are sleeping. Subpoena the papers, if the head of the DNI says no put him in jail. #impeachthemfnow
McConnell is blocking everything the Dems bring to the floor. He has to Go ASAP!!!
Too bad this isn’t the 60s. The CIA would have solved this problem a long time ago.
The CIA didn’t muck around when it came to John and Bobby.
I have long hoped for a solution that would cut through the red tape 😉
There were a lot of assassinations then. Interesting
Inappropriate like “grab’em by the pu**y”???
Nahh… couldn’t be trump
Trumpeter’s always say “Obama” when their criminal leader is in trouble. That all they got!
@DK Workwise – Or Hillary. They just parrot Fox.
Scott M
Suffering from “OH” syndrome, what about Obama, Hillary, yea hack, wheeze.
SAYING IT IS NOT AS BAD AS DOING IT. YOUR PRESIDENT TURNED THE OVAL OFFICE INTO AN ORAL OFFICE.
People need to start getting locked up for contempt of Congress!
William Barr the AG responds to all contempt of Congress issues….. 😔 This means nothing will happen to 45’s buddies.
@Jo-Erlend Schinstad I understand that. But committees like Schiff’s can still hold people in contempt, fine them, and throw them in jail. They’re not doing it!! That’s my problem.
Democrats need to grow some 🍒
Won’t happen, as the Trump DOJ would be the body responsible for prosecuting any cases of criminal contempt of Congress.
Americans are being played like fools!!!!!
His base are brainless fools.
Why do we put up with it? This is insane… #IMPEACHMENTNOW
Unfortunately, a lot of them.are.
Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate? Most of what Trump says is inappropriate. 😲😅😂🤣🤣🤣
Everything he says and does!
ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. POLITICALLY CORRECT HAS BEEN ABOLISHED. DON’T JUDGED HIM BY HIS WORDS RATHER HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND THERE’S PLENTY TO BE PROUD OF FOR AMERICANS.
If Trumps people are going to block the release, it should be leaked. Obviously its a big deal or they wouldn’t be blocking it.
Trumpster Fire knows he did wrong like the Russian pics in the Oval Office BIT DOESN’T CARE. PERIOD.
Please Mr Putin, elect us another president.
Underrated comment.
😩🤣🤣👌🏾
No we don’t think Trump is dumb enough, we know he’s dumb enough to do something like that
The scandals and corruption just never end with this president.